Category: Markets
    • Next week on the stock market

    What to expect from a selection of FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies reporting next week.

    Important notes

    This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.

    Matt Britzman, Equity Analyst

    28 October 2022

    Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:

    • Can Next avoid mass discounting to shift stock?
    • Will a lower oil price make BP rethink on buybacks?
    • Will GSK beat the market again and draw a line under Zantac litigation?

    FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other stocks scheduled to report next week:

    31-Oct
    No FTSE 350 Reporters
    01-Nov
    BP* Third Quarter Results
    IWG Third Quarter Trading Statement
    NCC Group Third Quarter Results
    Rentokil Initial Third Quarter Trading Statement
    TP ICAP Group Third Quarter Trading Statement
    02-Nov
    Wizz Air Half Year Resutls
    GlaxoSmithKline* Third Quarter Results
    Hiscox Third Quarter Trading Statement
    Morgan Sindall Group Trading Statement
    Next* Third Quarter Trading Statement
    Novo Nordisk* Third Quarter Results
    Smurfit Kappa Group Third Quarter Trading Statement
    Weir Group Third Quarter Management Statement
    03-Nov
    Barrick* Third Quarter Results
    BT Group* Half Year Results
    Derwent London Third Corporate Sales Release
    Harbour Energy Third Trading Statement
    Helios Towers Third Quarter Results
    Hikma Pharmaceuticals Trading Statementt
    Howden Joinery Group Third Quarter Trading Statement
    J Sainsbury* Half Year Results
    Lancashire Holdings Third Quarter Trading Statement
    PayPal* Third Quarter Results
    Rolls-Royce Holdings* Third Quarter Trading Statement
    RS Group Half Year Results
    Smith & Nephew* Third Quarter Trading Statement
    TI Fluid Systems Third Quarter Trading Statement
    Trainline Half Year Results
    04-Nov
    4imprint Group Trading Statement
    Apax Global Alpha Third Quarter Results
    Morgan Advanced Materials Third Quarter Trading Statement
    TBC Bank Group Third Quarter Trading Statement

    *Events on which we will be updating investors.

    Next - Matt Britzman, Equity Analyst

    Markets were rightfully disappointed at the half year mark, back in September, when Next issued its second profit downgrade of the year. Soaring inflation means the cost-of-living crisis looms heavy over the group's customer base and regardless of management's best efforts, margins are likely to feel the squeeze.

    Next’s upcoming trading update should shed further light on how consumer spending is shaping up. Watch out for updates on full-priced sales in the quarter just gone, and the outlook moving forward. Inventory levels across the industry have been growing and for competitors that’s meant heavy discounting and even full-blown write offs. No news could well be good news where inventories concerned, but investors should prepare to hear further discounts are on the cards.

    Any updates on the overseas expansion will be welcome, margins have been under pressure for some time as duty and delivery costs rise. Whilst Sterling’s weakness should provide a margin tailwind, any information on prices, and whether hikes are on the cards will be watched.

    See the Next share price, charts and our latest view

    Sign up to Next research

    GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) - Derren Nathan, Head of Equity Research

    In next week’s third quarter results we’ll be looking to see if GSK can continue its recent run of beating analyst estimates, as well as its own growth targets. On a reported basis GSK is likely to benefit from currency tailwinds generated by a strong US Dollar. We’ll be keen to hear if this has translated into strong cash flow to support the 4% prospective dividend yield and continued debt reduction following the demerger of Consumer Health Division Haleon ($HLN) in July.

    We hope to be updated on developments in GSK’s late-stage development pipeline, which over time could provide a material uplift to revenues. Since the interims, GSK’s received FDA approval of a more user-friendly formulation for its Meningitis vaccine Menveo.

    GSK recently posted exciting data for its respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine where it’s going head-to-head with arch-rival Pfizer. Further, we await an update on Zejula which could offer hope to hard-to-treat sufferers of ovarian cancer. We also would like to see GSK meet head-on the question of the Zantac litigation, which is currently weighing heavily on sentiment.

    See the GSK share price, charts and our latest view

    Sign up to GSK research

    BP - Derren Nathan, Head of Equity Research

    With oil prices down roughly a quarter since their June highs, it’ll be interesting to see how BP’s fared following a bumper set of interims in August. BP‘s been spending heavily on both distributions to shareholders, but also refocussing the business on more sustainable energy sources. Most latterly this month’s acquisition of US Bioenergy company Archaea for $3.3bn. Archaea exploits the biogas which is a by-product of landfill and farming.

    When it comes to renewables BP is really putting the pedal to the metal. It’s Joint Venture Lightsource is breaking ground on its largest UK solar energy project to date which could be powering 19 million homes by 2025. Given its wide network of refuelling stations BP is also in a strong place to help deliver new energy sources to transportation, and has recently teamed up with car-rental firm Hertz to deliver a network of charging stations for Electric Vehicles in North America.

    We’ll see if BP pauses for breath on its share buy back program following its recent investment spree. In the second quarter BP spent $2.5bn on repurchasing its own shares, a figure set to accelerate to $3.5bn in the 3rd quarter to be reported next week.

    See the BP share price, charts and our latest view

    Sign up to BP research

    Unless otherwise stated estimates are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

    This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.

