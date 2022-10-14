Archived article
Tax, investments and pension rules can change over time so the information below may not be current. This article was correct at the time of publishing, however, it may no longer reflect our views on this topic.
Next week on the stock market
What to expect from a selection of FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies reporting next week.
Important notes
This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.
14 October 2022
Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:
- Netflix should offer an update on whether its ad-supported tiers can carry the business through a tougher environment
- We’ll see if ASOS will follow in the footsteps of some of its retail peers with disappointing results
- Tesla’s performance in China will be in the spotlight
If you'd like to receive weekly shares content from us, sign up to our share insight email.
FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other stocks scheduled to report next week:
|17-Oct
|Rio Tinto
|Q3 Operations Review
|18-Oct
|Bellway
|Full Year Results
|Moneysupermarket.com
|Q3 Trading Statement
|Netflix*
|Q3 Results
|Ninety One
|Assets Under Management Statement
|19-Oct
|Antofagasta
|Q3 Production Report
|ASOS*
|Full Year Results
|Centamin Mining
|Q3 Production Update
|Hargreaves Lansdown
|Interim Management Statement
|Liontrust Asset Management
|Half Year Trading Statement
|Man Group
|Trading Statement
|Nestlé*
|Q3 Results
|Rathbones
|Q3 Results
|Spectris
|Q3 Results
|Tesla*
|Q3 Results
|20-Oct
|AJ Bell
|Full Year Trading Statement
|Bunzl
|Q3 Trading Statement
|Dunelm
|Q1 Trading Statement
|Jupiter Fund Management
|Q3 Trading Statement
|National Express
|Trading Statement
|Relx
|Q3 Trading Statement
|Schroders
|Assets Under Management Statement
|St James's Place
|New Business Announcement
|Travis Perkins
|Q3 Trading Statement
|21-Oct
|InterContinental Hotels Group*
|Q3 Trading Statement
|London Stock Exchange Group
|Q3 Trading Statement
|Verizon*
|Q3 Trading Statement
*Events on which we will be updating investors.
Netflix – Laura Hoy, ESG & Equity Analyst
It’s been a rough year for streaming giant Netflix, but there could be some good news when the group reports third quarter results. All eyes will be on plans to launch an ad-supported tier and squeeze more revenue dollars out of its subscriber base. Some estimate a successful rollout of ad-supported content could bring in an additional $600m in 2023 with that figure just about quadrupling by 2026. That will take near-perfect execution though, and investors will want to see that plans are firmly on track.
Subscriber numbers will, as always, be another area of focus. The group stumbled a bit at the start of the year but managed to beat expectations in the second quarter. It was a low bar to clear though, management had forecast a 2m drop from the previous quarter. This time around the group’s guided for a 1m increase. Given the ongoing market volatility and worries that belt tightening will see memberships slashed from household budgets, it will be an imperative metric to hit.
See the Netflix share price, charts and our latest view
ASOS – Laura Hoy, ESG & Equity Analyst
The cost of living crisis took a bite out of retail heavy hitters boohoo and Next, leaving many to wonder whether ASOS is next to deliver disappointing news. The group managed to maintain its full year profit guidance in the face of rising costs at the half year, but the question now is whether profit before tax of £20m, the bottom end of guidance, is still possible.
August sales were tepid and the Autumn/Winter season was off to a slow start. It’s difficult to imagine that trend reversed given the macro environment has only deteriorated since then. That doesn’t bode well for the group given return rates were also on the rise. We’d like an update on how the group’s dealing with the excess stock that comes along with elevated returns - too much discounting could damage brand power and set the tone for margin erosion in the longer-term.
See the ASOS share price, charts and our latest view
Tesla – Sophie Lund-Yates, Equity Analyst
One of the concerns for the wider market is how Chinese lockdowns are affecting companies. It seems Tesla is shrugging the worst of this off. We already know that Tesla’s sales in China have hit a new monthly high, with 83,000 vehicles sold in September. That’s an 8% increase on the previous month and suggests supply chain problems are easing. This is all excellent progress, but there will be some things to keep in mind.
We’ll be looking very closely for any signs of a growth slowdown in China. The region is home to some worthy competition – Tesla’s September sales were less than half of more than 201,000 vehicles sold by rival BYD. Any commentary around this will be taken seriously by the market.
Finally, it will be well worth looking at Tesla’s pricing. The group’s raising prices to offset the effect of inflation in the supply and production chains. But there’s a limit to how far these selling prices can go before customers start to delay their Tesla purchase. Tesla has a formidable fan-base, but they’re catering to a demographic that’s about to feel the burden of the worsening cost of living crisis. We worry not everyone will be able, or willing, to keep paying the price tag Teslas demand in the current climate.
See the Tesla share price, charts and our latest view
This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.
Share insight: our weekly email
Sign up to receive weekly shares content from HL
Please correct the following errors before you continue:
Hargreaves Lansdown PLC group companies will usually send you further information by post and/or email about our products and services. If you would prefer not to receive this, please do let us know. We will not sell or trade your personal data.
What did you think of this article?
Important notes
This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.
Editor's choice – our weekly email
Sign up to receive the week's top investment stories from Hargreaves Lansdown. Including:
- Latest comment on economies and markets
- Expert investment research
- Financial planning tips