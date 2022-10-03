City of London Investment Trust: October 2022 trust update

Job Curtis is one of the most experienced UK equity income investors and began managing this investment trust in 1991

The trust has increased the dividend it’s paid to investors for 56 years

The trust aims to provide long-term growth in income and capital by mainly investing in large UK companies

How it fits in a portfolio

City of London Investment Trust aims to provide long-term growth in income and capital by mainly investing in large UK companies. Job Curtis looks for companies that generate plenty of cash to pay dividends and are conservatively run, in his view. This trust could form part of an income portfolio or a broader portfolio looking to add investment in larger UK companies.

When investing in closed-ended funds you should be aware the trust can trade at a discount or premium to net asset value (NAV).

Manager

Job Curtis has managed City of London Investment Trust since July 1991. This length of tenure is rare to see. He began his career in 1983 as a graduate trainee at Grieveson Grant stockbrokers, before joining Cornhill Insurance as an assistant fund manager from 1985 to 1987 and then Touche Remnant as a unit trust and investment trust manager. Following Henderson’s acquisition of Touche Remnant he subsequently joined Henderson in 1992. He works within a well-resourced and experienced team which includes highly regarded income investors such as Alex Crooke, Ben Lofthouse and James Henderson.

David Smith is deputy manager of the trust. Smith has managed the Henderson High Income Trust plc since 2013, the UK portfolio of The Bankers Investment Trust plc since 2017 and has worked with Job Curtis for a number of years.

Process

The trust invests in good quality, well-managed companies, which can be bought at a reasonable share price and contribute to the trust’s dividend. Job Curtis believes companies with sustainable and rising dividends will see their share prices grow over time. He likes larger, more stable companies which often have multinational operations that are robust enough to weather economic storms and still pay dividends. This provides UK investors with exposure to global growth through the portfolio’s overseas revenues. Curtis mainly invests in UK companies, although he can invest up to 20% overseas when he finds good opportunities. As of July 2022, around 15% of the trust was invested overseas. This is mostly in the US, Switzerland, Germany and France.

Over the last year, Curtis has made some changes to the portfolio. In the final quarter of 2021, he sold out of Daily Mail and General Trust after the private takeover bid which subsequently saw the business go private for the first time since 1932. Supermarket Wm Morrison exited the trust as the business was also bought out by a private equity firm. He reduced the trust’s holding in Oil & Gas company BP after Curtis grew cautious on the outlook for iron ore, given its strong performance in recent years and its dependence on demand from China.

He’s also added some new companies to the trust. This includes French based pharmaceutical company Sanofi and UK based recruitment agency Hays. On the latter, Curtis thinks the business has been performing well and is supported by rising wages, increased fees for temporary workers and higher demand across its network.

Curtis continues to focus on investing in companies that can support their dividends through profits and cash generation and can invest enough for growth. Although he expects dividends paid by mining companies may have peaked, he’s optimistic that areas of the market like banks and energy companies should be able to drive dividends paid by UK companies higher.

The trust also borrows money to invest with the intention of increasing returns (sometimes known as gearing) which increases risk. At the end of the trust's last financial year in June 2022, gearing stood at 7.1%. The manager can also use derivatives, which if used adds risk.

Culture

Janus Henderson Investors is a large investment firm with offices all over the world. It was formed in 2017 from the merger of two long-established groups – US-based Janus Capital Group and Henderson Global Investors.

It values experience, and so fund managers at the group have on average over two decades of investment experience. Sharing knowledge and ideas between investment teams is an important part of the culture. Managers have the flexibility to tap into the wider group’s resources for ideas and insights, but also have the freedom to do their own research and form their own views without having a ‘house view’ placed on them.

ESG Integration

Curtis integrates environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors into his company analysis. Curtis focuses on ESG factors which may impact profits, cash flow and dividends and ensuring that companies have robust policies and processes in place to manage these risks. As a long-term investor, he believes this could help to drive long term dividends and also uncover risks that are less obvious through more traditional company analysis. The aim is to highlight businesses that use more sustainable practices and could thrive over the long term.

Janus Henderson aims to be a responsible steward of investors’ money, and ESG is an important part of this. All fund managers have access to ESG scoring models and customised ESG research, but the firm believes ESG considerations should go beyond examining numbers. Company site visits, speaking to workers and questioning company management are just some of the ways fund managers are expected to assess a company’s ESG credentials. Investment teams across Janus Henderson engage with the companies they invest in and the firm’s Governance and Responsible Investing team provides centralised support on voting, engagement and ESG research.

When it comes to voting at company meetings, Janus Henderson has a Proxy Voting Committee, which is responsible for establishing the firm’s position on major voting issues and creating guidelines overseeing the voting process. The firm’s full proxy voting history is published annually. There is more detail on voting and engagement, including case studies, in the firm’s annual ESG Company Engagement & Voting Review report.

Cost

The ongoing annual charge over the trust’s financial year to the end of June 2022 was 0.37%. Investors should refer to the latest annual reports and accounts, and Key Information Document for details of the risks and charging structure. If held in a SIPP or ISA the HL platform fee of 0.45% per annum (capped at £200 per annum for a SIPP and £45 for an ISA) also applies. Our platform fee doesn’t apply if held in a Fund and Share Account.

Part or all of the annual charge is taken from capital rather than income generated. This could result in a higher dividend yield but can limit capital growth.

Performance

The trust has performed strongly over the manager’s tenure which began in 1991 and well ahead of the FTSE All Share index*. In recent years they have made effective use of revenue reserves built up in the good times, meaning the trust continued to increase the dividends paid to investors through the difficult coronavirus period. This was in spite of many UK companies cutting or suspending their dividends amid the uncertainty. In the trust’s last financial year, the dividend paid to investors increased by 0.5p to 19.6p per share. This extends the trust’s record as the investment company that has increased its dividend each year for the longest period – now standing at 56 years. As always, past performance isn’t a guide to the future. Dividends are variable and not guaranteed.

Over the trust's last financial year to the end of June 2022, its net asset value (NAV) rose by 7.53% and the trust grew 7.74%. This compares with a return of -1.50% for the AIC UK Equity Income sector average over the same timeframe. Over the year, the biggest contributor to performance was defence company BAE Systems. The defence sector has been back in the spotlight after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and BAE Systems is a significant player in this global market. The current crisis has so far had a positive effect on BAE's growth, as it expects key customers to increase defence spending. In contrast, the trust having less invested in oil company Shell and Pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca than the index were the biggest detractors from performance.

At the time of writing the trust trades at a premium of 1.45% and has a dividend yield of 4.96%, although remember yields are variable and aren’t a reliable indicator of future income. All investments and any income they produce can fall as well as rise in value, so investors could get back less than they invest.

Annual percentage growth Aug 17 – Aug 18 Aug 18 – Aug 19 Aug 19 – Aug 20 Aug 20 – Aug 21 Aug 21 – Aug 22 City of London Investment Trust 2.38% 1.79% -17.04% 29.61% 5.58% FTSE All-Share 4.68% 0.44% -12.65% 26.95% 1.01% AIC Investment trust – UK Equity Income 3.82% -5.93% -12.99% 41.49% -9.16%

Past performance is not a guide to the future. Source: *Lipper IM to 31/08/2022.

FIND OUT MORE ABOUT City of London Investment Trust INCLUDING CHARGES

City of London Investment Trust Key Investor Information