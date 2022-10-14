We don’t support this browser anymore.
This means our website may not look and work as you would expect. Read more about browsers and how to update them here.

Skip to main content
  • Register
  • My watchlists
  • Help
  • Contact us
Category: Markets
  • A A A

    • Next week on the stock market

    What to expect from a selection of FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies reporting next week.

    Important notes

    This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.

    Sophie Lund-Yates, Equity Analyst

    14 October 2022

    Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:

    • Netflix should offer an update on whether its ad-supported tiers can carry the business through a tougher environment
    • We’ll see if ASOS will follow in the footsteps of some of its retail peers with disappointing results
    • Tesla’s performance in China will be in the spotlight

    If you'd like to receive weekly shares content from us, sign up to our share insight email.

    FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other stocks scheduled to report next week:

    17-Oct
    Rio Tinto Q3 Operations Review
    18-Oct
    Bellway Full Year Results
    Moneysupermarket.com Q3 Trading Statement
    Netflix* Q3 Results
    Ninety One Assets Under Management Statement
    19-Oct
    Antofagasta Q3 Production Report
    ASOS* Full Year Results
    Centamin Mining Q3 Production Update
    Hargreaves Lansdown Interim Management Statement
    Liontrust Asset Management Half Year Trading Statement
    Man Group Trading Statement
    Nestlé* Q3 Results
    Rathbones Q3 Results
    Spectris Q3 Results
    Tesla* Q3 Results
    20-Oct
    AJ Bell Full Year Trading Statement
    Bunzl Q3 Trading Statement
    Dunelm Q1 Trading Statement
    Jupiter Fund Management Q3 Trading Statement
    National Express Trading Statement
    Relx Q3 Trading Statement
    Schroders Assets Under Management Statement
    St James's Place New Business Announcement
    Travis Perkins Q3 Trading Statement
    21-Oct
    InterContinental Hotels Group* Q3 Trading Statement
    London Stock Exchange Group Q3 Trading Statement
    Verizon* Q3 Trading Statement

    *Events on which we will be updating investors.

    Netflix – Laura Hoy, ESG & Equity Analyst

    It’s been a rough year for streaming giant Netflix, but there could be some good news when the group reports third quarter results. All eyes will be on plans to launch an ad-supported tier and squeeze more revenue dollars out of its subscriber base. Some estimate a successful rollout of ad-supported content could bring in an additional $600m in 2023 with that figure just about quadrupling by 2026. That will take near-perfect execution though, and investors will want to see that plans are firmly on track.

    Subscriber numbers will, as always, be another area of focus. The group stumbled a bit at the start of the year but managed to beat expectations in the second quarter. It was a low bar to clear though, management had forecast a 2m drop from the previous quarter. This time around the group’s guided for a 1m increase. Given the ongoing market volatility and worries that belt tightening will see memberships slashed from household budgets, it will be an imperative metric to hit.

    See the Netflix share price, charts and our latest view

    Sign up to Netflix research

    ASOS – Laura Hoy, ESG & Equity Analyst

    The cost of living crisis took a bite out of retail heavy hitters boohoo and Next, leaving many to wonder whether ASOS is next to deliver disappointing news. The group managed to maintain its full year profit guidance in the face of rising costs at the half year, but the question now is whether profit before tax of £20m, the bottom end of guidance, is still possible.

    August sales were tepid and the Autumn/Winter season was off to a slow start. It’s difficult to imagine that trend reversed given the macro environment has only deteriorated since then. That doesn’t bode well for the group given return rates were also on the rise. We’d like an update on how the group’s dealing with the excess stock that comes along with elevated returns - too much discounting could damage brand power and set the tone for margin erosion in the longer-term.

    See the ASOS share price, charts and our latest view

    Sign up to ASOS research

    Tesla – Sophie Lund-Yates, Equity Analyst

    One of the concerns for the wider market is how Chinese lockdowns are affecting companies. It seems Tesla is shrugging the worst of this off. We already know that Tesla’s sales in China have hit a new monthly high, with 83,000 vehicles sold in September. That’s an 8% increase on the previous month and suggests supply chain problems are easing. This is all excellent progress, but there will be some things to keep in mind.

    We’ll be looking very closely for any signs of a growth slowdown in China. The region is home to some worthy competition – Tesla’s September sales were less than half of more than 201,000 vehicles sold by rival BYD. Any commentary around this will be taken seriously by the market.

    Finally, it will be well worth looking at Tesla’s pricing. The group’s raising prices to offset the effect of inflation in the supply and production chains. But there’s a limit to how far these selling prices can go before customers start to delay their Tesla purchase. Tesla has a formidable fan-base, but they’re catering to a demographic that’s about to feel the burden of the worsening cost of living crisis. We worry not everyone will be able, or willing, to keep paying the price tag Teslas demand in the current climate.

    See the Tesla share price, charts and our latest view

    Sign up to Tesla research

    This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

    Share insight: our weekly email

    Sign up to receive weekly shares content from HL

    Please correct the following errors before you continue:

      Existing client? Please log in to your account to automatically fill in the details below.

      This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

      Loading

      Your postcode ends:

      Not your postcode? Enter your full address.

      Loading

      Hargreaves Lansdown PLC group companies will usually send you further information by post and/or email about our products and services. If you would prefer not to receive this, please do let us know. We will not sell or trade your personal data.

      What did you think of this article?

      Important notes

      This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.

      Related Articles

      How to spot an opportunity in a volatile market

      13 October

      Why investors should care about the jobs market

      13 October

      Next week on the stock market

      7 October

      What I’ve learnt as an equity research assistant

      5 October

      Polar Capital Technology Trust: October 2022 update

      5 October

      Editor's choice – our weekly email

      Sign up to receive the week's top investment stories from Hargreaves Lansdown. Including:

      • Latest comment on economies and markets
      • Expert investment research
      • Financial planning tips
      Sign up

      Related articles

      Category: Shares

      How to spot an opportunity in a volatile market

      We share what to look for when finding opportunities in volatile markets.

      Laura Hoy

      13 Oct 2022 8 min read

      Category: Shares

      Why investors should care about the jobs market

      The jobs market impacts the stock market, but why and what does it mean for investors? Here’s a closer look.

      Charlie Williams

      13 Oct 2022 6 min read

      Category: Markets

      Next week on the stock market

      What to expect from a selection of FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies reporting next week.

      Laura Hoy

      07 Oct 2022 4 min read

      Category: Shares

      What I’ve learnt as an equity research assistant

      Here are the key investing takeaways from my time as an equity research assistant in the share research team.

      Charlie Williams

      05 Oct 2022 7 min read