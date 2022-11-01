Next week on the stock market

Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:

Can Next avoid mass discounting to shift stock?

Will a lower oil price make BP rethink on buybacks?

Will GSK beat the market again and draw a line under Zantac litigation?

If you'd like to receive weekly shares content from us, sign up to our share insight email.

FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other stocks scheduled to report next week:

31-Oct No FTSE 350 Reporters

01-Nov BP* Third Quarter Results IWG Third Quarter Trading Statement NCC Group Third Quarter Results Rentokil Initial Third Quarter Trading Statement TP ICAP Group Third Quarter Trading Statement

*Events on which we will be updating investors.

Next - Matt Britzman, Equity Analyst

Markets were rightfully disappointed at the half year mark, back in September, when Next issued its second profit downgrade of the year. Soaring inflation means the cost-of-living crisis looms heavy over the group's customer base and regardless of management's best efforts, margins are likely to feel the squeeze.

Next’s upcoming trading update should shed further light on how consumer spending is shaping up. Watch out for updates on full-priced sales in the quarter just gone, and the outlook moving forward. Inventory levels across the industry have been growing and for competitors that’s meant heavy discounting and even full-blown write offs. No news could well be good news where inventories concerned, but investors should prepare to hear further discounts are on the cards.

Any updates on the overseas expansion will be welcome, margins have been under pressure for some time as duty and delivery costs rise. Whilst Sterling’s weakness should provide a margin tailwind, any information on prices, and whether hikes are on the cards will be watched.

See the Next share price, charts and our latest view

Sign up to Next research

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) - Derren Nathan, Head of Equity Research

In next week’s third quarter results we’ll be looking to see if GSK can continue its recent run of beating analyst estimates, as well as its own growth targets. On a reported basis GSK is likely to benefit from currency tailwinds generated by a strong US Dollar. We’ll be keen to hear if this has translated into strong cash flow to support the 4% prospective dividend yield and continued debt reduction following the demerger of Consumer Health Division Haleon ($HLN) in July.

We hope to be updated on developments in GSK’s late-stage development pipeline, which over time could provide a material uplift to revenues. Since the interims, GSK’s received FDA approval of a more user-friendly formulation for its Meningitis vaccine Menveo.

GSK recently posted exciting data for its respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine where it’s going head-to-head with arch-rival Pfizer. Further, we await an update on Zejula which could offer hope to hard-to-treat sufferers of ovarian cancer. We also would like to see GSK meet head-on the question of the Zantac litigation, which is currently weighing heavily on sentiment.

See the GSK share price, charts and our latest view

Sign up to GSK research

BP - Derren Nathan, Head of Equity Research

With oil prices down roughly a quarter since their June highs, it’ll be interesting to see how BP’s fared following a bumper set of interims in August. BP‘s been spending heavily on both distributions to shareholders, but also refocussing the business on more sustainable energy sources. Most latterly this month’s acquisition of US Bioenergy company Archaea for $3.3bn. Archaea exploits the biogas which is a by-product of landfill and farming.

When it comes to renewables BP is really putting the pedal to the metal. It’s Joint Venture Lightsource is breaking ground on its largest UK solar energy project to date which could be powering 19 million homes by 2025. Given its wide network of refuelling stations BP is also in a strong place to help deliver new energy sources to transportation, and has recently teamed up with car-rental firm Hertz to deliver a network of charging stations for Electric Vehicles in North America.

We’ll see if BP pauses for breath on its share buy back program following its recent investment spree. In the second quarter BP spent $2.5bn on repurchasing its own shares, a figure set to accelerate to $3.5bn in the 3rd quarter to be reported next week.

See the BP share price, charts and our latest view

Sign up to BP research

Unless otherwise stated estimates are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.

What did you think of this article? 5 star 4 star 3 star 2 star 1 star