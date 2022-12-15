Interest rate rises to 3.5% – what it means for mortgages and annuities

Today, the Bank of England (BOE) raised the base interest rate to 3.5% from 3% in November. This shows that while inflation might have slowed in November to 10.7%, inflation fears are still trumping a recession at the BoE.

The latest rate rise is likely to make life more difficult if your borrowing is linked to the base rate, but the impact on fixed-rate mortgages is more complicated. We could well see the weird phenomenon of base rates going up, while mortgage rates drop. On the other hand, annuity rates will likely benefit.

Mixed impact on mortgage deals

For homeowners on tracker mortgages or a standard variable rate (SVR), the pain is likely to be immediate. There’s every chance the ranks of these homeowners have been swelled in recent months, as borrowers reached the end of their fixed-rate deal and decided to let it roll over onto the SVR while they waited for fixed rates to come down.

The average SVR was 5.86% in November, so if the full rise is passed on, rates will be well over 6%. It’s going to make life incredibly difficult for those who rolled over from a deal at 2% or 3%. It might even encourage them back into the certainty of a fixed-rate deal again.

For those looking for a fixed-rate mortgage, there’s every chance that it’s already been priced into the market. So instead of encouraging rate hikes, those fixed-rate deals could continue on their current downwards trajectory.

Both the two-year and five-year fixed rate average have fallen below 6%, and the best deals are offering around 5%.

The market is being driven by rate expectations further down the track, which have fallen dramatically since the surge that was powered by the mini-budget in September. As a result, the market now expects the base rate to peak at somewhere around 4.5%, before falling back as the recession takes hold. It means it doesn’t need to price fixed rates so high.

Mortgage rates could fall further from here, but it’s not guaranteed, and there’s no clear picture of how long any more falls will take. Some of those sitting on an expensive SVR might decide to wait for the New Year, while others will be tempted to make the move, and cut their costs today.

If you’re on an SVR of 5.86%, with a £200,000 repayment mortgage over 25 years, assuming any rate rise is factored in, it would cost:

Interest rate Monthly repayment Extra monthly cost 5.86% £1272 N/A 0.25% rise £1302 £30 0.5% rise £1333 £61 0.75% rise £1364 £92 1% rise £1396 £124

Source: Moneyhelper mortgage calculator.

Potential for better annuity rates

The prospect of another rate increase could spell good news for an annuity market that’s risen rapidly over the course of the year. While rates have declined from the dizzy heights achieved in the immediate aftermath of the mini-budget, they remain the highest seen in over a decade.

Our annuity comparison tool shows that at the time of writing a 65-year-old with a £100,000 pension could get themselves an income of £7,036 a year (rates are based on a £100,000 single life level annuity with a five-year guarantee period built in, and paid monthly in advance). This is a huge improvement on the £5,033 they could’ve got at the same point last year.

Annuity rates are affected by, amongst other things, the yields on long-term gilts as well as interest rates. It’s likely an interest rate increase will boost rates in the coming weeks, but it’s not a guarantee.

Annuities have fallen out of favour with the advent of pension freedoms and choice. But for anyone with a need for some level of guaranteed income in retirement, they should be considered. These higher annuity rates should encourage people to take a closer look.

It’s important to shop around though. That’s because the incomes offered by different providers can vary, so getting a comparison from across the market will help you get the highest income.

This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re at all unsure, seek advice.

Editor's choice: our weekly email

Sign up to receive the week’s top investment stories from Hargreaves Lansdown

Please correct the following errors before you continue: Existing client? Please Please log in to your account to automatically fill in the details below. Title: Please select... Mr Mrs Miss Ms Mx Dr Sir Rev First name: Last name: Email address: Main phone number: (optional) Mobile phone number: (optional) Date of birth: (optional) 01 02 03 04 05 06 07 08 09 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Title: First name: Last name: Address: Email address: Where did you hear about us? Please select... Mobile application Advert in the press HL mention in the media Recommendation from a friend HL mention on another website Search Engine / Research Existing client Advert on another website Hargreaves Lansdown would like to contact you about the services we offer which may be of interest to you. We explain how we use your personal data in our Privacy Policy. If you would rather not hear from us, please tick the relevant box(es) below: Email - no thanks, please don't contact me via email Post - no thanks, please don't contact me via post Phone - no thanks, please don't contact me via phone Register This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply. Your postcode ends: This is my postcode Not your postcode? Enter your full address. Hargreaves Lansdown PLC group companies will usually send you further information by post and/or email about our products and services. If you would prefer not to receive this, please do let us know. We will not sell or trade your personal data.