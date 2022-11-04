We don’t support this browser anymore.
Category: Markets
    • Next week on the stock market

    What to expect from a selection of FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies reporting next week.

    Important notes

    This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.

    Sophie Lund-Yates,
    Lead Equity Analyst

    4 November 2022

    Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:

    • Disney's streaming growth should slow
    • ITV's advertising revenue targets are in the spotlight
    • How long can demand remain robust for housebuilder Persimmon?

    FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other stocks scheduled to report next week:

    07-Nov
    Beazley Third Quarter Results
    08-Nov
    3i Infrastructure Half Year Results
    Associated British Foods* Full Year Results
    AVEVA Half Year Results
    DCC Half Year Results
    Direct Line* Third Quarter Trading Statement
    Disney* Fourth Quarter Results
    IMI Third Quarter Interim Management Statement
    Oxford Instruments Half Year Results
    Persimmon* Trading Statement
    Warehouse REIT Half Year Results
    09-Nov
    Aviva* Third Quarter Trading Statement
    Flutter Entertainment Third Quarter Trading Statement
    ITV* Third Quarter Trading Statement
    Marks & Spencer* Half Year Results
    Smiths Group First Quarter Trading Statement
    Taylor Wimpey* Third Quarter Trading Statement
    TBC Bank Third Quarter Results
    Watches of Switzerland Second Quarter Trading Statement
    10-Nov
    3i Group Half Year Results
    AstraZeneca* Third Quarter Results
    Auto Trader* Half Year Results
    ConvaTec Trading Statement
    Domino's Pizza Group Third Quarter Trading Statement
    Endeavour Mining Third Quarter Results
    Grafton Group Trading Statement
    Haleon* Third Quarter Trading Statement
    National Grid* Half Year Results
    Spirent Communications Third Quarter Trading Statement
    Tate & Lyle* Half Year Results
    WH Smith Full Year Results
    Young & Co's Brewery Half Year Results
    11-Nov
    Urban Logistics REIT Half Year Results

    *Events on which we will be updating investors.

    Disney, Sophie Lund-Yates – Equity Analyst

    Next week investors will mostly be focused on Disney’s streaming platforms. The likes of Disney+ and Hulu – plus a host of others – are important sources of long-term growth for the group. The fierce competition over subscribers in the sector is at fever-pitch, and high inflation means convincing customers to stay logged in is a tall order. That’s something Netflix knows only too well. Disney ended the third quarter with 221m subscribers to its streaming services, and picked up 14.4m Disney+ subscribers. We expect that rate of growth to have slowed, but any dramatic changes are likely to be harshly punished by the market.

    We can’t forget the theme parks. We suspect recovery will have hopefully continued at pace in most markets, but expect profits to be affected by ongoing lockdowns in China. Parks in the region have been operating below capacity recently, and the Shanghai site is currently closed, leaving visitors trapped inside until they can provide negative tests. While China continues with its strict zero Covid policies, it will be hard for Disney’s parks to further recover, so we’ll be reading the outlook statement with great interest.

    See the Disney share price, charts and our latest view

    Sign up to Disney research

    ITV, Sophie Lund-Yates – Equity Analyst

    Last we heard, ITV expected its Total Advertising Revenue (TAR) to fall 9% in July and 18% in August compared to the previous year. This was broadly in-line with expectations and partly reflects tough comparisons with last year when the group broadcast the Euros. Next week we’ll find out if those predictions rang true. We are slightly concerned that TAR, or projected TAR, will be weaker than expected because of the ongoing economic uncertainty.

    We’ll also have a close eye on ITV’s Studios business, which makes and distributes shows in the UK and abroad. We view this as an attractive growth area, but we’d like a bit more detail on the group’s content budget. The highly expensive nature of making hit-content means we think costs may increase. We’ll also be interested to see if the group’s on track for its medium-term target of 3% annual growth in Studios. Rumours are spreading that ITV Studios, or parts of it, could be sold. Any news on this is likely to evoke a strong reaction from the market.

    See the ITV share price, charts and our latest view

    Sign up to ITV research

    Persimmon, Matt Britzman – Equity Analyst

    Signs are starting to emerge that suggest the resilient housing market is slowing. The recent mini-budget turmoil caused approval for new mortgages to fall sharply in August and recent data suggests house prices are starting to cool. Next week’s trading statement is more about the outlook and commentary than anything, and we should get our first glimpse as to how recent events are impacting buyers - forward sales is the figure to watch for.

    We’ll be watching out for any updated information on build cost inflation, up to now rising prices have been enough to offset higher costs. Persimmon has a unique ace up its sleeve in this regard, with an integrated supply chain courtesy of the inhouse materials business. Last we heard the group was looking to ramp up materials production to provide the wider business with as much low cost supply as possible.

    See the Persimmon share price, charts and our latest view

    Sign up to Persimmon research

    This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

      Important notes

