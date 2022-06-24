Next week on the stock market

Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:

Moonpig will hope to reverse poor market sentiment

We’ll see whether inflation’s derailed Petrofac’s rebuilding year

Polar Capital Holdings looks to diversify away from the struggling tech sector

FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other stocks scheduled to report next week:

27-Jun Polar Capital Holdings* Full Year Results

28-Jun Biffa Full Year Results ICG Enterprise Trust PLC Q1 Trading Statement Petrofac* Trading Statement

29-Jun Moonpig Group Full Year Results

30-Jun No FTSE 350 reporters

01-Jul No FTSE 350 reporters

*Events on which we will be updating investors.

Moonpig – Sophie Lund-Yates, Lead Equity Analyst

Moonpig has had a very tough time, with the valuation coming under steep pressure since the online card and gift specialist listed shares for the first time at the start of last year. Part of the reason for the pressure is that it’s hard to see how conditions can ever exceed lockdowns for an online-only company like Moonpig. Now the world is back to normal and physical shops are an option once again, Moonpig is having to peddle even harder to keep up with expectations.

The market is expecting revenue and operating profit of £300m and £55m respectively next week. This already represents a decline from last year, but failure to meet the already lower bar could see further downwards pressure on the group’s valuation. With that in mind, we’ll have our ear to the ground on cost inflation, and how this is expected to impact margins in the coming year.

The outlook statement will be something to keep an eye on. Father’s Day is a big event in the world of greeting cards, and it seems Moonpig stepped up promotional activity for the big day. On one hand this may simply be a classic marketing tool, but discounting is also a fast way to hurt gross margins and can suggest business isn’t flowing as fast as expected.

Petrofac – Laura Hoy, Equity Analyst

The impact of inflation will make or break Petrofac this year, which has finally made its way out from under the bribery investigation. The group’s core engineering and construction business is struggling against cost and supply chain headwinds, which could ultimately tip free cashflow into the red. Last we heard, management was expecting a “modest” free cash outflow this year but things may have worsened as persistent inflation could push the division’s projects further overbudget. This would have a knock-on effect on net debt, which was already on the rise last year.

Existing projects aside, new business is the other focus for Petrofac. The ongoing bribery investigation meant major markets like the UAE were off the table. But now that chapter’s closed, we’d like to see the group build up its order book. At last check there was $37bn still on offer before the end of 2022. We’d like to see the group manage a win rate in the low double digits with a relatively large slice of that business funnelling through to the order book.

Polar Capital Holdings – Matt Britzman, Equity Analyst

Polar Capital Holdings is a fund management group with particular focus on thematic funds in the technology and healthcare sector. That’s a precarious position to be in given current economic conditions. Rising interest rates have a negative impact on the valuations for higher growth companies, which typically reside in the tech sector. Polar’s fees are charged as a percentage of assets under management, so having the larger funds struggle for performance is a drag on growth.

Full year operating profit’s expected to come in around 15% lower as revenue stayed steady but costs tick higher. The group’s been pushing a diversification strategy to wean off its reliance on higher growth sectors. Last we heard, net flows out of the tech funds had been offset by flows into these new areas. We’ll be watching closely to see how that trend plays out.

