Next week on the stock market

Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:

Subscriber outlook is more important than ever at Netflix

Tesla is hoping to rebound after missing production expectations

Ocado reports off the back of raising fresh capital from investors

18-Jul No FTSE 350 Reporters

19-Jul BHP Full Year Operational Review Netflix* Q2 Results

20-Jul Antofagasta Production Report Centamin Half Year Results Liontrust Asset Management Q1 Trading Statement Royal Mail* Q1 Trading Statement Tesla* Q2 Results

22-Jul Beazley Half Year Results JTC Trading Statement Verizon* Q2 Results

*Events on which we will be updating investors.

Netflix – Sophie Lund-Yates, Equity Analyst

There’s a lot riding on Netflix’s results. The market has not taken kindly to its downgrading of subscriber targets, and a further disappointing show is likely to result in another severe revaluation of the group’s value. As a reminder, last quarter, Netflix new subscribers declined by 200,000 and said it expects a further 2.0m drop in the current quarter.

Attracting and keeping subscribers isn’t just difficult because of heightened competition in the streaming space, but because of the ongoing surge of inflation. Household budgets are under real strain across the world, meaning TV subscriptions could be rubbed off monthly outgoings.

Away from the core metric of subscriber numbers and predictions, we’ll be looking at Netflix’s content spend. It takes big bucks to stay ahead in this sector, and we’d like to see how Netflix is handling the balancing act of being financially responsible and spending enough to create content that keeps customers.

Tesla – Matt Britzman, Equity Analyst

We’ve already had a glimpse of what’s to come in next week’s second quarter earnings, with an update on production and delivery volumes earlier in July. Despite June being the highest production month in Tesla’s history, volumes missed analyst expectations and marked the first time in 10 quarters that quarter to quarter deliveries fell.

Ongoing supply chain issues and factory shutdowns have continued to hinder the group’s ability to ramp up scale. In China, operations at the Shanghai factory were impacted by fresh bouts of Covid-19 restrictions. Also new factories in Texas and Berlin battle with soaring costs as they struggle to ramp up production.

The outlook for the second half of the year will be watched closely. Bringing new factories up to production levels that support profits is key, and it’ll be interesting to hear whether the group’s target of making 1.5m cars this year remains intact.

Ocado Group – Matt Britzman, Equity Analyst

Having tapped investors for just shy of £600m last month, there’s pressure to deliver some positive news on new partner sign ups for Ocado Solutions. It’s all well and good having the most advanced robots flying around fulfilment centres, but further progress is needed on sign ups sooner rather than later.

We always pay close attention to guidance on capital expenditure. Building out new customer fulfilment centres isn’t cheap and keeping costs in check is key. Management guided to around £800m at the start of the year, we’re interested to see if that’s intact.

The Retail arm, jointly owned with M&S, expects to see further impact on sales from the ongoing cost-of-living crisis. Last we heard, new customers were coming on board but average basket size was declining as shoppers ordered one or two less items. That, coupled with growing cost pressures put the Retail arm under pressure. The group’s expecting cash profit (EBITDA) margin in the low single digits.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

