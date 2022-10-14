Next week on the stock market

Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:

Netflix should offer an update on whether its ad-supported tiers can carry the business through a tougher environment

We’ll see if ASOS will follow in the footsteps of some of its retail peers with disappointing results

Tesla’s performance in China will be in the spotlight

FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other stocks scheduled to report next week:

17-Oct Rio Tinto Q3 Operations Review

18-Oct Bellway Full Year Results Moneysupermarket.com Q3 Trading Statement Netflix* Q3 Results Ninety One Assets Under Management Statement

*Events on which we will be updating investors.

Netflix – Laura Hoy, ESG & Equity Analyst

It’s been a rough year for streaming giant Netflix, but there could be some good news when the group reports third quarter results. All eyes will be on plans to launch an ad-supported tier and squeeze more revenue dollars out of its subscriber base. Some estimate a successful rollout of ad-supported content could bring in an additional $600m in 2023 with that figure just about quadrupling by 2026. That will take near-perfect execution though, and investors will want to see that plans are firmly on track.

Subscriber numbers will, as always, be another area of focus. The group stumbled a bit at the start of the year but managed to beat expectations in the second quarter. It was a low bar to clear though, management had forecast a 2m drop from the previous quarter. This time around the group’s guided for a 1m increase. Given the ongoing market volatility and worries that belt tightening will see memberships slashed from household budgets, it will be an imperative metric to hit.

ASOS – Laura Hoy, ESG & Equity Analyst

The cost of living crisis took a bite out of retail heavy hitters boohoo and Next, leaving many to wonder whether ASOS is next to deliver disappointing news. The group managed to maintain its full year profit guidance in the face of rising costs at the half year, but the question now is whether profit before tax of £20m, the bottom end of guidance, is still possible.

August sales were tepid and the Autumn/Winter season was off to a slow start. It’s difficult to imagine that trend reversed given the macro environment has only deteriorated since then. That doesn’t bode well for the group given return rates were also on the rise. We’d like an update on how the group’s dealing with the excess stock that comes along with elevated returns - too much discounting could damage brand power and set the tone for margin erosion in the longer-term.

Tesla – Sophie Lund-Yates, Equity Analyst

One of the concerns for the wider market is how Chinese lockdowns are affecting companies. It seems Tesla is shrugging the worst of this off. We already know that Tesla’s sales in China have hit a new monthly high, with 83,000 vehicles sold in September. That’s an 8% increase on the previous month and suggests supply chain problems are easing. This is all excellent progress, but there will be some things to keep in mind.

We’ll be looking very closely for any signs of a growth slowdown in China. The region is home to some worthy competition – Tesla’s September sales were less than half of more than 201,000 vehicles sold by rival BYD. Any commentary around this will be taken seriously by the market.

Finally, it will be well worth looking at Tesla’s pricing. The group’s raising prices to offset the effect of inflation in the supply and production chains. But there’s a limit to how far these selling prices can go before customers start to delay their Tesla purchase. Tesla has a formidable fan-base, but they’re catering to a demographic that’s about to feel the burden of the worsening cost of living crisis. We worry not everyone will be able, or willing, to keep paying the price tag Teslas demand in the current climate.

