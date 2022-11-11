How to de-risk your pension for retirement

All information is correct as at 30 September 2022 unless otherwise stated.

For years, the standard approach to retirement planning has been to be largely invested in shares while you’re young. Then as you get closer to retirement, to gradually de-risk your portfolio into investments like bonds and cash.

The idea behind this approach is you get to benefit from the long-term investment returns that tend to come from shares, to build up your pension. This is while also giving yourself time to hopefully ride out the ups and downs that come with investing in the stock market. Then, over time, the shift into bonds and cash offers more shelter from volatility in the lead up to retirement.

The steady shift from shares to bonds the closer you get to retirement is a strategy that’s underpinned default investment fund strategies.

On average, in 2020, default investment strategies (master trusts) allocated more than two thirds (69%) of assets to shares 20 years before a member’s retirement date. Group Personal Pension (GPP) schemes allocated around 66%. This compares to an average allocation of around 20% to cash and bonds in a master trust and 26% in a GPP.

However, as we get to retirement, the scenario flips. By this point, master trusts on average have a 26% allocation to shares and 67% to cash and bonds. For a GPP, the split was 31% on average to shares and 64% to cash and bonds.

While this approach is popular, the events of recent years and the stock market uncertainty that’s followed mean this might not work as a one-size-fits-all approach.

As we saw in September, no approach is fool proof. A fallout from the government’s mini-budget sparked a collapse in the gilt market. This prompted the Bank of England to step in with a bond-buying programme to help support the market.

What about annuities?

An annuity is a type of retirement income product that you can buy with some, or all, of your pension. It pays a regular taxable income guaranteed for life, plus a beneficiary pay-out if you choose to add one.

The shift from shares to bonds is seen as a good preparation for buying an annuity. However, since the introduction of pension freedoms in April 2015, the number of people buying annuities has fallen dramatically.

Between 1 April 2020 and 31 March 2021, only around 60,000 annuities were sold. Compare this to the 2013 calendar year, when 353,000 annuities were sold. Since then, we have seen a large surge in the income drawdown market, with many retirees opting to keep their pensions invested for longer, rather than annuitising.

The rise of income drawdown

This brings into question whether traditional life-styling strategies work for this growing cohort of people in income drawdown. If they want to stay invested into their retirement years, taking an income from that pot, is a strategy that switches them from shares to bonds in the run up to retirement necessarily the right option?

At that point in their retirement planning, they’re more likely to want to stay largely in shares to help generate the returns they need to take an income over the long term.

It’s important that retirees looking to remain in income drawdown are aware of their investment strategy in the years running up to retirement. That’s so they can make sure it meets their needs and they don’t need to make any painful last-minute changes.

In recent years, some providers have amended the pre-retirement glidepath of their funds – this is simply the gradual reduction in the amount invested in shares. The end point now targets income drawdown rather than annuity purchase. But it’s important to check so you can tweak your investment strategy if need be. It could make a huge difference to the returns generated and the income you can take.

One approach to taking an income through drawdown is to adopt a natural yield approach. This is where you only take the level of income generated by your investments. This means you’re not eroding capital, so your pension is more likely to be sustainable long term.

However, to do this, you’ll need the returns that tend to come from shares. Investing lots in bonds and cash is unlikely to generate the long-term returns needed to take an income and help the fund to recover from any possible market downturns you might experience during retirement.

It’s worth remembering, returns aren’t guaranteed. Dipping into your capital when yields don’t provide the income you need, could leave you short of money later in retirement. Drawdown is higher risk than an annuity.

The annuity market has taken a nosedive in recent years, but this doesn’t mean they no longer have a role to play in a retirement income strategy.

Anyone who wants a guaranteed income in retirement should consider buying an annuity. As people age, the income you get from an annuity can stack up well compared to what you would have to generate from an income drawdown portfolio.

There might come a point for people in income drawdown when they don’t want to stay fully invested in the stock market anymore. At this point, they could target an annuity as a means of sheltering them from market ups and downs, as well as giving them a secure income for life.

Added to this, rising government bond (gilt) yields over the course of the year have raised annuity incomes markedly. With the possibility of several more interest rate increases on the horizon, there’s a chance these incomes could go higher still in the coming months.

This makes the prospect of annuitisation more attractive. Though, many are concerned about locking into an annuity rate now and potentially missing out on higher rates in the future.

However, it’s worth remembering, there’s no obligation to annuitise your entire pension on one day.

Instead, you can annuitise in slices throughout your retirement. That way you can secure a guaranteed income to meet your needs as you go along, while leaving the rest invested in the stock market with the potential to grow further.

This lets you potentially benefit from higher annuity rates as you age. You could also qualify for a further boost to your income through an enhanced annuity if you develop a health condition.

This article isn’t personal advice. Once you buy an annuity, you can’t usually change or cancel it, so make sure you consider your options carefully. If you're not sure what's right for you, get guidance from Pension Wise, a free, impartial service from the government to help you understand your retirement options, or ask for financial advice.

