Is the US too big to ignore? – a focus on US companies

It’s hard to ignore the US’s role in the global economy.

The US is home to an array of companies, across numerous industries, whose brands are instantly recognisable across the globe. This is alongside many companies that are less recognisable, but equally influential.

Here’s why we think some US companies are just too big to ignore.

This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you, ask for financial advice. Investments can fall as well as rise in value, so you could get back less than you put in.

Technology has been king

Companies like Microsoft and Apple dominate our daily lives, at home and work. Given our thirst for information, it’s no surprise to see these two names as the largest US companies by market capitalisation – that’s the total number of shares multiplied by the share price.

Since overtaking Microsoft in 2010, Apple’s share price forged ahead over the next ten years, becoming the world’s first trillion-dollar company in 2018. It then took just two more years for that number to become two trillion dollars. In fact, for a brief time at the start of 2022, it even went through the three trillion-dollar mark before falling back.

More recently, it hasn’t had things all its own way and, at various times, has swapped places as the world’s most valuable company with its old rival, Microsoft.

Search engine giant Alphabet, the Google parent, sits at number three in US terms and four globally. Amazon proves that instant retail gratification is a global phenomenon.

Tesla, whose goal is to “accelerate the transition to sustainable energy” through its cars, power storage, and other developments, has risen dramatically in value since Elon Musk expanded the group’s horizons beyond the automobile.

Global dominance

Aside from technology, there are lots of US companies whose global activities are instantly as important.

Financial services companies feature strongly in the largest US companies. Visa and Mastercard, the two largest payment card companies, along with banks like JP Morgan Chase, Bank of America and Wells Fargo, generate revenue globally from their multiple brands.

However, it’s Berkshire Hathaway, chaired by the ‘Oracle of Omaha’ Warren Buffett, that occupies the number one slot in the US market. The group operates across activities as diversified as retail, insurance and even energy supply.

In pharmaceuticals, the US makes up about 45% of the global pharmaceutical market and 22% of global production. Johnson & Johnson, whose brands stretch from pain relief and plasters to skincare and shampoos, is a familiar name to many of us. While Pfizer and Moderna have become household names since the pandemic.

Historic retail brands

Before the instantly recognisable brands grew out of the technology boom, many of the world’s strongest brand identities were found in the retail, food and beverage sectors. Names like Coca-Cola, Pepsico and McDonald’s all still have global reach and large market capitalisation.

In pure total revenue terms, and number of employees, it’s not actually a company from the technology, banking or healthcare sectors that features at number one.

Instead, it’s one from the world of retail whose name may be familiar to many through its former ownership of the Asda supermarket chain, Walmart. Operating out of 24 countries, under 46 banners, it continues to press the case that it isn’t quite ready to lay down its crown to e-commerce upstarts like Amazon.

It’s not just US-based companies

There are also a wide number of companies who, while not headquartered in the US, still choose one of the two major indices in the US on which to primarily list their shares.

Premier league giants Manchester United and car trading company Cazoo, from the UK, as well as Spotify, headquartered in Sweden, are among the familiar names with a US listing.

Less familiar names featuring in the US stock market, but equally as important, are companies like Netherlands headquartered NXP Semiconductors Nv, Australia’s Amcor PLC and even Yum China Holdings, owners of KFC and Taco Bell.

Why the US economy matters to investors

