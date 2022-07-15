We don’t support this browser anymore.
This means our website may not look and work as you would expect. Read more about browsers and how to update them here.

Skip to main content
  • Register
  • My watchlists
  • Help
  • Contact us
Category: Markets
  • A A A

    • Next week on the stock market

    What to expect from a selection of FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies reporting next week.

    Important notes

    This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.

    Sophie Lund-Yates, Lead Equity Analyst

    15 July 2022

    Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:

    • Subscriber outlook is more important than ever at Netflix
    • Tesla is hoping to rebound after missing production expectations
    • Ocado reports off the back of raising fresh capital from investors

    If you'd like to receive weekly shares content from us, sign up to our share insight email.

    Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:

    18-Jul
    No FTSE 350 Reporters
    19-Jul
    BHP Full Year Operational Review
    Netflix* Q2 Results
    20-Jul
    Antofagasta Production Report
    Centamin Half Year Results
    Liontrust Asset Management Q1 Trading Statement
    Royal Mail* Q1 Trading Statement
    Tesla* Q2 Results
    21-Jul
    3i Group Q1 Trading Statement
    AJ Bell Q3 Trading Statement
    Anglo American Q2 Production Report
    Brewin Dolphin Q3 Trading Statement
    Britvic Q3 Trading Statement
    Close Brothers Q4 Trading Statement
    Diploma Q3 Trading Statement
    Dunelm Q4 Trading Statement
    Euromoney Institutional Investor Q3 Trading Statement
    Frasers Group* Q2 Trading Statement
    Howden Joinery Half Year Results
    IG Group Full Year Results
    Intermediate Capital Group Q1 Trading Statement
    Moneysupermarket Group Half Year Results
    Ocado Group* Half Year Results
    QinetiQ Trading Statement
    SSE* Q1 Trading Statement
    Workspace Group Q1 Trading Statement
    22-Jul
    Beazley Half Year Results
    JTC Trading Statement
    Verizon* Q2 Results

    *Events on which we will be updating investors.

    Netflix – Sophie Lund-Yates, Equity Analyst

    There’s a lot riding on Netflix’s results. The market has not taken kindly to its downgrading of subscriber targets, and a further disappointing show is likely to result in another severe revaluation of the group’s value. As a reminder, last quarter, Netflix new subscribers declined by 200,000 and said it expects a further 2.0m drop in the current quarter.

    Attracting and keeping subscribers isn’t just difficult because of heightened competition in the streaming space, but because of the ongoing surge of inflation. Household budgets are under real strain across the world, meaning TV subscriptions could be rubbed off monthly outgoings.

    Away from the core metric of subscriber numbers and predictions, we’ll be looking at Netflix’s content spend. It takes big bucks to stay ahead in this sector, and we’d like to see how Netflix is handling the balancing act of being financially responsible and spending enough to create content that keeps customers.

    See the Netflix share price, charts and our latest view

    Sign up to Netflix research

    Tesla – Matt Britzman, Equity Analyst

    We’ve already had a glimpse of what’s to come in next week’s second quarter earnings, with an update on production and delivery volumes earlier in July. Despite June being the highest production month in Tesla’s history, volumes missed analyst expectations and marked the first time in 10 quarters that quarter to quarter deliveries fell.

    Ongoing supply chain issues and factory shutdowns have continued to hinder the group’s ability to ramp up scale. In China, operations at the Shanghai factory were impacted by fresh bouts of Covid-19 restrictions. Also new factories in Texas and Berlin battle with soaring costs as they struggle to ramp up production.

    The outlook for the second half of the year will be watched closely. Bringing new factories up to production levels that support profits is key, and it’ll be interesting to hear whether the group’s target of making 1.5m cars this year remains intact.

    See the Tesla share price, charts and our latest view

    Sign up to Tesla research

    Ocado Group – Matt Britzman, Equity Analyst

    Having tapped investors for just shy of £600m last month, there’s pressure to deliver some positive news on new partner sign ups for Ocado Solutions. It’s all well and good having the most advanced robots flying around fulfilment centres, but further progress is needed on sign ups sooner rather than later.

    We always pay close attention to guidance on capital expenditure. Building out new customer fulfilment centres isn’t cheap and keeping costs in check is key. Management guided to around £800m at the start of the year, we’re interested to see if that’s intact.

    The Retail arm, jointly owned with M&S, expects to see further impact on sales from the ongoing cost-of-living crisis. Last we heard, new customers were coming on board but average basket size was declining as shoppers ordered one or two less items. That, coupled with growing cost pressures put the Retail arm under pressure. The group’s expecting cash profit (EBITDA) margin in the low single digits.

    See the Ocado share price, charts and our latest view

    Sign up to Ocado research

    This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

    Share insight: our weekly email

    Sign up to receive weekly shares content from HL

    Please correct the following errors before you continue:

      Existing client? Please log in to your account to automatically fill in the details below.

      Loading

      Your postcode ends:

      Not your postcode? Enter your full address.

      Loading

      Hargreaves Lansdown PLC group companies will usually send you further information by post and/or email about our products and services. If you would prefer not to receive this, please do let us know. We will not sell or trade your personal data.

      What did you think of this article?

      Important notes

      This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.

      Related Articles

      3 new additions to our share research – where do they stand?

      14 July

      GSK to spin off Haleon – our view and what it means for investors

      13 July

      Next week on the stock market

      8 July

      Investing versus property – which could be right for you?

      8 July

      Witan Investment Trust: July 2022 update

      8 July

      Editor's choice – our weekly email

      Sign up to receive the week's top investment stories from Hargreaves Lansdown. Including:

      • Latest comment on economies and markets
      • Expert investment research
      • Financial planning tips
      Sign up

      Related articles

      Category: Shares

      3 new additions to our share research – where do they stand?

      We’ve added 3 new shares to our share research coverage. Here’s how they stand.

      Sophie Lund-Yates

      14 Jul 2022 8 min read

      Category: Shares

      GSK to spin off Haleon – our view and what it means for investors

      GSK is spinning off its consumer healthcare business which is due to list on the London Stock Exchange next week. We look at what it means for investors.

      Laura Hoy

      13 Jul 2022 5 min read

      Category: Markets

      Next week on the stock market

      What to expect from a selection of FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies reporting next week.

      Sophie Lund-Yates

      08 Jul 2022 4 min read

      Category: Markets

      Investing versus property – which could be right for you?

      With more landlords exiting the property market and needing a place for their cash to work harder, we look at what investing in the stock market can offer over property.

      Sarah Coles

      08 Jul 2022 6 min read