Archived article
Tax, investments and pension rules can change over time so the information below may not be current. This article was correct at the time of publishing, however, it may no longer reflect our views on this topic.
Next week on the stock market
What to expect from a selection of FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies reporting next week.
Important notes
This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.
15 July 2022
Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:
- Subscriber outlook is more important than ever at Netflix
- Tesla is hoping to rebound after missing production expectations
- Ocado reports off the back of raising fresh capital from investors
If you'd like to receive weekly shares content from us, sign up to our share insight email.
Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:
|18-Jul
|No FTSE 350 Reporters
|19-Jul
|BHP
|Full Year Operational Review
|Netflix*
|Q2 Results
|20-Jul
|Antofagasta
|Production Report
|Centamin
|Half Year Results
|Liontrust Asset Management
|Q1 Trading Statement
|Royal Mail*
|Q1 Trading Statement
|Tesla*
|Q2 Results
|21-Jul
|3i Group
|Q1 Trading Statement
|AJ Bell
|Q3 Trading Statement
|Anglo American
|Q2 Production Report
|Brewin Dolphin
|Q3 Trading Statement
|Britvic
|Q3 Trading Statement
|Close Brothers
|Q4 Trading Statement
|Diploma
|Q3 Trading Statement
|Dunelm
|Q4 Trading Statement
|Euromoney Institutional Investor
|Q3 Trading Statement
|Frasers Group*
|Q2 Trading Statement
|Howden Joinery
|Half Year Results
|IG Group
|Full Year Results
|Intermediate Capital Group
|Q1 Trading Statement
|Moneysupermarket Group
|Half Year Results
|Ocado Group*
|Half Year Results
|QinetiQ
|Trading Statement
|SSE*
|Q1 Trading Statement
|Workspace Group
|Q1 Trading Statement
|22-Jul
|Beazley
|Half Year Results
|JTC
|Trading Statement
|Verizon*
|Q2 Results
*Events on which we will be updating investors.
Netflix – Sophie Lund-Yates, Equity Analyst
There’s a lot riding on Netflix’s results. The market has not taken kindly to its downgrading of subscriber targets, and a further disappointing show is likely to result in another severe revaluation of the group’s value. As a reminder, last quarter, Netflix new subscribers declined by 200,000 and said it expects a further 2.0m drop in the current quarter.
Attracting and keeping subscribers isn’t just difficult because of heightened competition in the streaming space, but because of the ongoing surge of inflation. Household budgets are under real strain across the world, meaning TV subscriptions could be rubbed off monthly outgoings.
Away from the core metric of subscriber numbers and predictions, we’ll be looking at Netflix’s content spend. It takes big bucks to stay ahead in this sector, and we’d like to see how Netflix is handling the balancing act of being financially responsible and spending enough to create content that keeps customers.
See the Netflix share price, charts and our latest view
Tesla – Matt Britzman, Equity Analyst
We’ve already had a glimpse of what’s to come in next week’s second quarter earnings, with an update on production and delivery volumes earlier in July. Despite June being the highest production month in Tesla’s history, volumes missed analyst expectations and marked the first time in 10 quarters that quarter to quarter deliveries fell.
Ongoing supply chain issues and factory shutdowns have continued to hinder the group’s ability to ramp up scale. In China, operations at the Shanghai factory were impacted by fresh bouts of Covid-19 restrictions. Also new factories in Texas and Berlin battle with soaring costs as they struggle to ramp up production.
The outlook for the second half of the year will be watched closely. Bringing new factories up to production levels that support profits is key, and it’ll be interesting to hear whether the group’s target of making 1.5m cars this year remains intact.
See the Tesla share price, charts and our latest view
Ocado Group – Matt Britzman, Equity Analyst
Having tapped investors for just shy of £600m last month, there’s pressure to deliver some positive news on new partner sign ups for Ocado Solutions. It’s all well and good having the most advanced robots flying around fulfilment centres, but further progress is needed on sign ups sooner rather than later.
We always pay close attention to guidance on capital expenditure. Building out new customer fulfilment centres isn’t cheap and keeping costs in check is key. Management guided to around £800m at the start of the year, we’re interested to see if that’s intact.
The Retail arm, jointly owned with M&S, expects to see further impact on sales from the ongoing cost-of-living crisis. Last we heard, new customers were coming on board but average basket size was declining as shoppers ordered one or two less items. That, coupled with growing cost pressures put the Retail arm under pressure. The group’s expecting cash profit (EBITDA) margin in the low single digits.
See the Ocado share price, charts and our latest view
This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.
Share insight: our weekly email
Sign up to receive weekly shares content from HL
Please correct the following errors before you continue:
Hargreaves Lansdown PLC group companies will usually send you further information by post and/or email about our products and services. If you would prefer not to receive this, please do let us know. We will not sell or trade your personal data.
What did you think of this article?
Important notes
This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.
Editor's choice – our weekly email
Sign up to receive the week's top investment stories from Hargreaves Lansdown. Including:
- Latest comment on economies and markets
- Expert investment research
- Financial planning tips