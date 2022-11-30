COP27 – the key investor takeaways

The world was a very different place last year.

The attention of the world’s media was focused on Glasgow for the 26th annual Conference of Parties (COP26). Then Prime Minister Boris Johnson launched a campaign seeking worldwide agreement on ‘cash, coal, cars and trees’, and companies and governments worldwide made commitments to curb their emissions.

Fast forward a year, and the landscape couldn’t be more different. The world’s attention, and the focus of our politicians, is on the energy and cost-of-living crisis, a potential worldwide recession, and the war in Ukraine.

It’s not just attention that’s been directed towards these issues either. Government budgets have been consumed helping weather the cost-of-living storm and helping Ukraine defend itself from Russian invasion. Meanwhile, shortages of gas have led many countries to fill their energy gap with coal, and climate action has dropped down the agenda.

It’s in this context that the world travelled to Sharm El-Sheikh for COP27. It’s fair to say that the uncertain political and economic background meant expectations were low.

What was agreed?

As expected, there was no shortage of rhetoric. But what counts is firm political action and commitments, and this was sadly lacking.

The headline commitment was the creation of a ‘loss and damage’ fund. Almost 200 countries agreed to set up a fund to cover the costs that vulnerable nations are experiencing because of climate change. The measure was agreed in fraught negotiations that lasted until Sunday morning, overshooting their original Friday deadline.

Contributors to, and recipients of, the fund will be decided by a committee of countries, and the fund will be set up by the next annual summit in 2023.

There were also some country-specific announcements.

India outlined how it would achieve its net zero by 2070 commitment, releasing its Long-term Low Emissions and Development Strategies (LT-LEDS).

Mexico raised its target to cut greenhouse emissions by 30% by 2030, up from a previous goal of 22%.

In the UK, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced commitments to triple funding for climate adaption, roll out additional funding for green technology innovation and accelerate clean energy investments with Kenya and Egypt.

Good COP or bad COP?

Despite progress on the ‘loss and damage’ fund, COP27 is being seen as a missed opportunity. It failed to deliver an agreement on energy and wider climate change reduction efforts.

The EU, US and the UK all backed efforts to go further than the agreements made in Glasgow – including a potential commitment to have nations agree to peak global emissions by 2025, or a phase out of all fossil fuels. They failed though, because of late pushback from countries including Russia and Saudi Arabia, whose economies are highly dependent on the world’s need for fossil fuels.

The final agreement also stated that ‘low emission’ energy should be part of the world’s response to climate change. This was seen as a potential open-door for investment in gas as an alternative to coal.

The agreement includes a call for countries to come forward with new commitments to reduce national emissions and adapt to the impacts of climate change by COP28. But this will likely ring hollow given the same was said in advance of COP27, and limited progress was made.

Overall, negotiators failed to reach a more ambitious agreement than what was agreed in Glasgow last year.

What does this mean for investors?

Despite disappointing progress at COP27, climate change is still a pressing concern, and we’ve had several reminders this year alone.

In Pakistan, torrential monsoon rains triggered the most severe flooding in the country’s recent history, killing more than 1,700 people, washing away villages and leaving almost ten million children in need of immediate lifesaving support. In the west, wildfires ripped across Europe and the US, and much of the northern hemisphere was plunged into drought.

The longer the world waits to launch a proportionate response to the climate crisis, the more forceful government actions will need to be in order to avoid the worst impacts. This political and regulatory scrutiny will impact some companies more than others.

On top of increased regulation, those companies not seen to be doing enough could face a customer backlash, negative press, and reputational damage.

Being alive to the risks of climate change could also help uncover opportunities. For example, a company could be making more progress when it comes to reducing carbon emissions than its competition. But if this isn’t being reflected in the share price, an investment opportunity could be on the cards, providing the rest of your analysis stacks up.

If you invest in funds, it’s more important than ever to make sure they’re run by managers that consider the impact climate change will have on the funds’ investments.

