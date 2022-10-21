Next week on the stock market

Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:

The spotlight will be on how well-received the latest iPhone has been at Apple

We’ll see if cooling oil prices took the shine off Shell’s bumper growth performance

Lloyds Banking Group’s exposure to traditional banking could spell a Net Interest Margin spike

If you'd like to receive weekly shares content from us, sign up to our share insight email.

FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other stocks scheduled to report next week:

24-Oct No FTSE 350 Reporters

25-Oct Alphabet* Third Quarter Results Coca-Cola* Third Quarter Results HSBC* Third Quarter Results Microsoft* Third Quarter Results Softcat Full Year Results Spotify* Third Quarter Results Visa* Third Quarter Results Whitbread* Half Year Results

26-Oct Barclays* Third Quarter Results Elementis Third Quarter Trading Statement Essentra Third Quarter Trading Statement Fresnillo Third Quarter Production Report Heineken* Third Quarter Trading Statement Hochschild Third Quarter Production Report Meta* Third Quarter Results Reckitt Benckiser* Third Quarter Trading Statement Standard Chartered* Third Quarter Results WPP* Third Quarter Results

28-Oct Computacenter Third Quarter Trading Statement Glencore Third Quarter Production Report International Consolidated Airlines* Third Quarter Results NatWest* Third Quarter Results

*Events on which we will be updating investors.

Apple – Derren Nathan, Equity Analyst

In the third quarter Apple’s sales of innovative gadgets fell slightly. Hardware sales make up about three quarters of total revenue, so this was a disappointing development. Investors will be hoping the recent launch of the fourteenth generation of iPhone has stoked momentum, but we aren’t expecting this to have moved the dial too much yet because of the timing of the release. What will be more prudent to monitor will be the outlook statement – we wonder if customers are holding back on buying brand new models amid rising inflation. The latest iPhones start at £1,099 in the UK but there are earlier models priced as low as £499, and we will be looking for evidence of down-trading.

We’ll also be looking out for continued momentum in Apple’s services offering, which has shown stronger growth of late. But investors should remember that the world of Apple is a tightly knit ecosystem and if hardware sales growth doesn’t return this will also impact Apple’s ability to sell services.

Apple’s cash generation is impressive, with analysts expecting free cash flow of $111.6bn for the financial year just ended. We think there’s room to grow pay outs to shareholders and will be looking for news on the dividend and buybacks next week. No dividend is guaranteed.

See the Apple share price, charts and our latest view

Sign up to Apple research

Lloyds Banking Group – Sophie Lund-Yates, Equity Analyst

All banks feel the pinch in the face of economic downturns. Lloyds is especially exposed because of its reliance on traditional banking. Classic loans, day-to-day accounts and mortgage lending are the core of the business, unlike other names which have more exposure to trading and investment bank activity.

So, we’ll be watching out for impairment charges. Lloyds is likely to take the view that more people are going to default on their loan repayments. Higher “bad debts” as they’re known, result in non-cash, but potentially hefty, charges being recognised which can affect profits. The scope of any impairments will give an indication of how Lloyds thinks consumers are going to fare in the coming quarter. The group’s open mortgage book rose over £3bn in the first half of the year, and stood at £296.6bn. We’ll be watching very closely for commentary about mortgage demand, and the bank’s willingness to supply loans, given the significant volatility in mortgage rates triggered by last month’s mini-budget.

The better news is that banks make money by lending money out at higher rates than they pay on deposits. Even though interest rates are low by historic standards, the recent increases should be making themselves known in an improved net interest margin.

See the Lloyds Banking Group share price, charts and our latest view

Sign up to Lloyds Banking Group research

Shell – Laura Hoy, Equity & ESG Analyst

This will be the first time we’ve heard from Shell since news broke that the group’s current head of integrated gas and renewables, Wael Sawan, will step in as CEO. While Sawan’s appointment is likely to see the group lean into a more comprehensive renewables strategy, we think any major shifts are unlikely until he’s formally taken the wheel in January.

The renewables division will be of interest with investors looking for further profit growth and improved capacity. But the real earnings driver is the group’s oil and gas businesses, which have seen a slowdown as oil prices came down from highs near $120 in the summer to around $90 per barrel now. With that in mind, revenue growth is likely to have tempered. Analysts expect this to feed through to a quarter-on-quarter operating profit decline, though with estimates of $15.3bn, that’s still more than double last year’s.

The big question for investors is what impact this might have on pay outs to shareholders. The group’s $6bn buyback programme was due to complete in the third quarter and investors will be wondering whether deteriorating macroeconomic conditions will make Shell consider being more cautious with its cash resources.

See the Shell share price, charts and our latest view

Sign up to Shell research

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

Share insight: our weekly email

Sign up to receive weekly shares content from HL

Please correct the following errors before you continue: Existing client? Please Please log in to your account to automatically fill in the details below. Title: Please select... Mr Mrs Miss Ms Mx Dr Sir Rev First name: Last name: Email address: Main phone number: (optional) Mobile phone number: (optional) Date of birth: (optional) 01 02 03 04 05 06 07 08 09 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Title: First name: Last name: Address: Email address: Where did you hear about us? Please select... HL mention in the media Recommendation from a friend Search Engine / Research Advert on another website HL mention on another website Mobile application Advert in the press Existing client Hargreaves Lansdown would like to contact you about the services we offer which may be of interest to you. We explain how we use your personal data in our Privacy Policy. If you would rather not hear from us, please tick the relevant box(es) below: Email - no thanks, please don't contact me via email Post - no thanks, please don't contact me via post Phone - no thanks, please don't contact me via phone Register This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply. Your postcode ends: This is my postcode Not your postcode? Enter your full address.

Hargreaves Lansdown PLC group companies will usually send you further information by post and/or email about our products and services. If you would prefer not to receive this, please do let us know. We will not sell or trade your personal data.