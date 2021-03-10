Deliveroo IPO – what you need to know

Takeaway delivery app, Deliveroo has announced plans to list its shares on the London Stock Exchange through an initial public offer (IPO).

The company has become a household name, especially after so many have used its services during lockdown. Eating out hasn’t been an option for most of the last year.

Today, over 115,000 restaurants, takeaways and grocery stores are on their app, delivering food using over 100,000 riders to over 6 million customers.

This article isn’t personal advice. The value of investments can go down as well as up so you could get back less than you invest. If you’re not sure if an investment is right for your circumstances, please seek advice.

What we know so far

A date for the IPO hasn’t been given yet, but the intention to float document reported:

The company will use a dual listing structure

Private investors can participate via a customer offer

Full details about the financials of the company will be released when they publish the prospectus. Any decision to invest in an IPO should be made solely on the basis of the prospectus, and supplementary information.

What’s the difference between Deliveroo’s A and B shares?

Founder and CEO Will Shu will get class B shares, and class A shares will go to everyone else. Class B shares will carry 20 votes for every share held and class A shares will carry just 1 vote. The B shares will convert to A shares after 3 years.

This means investors will have limited voting rights, unlike most other shares on the London Stock Exchange.

The company believes using this structure lets it take a longer-term view rather than be driven by short-term interests after listing.

What’s the Deliveroo customer offer?

Stockbrokers like HL aren’t able to take part in the Deliveroo IPO.

But private investors are expected to be able to participate in a £50m offer for UK based Deliveroo customers. The company’s running this with a third party called PrimaryBid and prospective investors will be able to invest up to £1,000. Although this could be scaled back if there’s lots of demand.

We’re pleased to see this offer isn’t being restricted to institutional investors, unlike lots of other highly sought-after IPOs of recent months.

Who can take part in the Deliveroo customer offer?

The Deliveroo customer offer is available for people who have ordered at least once via the app. And potential investors can now register their interest on the Deliveroo app. The company will contact potential investors with more details on how to apply if the IPO goes ahead.

HL isn’t linked to Deliveroo or PrimaryBid and this isn’t a recommendation to use their services or invest.

Investing in an individual company is riskier and isn’t right for everyone. Your investment is dependent on the fate of that company. If it fails, you risk losing your whole investment. Investors should hold shares as part of a well-balanced, diversified portfolio.

Download our beginner’s guide to investing

Can HL clients apply for the Deliveroo IPO?

You can’t apply for the Deliveroo IPO directly with us. If you’re eligible to apply via the customer offer, you’ll have to do this via PrimaryBid.

If you decide to take part in the offer, you can ask to transfer any shares you receive from PrimaryBid to your HL account. Otherwise the shares will be held by Equiniti.

Please note that eligibility for the customer offer and any allocation you might receive in the offer is outside of HL’s control. Any questions on this should be directed to Deliveroo and/or PrimaryBid.

How to transfer your Deliveroo shares to HL

To transfer to HL, you’ll need to have an HL Fund and Share Account held in your own name. The shares can’t be transferred directly to an ISA or SIPP due to HMRC rules.

It’s free to transfer shares and hold them in the Fund and Share Account. You’ll pay our normal dealing charges if you wish to sell or buy more shares once listed. View our charges.

More about the Fund and Share Account

When you apply through PrimaryBid, you’ll be asked for the name of your current stockbroker and your broker account number. This is your HL client number. You can find this when you log in online or via the HL app. Your client number is also on any previous investment reports.

Please check your details carefully. Any errors could prevent us adding shares to your account.

If you have any questions about the customer offer or applying through PrimaryBid, please contact Deliveroo and/or PrimaryBid directly. We’re unable to answer these questions.

How long will it take for the shares to appear in my HL account?

If you get shares as part of the customer offer, and request for them to be transferred to your HL account, we’ll add them as soon as possible after we receive them from PrimaryBid. This is outside of our control and we’ll let you know as soon as they’re in your account.

We could receive the shares after they’ve already started trading. You won’t be able to sell the shares until we’ve received them and they’re showing on your account.

When can I buy Deliveroo shares through HL?

Once the shares are listed, we expect to be able to offer trading to clients. View our dealing charges.

Investors should be able to deal the shares through the HL Fund and Share Account once there’s a live market price.

Due to ISA and SIPP rules it might not be possible to buy the shares in these accounts at first. But this will become clearer once more information is available.

Sign up for updates

You can sign up for alerts and we’ll send you more details when you can deal the shares via HL. Please note this won’t cover details of the customer offer.

Sign up for alerts

What did you think of this article? 5 star 4 star 3 star 2 star 1 star

Article image credit: SOPA Images.