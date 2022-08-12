ETF liquidity – what is it and what it means for investors

Exchange traded funds (ETFs) are often viewed as a more liquid alternative to funds. Investors can access the same securities as a fund can, but with the additional benefit of being able to trade the ETF during market hours.

However, a misunderstood aspect of trading ETFs is their liquidity – how easily you can buy and sell them, and at what cost. ETF liquidity has two components – the volume of ETF units traded on an exchange and the liquidity of the securities within the portfolio.

The most visible source of ETF liquidity is the average daily volume (ADV) – the trading activity of buyers and sellers that takes place on an exchange. But the problem is, this doesn’t provide a full picture of an ETF’s liquidity.

This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure if an investment is right for you, seek financial advice. Remember, all investments can fall as well as rise in value, so you could get back less then you invest.

Primary and secondary market

When assessing ETF liquidity, there are two markets to consider – primary and secondary.

The primary market is the place where new ETF units are created. This process involves trading companies called ‘Authorised Participants’ buying the underlying securities and then packaging them together as ETF units. These then go on sale on the secondary market to investors. This means units can be created or redeemed based on investor demand.

The liquidity of individual securities in the ETF portfolio determines how easily the market maker can deliver or sell units of the ETF.

The secondary market is where investors then buy or sell those units and are subject to market costs like bid/ask spread and dealing transaction charges.

What investors need to know about average daily volume (ADV)

A common misconception for determining ETF liquidity is that this is best gauged by ADV when the reality is more complex.

ETF liquidity comes from a variety of sources, not just the trading activity on the stock exchange. The main sources of ETF liquidity are:

Exchange liquidity Over-the-counter liquidity Liquidity of the underlying market

1. Exchange liquidity

Most investors are limited when it comes to ETF liquidity data, and only have access to ADV or bid/ask spreads – the difference between the ETF’s buy and sell price. You can find these for any of the ETFs we offer on the ‘At a Glance’ page. Again, while these metrics are important, they don’t reflect the full picture.

Unfortunately, retail investors can’t see all the quotes in an ETF's order book. These quotes are another source of ETF liquidity as they show more prices at which ETF shares can be traded.

ETFs in Europe are also often listed on more than one exchange. You might only be able to see trading on the London Stock Exchange. But, in reality the ETF could be listed across lots of exchanges, like the Euronext, as well.

2. Over-the-counter liquidity

Some ETF trading activity also takes place off exchanges altogether. This is known as over the counter (OTC). OTC liquidity, however, is an important source of ETF liquidity given most ETFs are traded by multiple market makers. Those market makers might have inventories or can use their balance sheet to fill ETF orders rather than delving into the primary market.

3. Liquidity from underlying securities

Finally, there’s the underlying holdings to consider. When an ETF trades in liquid stocks, like large UK listed companies, we’d expect the price of an ETF with high average daily volume to trade at similar levels to an ETF with low average daily volume. This is because of the high liquidity in the underlying basket of stocks.

If an ETF invests in securities that are in limited supply or difficult to trade, it could impact the market makers’ ability to create or redeem units of the ETF. This could then affect the portfolio’s liquidity. It could also lead to wider bid/ask spreads on the ETF, resulting in higher trading costs for investors.

Tips, tricks and key takeaways

While average daily volume is not the only consideration for ETF liquidity, generally an ETF with a higher average daily volume tends to be more liquid. In theory, this should lead to a smaller bid/ask spread, reducing trading costs for investors. If an ETF invests in securities that are in limited supply or difficult to trade, this can impact the market makers’ ability to create or redeem units of the ETF. This could then affect the portfolio’s liquidity and widen bid/ask spreads increasing costs. To assess secondary market liquidity, investors should look at things like average spreads and average trading volume. Not all ETF liquidity data is readily accessible to retail investors. When choosing between ETFs with similar liquidity, investors should consider other factors like the level of service from each provider, management fees and tracking error.

Learn more about ETFs

