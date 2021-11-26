Next week on the stock market

Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:

Any comments on recovery will be on our minds at easyJet

Future looks to sell a compelling long-term story amid the disruption of major acquisitions

Pennon looks to deliver an uneventful set of numbers despite some structural disruption

If you'd like to receive weekly shares content from us, sign up to our share insight email.

FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other stocks scheduled to report next week:

29-Nov Draper Esprit Half Year Results

30-Nov Countryside Properties Full Year Results Discoverie Half Year Results easyJet* Full Year Results Future* Full Year Results Greencore Full Year Results Pennon* Half Year Results Shaftesbury Full Year Results

01-Dec Liontrust Asset Management Half Year Results Redde Northgate Half Year Results

02-Dec AJ Bell Full Year Results Auction Technology Full Year Results

03-Dec No FTSE 350 Reporters

*Events on which we will be updating investors.

easyJet – Sophie Lund-Yates, Equity Analyst

We know a lot of the headline numbers for easyJet’s full year results. Management expect to report losses no greater than £1,175m, which is slightly better than the market was expecting. That comes as the group’s performance perked up in the fourth quarter. That’s a case of rising tides lift all ships though, as short haul carriers are faring better than long-haul, business-focussed peers.

There are some easyJet specific things we’ll be looking out for.

Most of these centre around the outlook statement – which is something we’ll be reading with great interest. The fourth quarter saw easyJet fly 58% of its total capacity, and we’d like some detailed ideas of when it could climb back to normal levels. With new COVID variants on the rise, that might not be as soon as we’d hoped.

See the easyJet share price, charts and our latest view

Sign up to easyJet research

Future – Nicholas Hyett, Equity Analyst

Future’s been busy in the last 12 months. February saw the GoCompare acquisition complete while the group has subsequently bought Money Week and The Week owner Dennis for £300m.

The work to integrate all these new businesses could make full year results a bit messy. Not only will there likely be restructuring costs, but sifting genuine year-on-year growth from acquired businesses will be key to understanding how the core business is performing.

Management have pointed to improving digital advertising momentum when guiding for ''adjusted operating profit to be at the top end of expectations.'' If that’s been sustained even as consumers return to a more normal pace of life that bodes well for the future.

See the Future share price, charts and our latest view

Sign up to Future research

Pennon – Nicholas Hyett, Equity Analyst

Pennon will probably show reasonable progress on outcome delivery incentives in the first half, essentially the markers of success for which water companies can earn bonuses. Otherwise the hope is that the water utility will carry on doing what water utilities do best, ticking along generating boring returns which are paid back to shareholders.

One potential fly in the ointment is the effect of rising inflation and changing interest rates on the balance sheet.

Because utilities earn inflation-linked revenues, they often also issue inflation-linked debt. That’s great when inflation’s low, keeping finance costs down, as it has been recently, but can cause an upset when inflation rises. Pennon’s exposure is relatively low, but not irrelevant. With inflation gathering pace that will complicate results – but in the long run we don’t think it will derail things. The group has relatively little debt maturing in the near future, and should be capable of weathering some disruption.

See the Pennon share price, charts and our latest view

Sign up to Pennon research

Unless otherwise stated estimates are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.

Share insight: our weekly email

Sign up to receive weekly shares content from HL

Please correct the following errors before you continue: Existing client? Please Please log in to your account to automatically fill in the details below. Title: Please select... Mr Mrs Miss Ms Mx Dr Sir Rev First name: Last name: Email address: Main phone number: (optional) Mobile phone number: (optional) Date of birth: (optional) 01 02 03 04 05 06 07 08 09 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Title: First name: Last name: Address: Email address: Where did you hear about us? Please select... Search Engine / Research Advert on another website Mobile application Recommendation from a friend Existing client Advert in the press HL mention on another website HL mention in the media Hargreaves Lansdown would like to contact you about the services we offer which may be of interest to you. We explain how we use your personal data in our Privacy Policy. If you would rather not hear from us, please tick the relevant box(es) below: Email - no thanks, please don't contact me via email Post - no thanks, please don't contact me via post Phone - no thanks, please don't contact me via phone Register Your postcode ends: This is my postcode Not your postcode? Enter your full address.