Archived article
Tax, investments and pension rules can change over time so the information below may not be current. This article was correct at the time of publishing, however, it may no longer reflect our views on this topic.
Next week on the stock market
What to expect from a selection of FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies reporting next week.
Important notes
This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.
26 August 2022
Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:
- Bunzl is hoping to see strong performance from higher inflation
- Order backlog and margins in focus at Kainos
If you'd like to receive weekly shares content from us, sign up to our share insight email.
FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other stocks scheduled to report next week:
|29-Aug
|No FTSE 350 reporters
|30-Aug
|Bunzl
|Half Year Results
|31-Aug
|No FTSE 350 reporters
|01-Sept
|Kainos
|Trading Statement
|02-Sept
|Ashmore Group
|Full Year Results
Bunzl – Matthew Britzman, Equity Analyst
The covid-19 related boost in sales may be normalising for specialist distribution and service group, Bunzl, but their base business looks to be performing well. Revenue guidance has been upgraded from 'moderate' to 'very good' for the year and it'll be interesting to see how much cost inflation has been passed onto buyers through regular pricing reviews.
Bunzl's own brand products can be sold and distributed for higher margins. As higher prices add pressure to consumer finances, operating margins should benefit as buyers opt for cheaper products.
Acquisitions take up a decent chunk of free cash flow for Bunzl, who typically buy small, low-risk companies with margins higher than the group's average. This strategy has worked for many years, but price inflation has meant the lion's share of recent growth has been organic. Investors will be eagerly anticipating any news on the next round of acquisitions.
They have previously seen 29 years of dividend growth so investors will be keeping a close eye for the announcement next week. Please remember, dividends are variable and not guaranteed.
See the Bunzl share price and charts
Kainos – Sophie Lund-Yates, Equity Analyst
Kainos is first and foremost a technology company, providing IT, consulting and software solutions. One of the things we like about Kainos is it has a broad mix of different customers, from both the public and private sectors, across both healthcare and commercial customers. This model feeds into the group's strong underlying demand – it had a £260m contracted backlog last year.
We don't expect this to be interrupted in next week's trading statement. A lot of the sorts of products on offer are things companies will still want to spend on, even with the economic outlook looking a bit gloomy.
One thing we will be watching for is any commentary on the margin outlook. Kainos has been sacrificing margins in the name of growth. This isn't an unusual tactic for a fast-growing tech company, but we'd like some further information on this strategy.
See the Kainos share price and charts
Unless otherwise stated estimates are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.
This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.
Share insight: our weekly email
Sign up to receive weekly shares content from HL
Please correct the following errors before you continue:
Hargreaves Lansdown PLC group companies will usually send you further information by post and/or email about our products and services. If you would prefer not to receive this, please do let us know. We will not sell or trade your personal data.
What did you think of this article?
Important notes
This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.
Editor's choice – our weekly email
Sign up to receive the week's top investment stories from Hargreaves Lansdown. Including:
- Latest comment on economies and markets
- Expert investment research
- Financial planning tips