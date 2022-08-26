Next week on the stock market

Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:

Bunzl is hoping to see strong performance from higher inflation

Order backlog and margins in focus at Kainos

FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other stocks scheduled to report next week:

29-Aug No FTSE 350 reporters

30-Aug Bunzl Half Year Results

31-Aug No FTSE 350 reporters

01-Sept Kainos Trading Statement

02-Sept Ashmore Group Full Year Results

Bunzl – Matthew Britzman, Equity Analyst

The covid-19 related boost in sales may be normalising for specialist distribution and service group, Bunzl, but their base business looks to be performing well. Revenue guidance has been upgraded from 'moderate' to 'very good' for the year and it'll be interesting to see how much cost inflation has been passed onto buyers through regular pricing reviews.

Bunzl's own brand products can be sold and distributed for higher margins. As higher prices add pressure to consumer finances, operating margins should benefit as buyers opt for cheaper products.

Acquisitions take up a decent chunk of free cash flow for Bunzl, who typically buy small, low-risk companies with margins higher than the group's average. This strategy has worked for many years, but price inflation has meant the lion's share of recent growth has been organic. Investors will be eagerly anticipating any news on the next round of acquisitions.

They have previously seen 29 years of dividend growth so investors will be keeping a close eye for the announcement next week. Please remember, dividends are variable and not guaranteed.

Kainos – Sophie Lund-Yates, Equity Analyst

Kainos is first and foremost a technology company, providing IT, consulting and software solutions. One of the things we like about Kainos is it has a broad mix of different customers, from both the public and private sectors, across both healthcare and commercial customers. This model feeds into the group's strong underlying demand – it had a £260m contracted backlog last year.

We don't expect this to be interrupted in next week's trading statement. A lot of the sorts of products on offer are things companies will still want to spend on, even with the economic outlook looking a bit gloomy.

One thing we will be watching for is any commentary on the margin outlook. Kainos has been sacrificing margins in the name of growth. This isn't an unusual tactic for a fast-growing tech company, but we'd like some further information on this strategy.

