Exploring the UK – the world’s leading income market

All information is correct as at 30 September 2022 unless otherwise stated.

Dividends have long been a key element of the UK market, perhaps more so than any other. Investing in a dividend-paying company can mean your income and capital grows as the company grows.

For investors, the benefits are tangible – you can see the dividends land in your investment account. For some the expectation of receiving a dividend, although not guaranteed, beats the uncertainty of investing for growth and not knowing how an investment will perform.

This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure if an investment is right for you, ask for financial advice. All investments and any income from them can fall as well as rise in value, so you could get back less than you invest.

A healthy yield

The FTSE All Share index, which is the broadest representation of the UK market covering 597 companies, yields a healthy 4.11%. This compares favourably with other markets around the world. Remember though, yields are variable and not guaranteed.

The bulk of UK equity market dividends, in fact 88% of them in the second quarter of 2022, were contributed by companies in the FTSE 100 index – the largest 100 companies listed in the UK.

These companies are often mature, diverse and better able to withstand economic challenges than their smaller peers. While they’re listed in the UK, lots of these businesses also operate around the world, so aren’t just reliant on the strength of the UK economy to thrive. As a result, around 70% of FTSE 100 company revenues are generated overseas.

Mining, banking and oil companies have long been the bedrock of UK equity dividends, and the last year’s been no different. Three quarters of the market’s annual dividend increase to the end of the second quarter of 2022 came from these areas.

FTSE All Share – yield by sector

Source: Artemis Investment Management, 30/09/22. Yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income.

Recently, mining and oil companies have benefited from the strength of commodity prices which have been exacerbated by the consequences of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. While banks stand to benefit from rising interest rates in the UK. Most sectors though have seen a reasonable uptick in dividends as the economy gets back to normal following the pandemic.

It’s also worth considering that the companies in the FTSE 100 index are expected to buy back £37bn worth of their own shares in 2022. The headwinds faced by the UK markets have been well rehearsed over recent years. But fundamentally, companies only want to buy their own shares back when they think they’re undervalued by the market.

A cautionary tale

The extraordinary events of 2020 provided a particularly harsh lesson in how variable dividends can be. The effects of the pandemic severely impacted companies' ability or willingness to pay dividends, with some halting them altogether.

The UK, as a major dividend paying market and one in which banks and oil companies feature heavily, was especially affected. But while the world grapples with a pandemic-induced dividend hangover, as we get closer to normality, the UK is recovering toward pre-pandemic dividend levels.

Growth investors – you’re invited too

Some investors want an income from their investments to supplement their wages or because they’re in, or close to, retirement. But if you don’t need the extra income now, your goal is probably to grow your pot.

If so, you can choose to reinvest any dividend income. This buys more units in the fund or shares in the company you’ve chosen, from which more dividends are paid. And so, the cycle continues. This is called ‘compounding’ and can be one of the most powerful ways to grow your investment over the long run.

We think investing in equity income funds is a great way to benefit from this. An expert fund manager invests in a range of companies to build a diversified portfolio, reducing the impact on performance if one gets into trouble.

The income opportunities – an expert fund manager’s view Nick Shenton Co-manager, Artemis Income We asked Nick Shenton, co-manager of the Artemis Income fund for his perspective on the income opportunities in the UK*. ‘‘In these uncertain and inflationary times, many of us feel adrift and somewhat overwhelmed by what feels like a never-ending torrent of bad news. We all need a north star to help navigate choppy waters and for us it’s cash flow and dividends. The UK stock market is one of the world’s most international – and make no mistake, our investment horizons are global – with a decent helping of high-quality companies that hold their own against overseas peers. Yet it trades at cheaper valuations for reasons that are more to do with emotional biases (are we really still talking about Brexit?) than company fundamentals. But it’s not all bad. Businesses on low valuations with high dividend yields relative to the rest of the world are a good starting point when looking for potential value within a market. Others would seem to agree, a record number of companies in our portfolio are buying their own shares and just Google the number of incoming approaches for UK listed companies. We believe that financial companies will benefit from higher interest rates and are also seeing opportunities to invest in incumbent companies where technology is priced to be a threat to revenues, but actually presents opportunities to grow it. We’re optimistic about the fund’s prospects with the portfolio currently producing an income in excess of 4.3%, just under two times covered by profits, with almost half of the portfolio’s companies buying back their own stocks.’’ *This information is correct as of 30 September 2022. Remember, yields are not a reliable indicator of future income. HL might not share the views of the fund manager.

A UK Equity Income fund idea

Investing in funds isn't right for everyone. Investors should only invest if the fund's objectives are aligned with their own, and there's a specific need for the type of investment being made. Investors should understand the specific risks of a fund before they invest, and make sure any new investment forms part of a diversified portfolio.

Artemis Income

The fund aims to provide investors with a steady and growing income, along with capital growth over the long term. Managers Adrian Frost, Nick Shenton and Andy Marsh mainly invest in larger UK companies to achieve this. However, they’ll also invest in some medium-sized and overseas companies when they find great opportunities.

The managers look for companies with reoccurring revenues. That’s because these businesses will more likely still have consumers, profits, and therefore dividends, in the future. They spend a lot of time assessing company management and think their ability to allocate capital efficiently is vital to making a success of the business. They aim to have a portfolio of between 50 and 70 companies with diversified cash flows.

We view this as a more conventional UK equity income fund that could work well alongside other types of investments in an income-focused portfolio.

We think the managers' combined skill, discipline and experience puts them in a strong position to deliver healthy income and long-term growth. But as ever, there are no guarantees.

The fund takes charges from capital which can increase the yield, but reduce the potential for capital growth.

