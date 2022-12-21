The business case for sustainability and a fund that could benefit

Earth's resources are limited.

If we continue to use them at the current rate, we'll eventually run out. This would have a devastating impact, as we'd no longer be able to produce the goods and services we need to survive.

That's why sustainability has quickly risen up the investment agenda in recent years.

We think it's essential for every investor to consider. In this article, we lay out the business case for doing just that, and explore a fund with sustainability at its core.

Reputation and brand value

Consumers are becoming more conscious of the impact their purchasing decisions have on the environment and society. They're increasingly looking for sustainable products and services.

By implementing sustainable practices, like using renewable energy sources and recyclable materials, and supporting local communities, companies can boost their reputations.

Consumers will also often pay a premium to buy a product or service from a reputable brand. This lets the company charge a higher price and boost its profit margins. The company's strong reputation then becomes a source of competitive advantage.

Attract and retain top talent

Employees, especially those at the earlier stages of their career, increasingly want to work for companies committed to sustainability. Sustainable companies are generally seen as innovative and forward-looking – attractive qualities in a prospective employer.

That means sustainability-conscious employers often find it easier to recruit and retain employees, and can attract top talent from a pool of highly qualified candidates.

Cost savings

Sustainable companies can achieve cost savings compared to their less sustainable competitors. For example, by using energy-efficient technologies like LED lighting, programmable thermostats and efficient heating and cooling systems, companies can save money on their energy bills over the long term.

Sustainable companies also tend to be less wasteful. Through recycling and composting programs, and using recyclable containers and packaging materials, companies can cut their waste disposal costs and reduce their environmental impact.

Compliance with current and future regulations

Many businesses are required by law to implement sustainability-related practices, like reducing carbon emissions, recycling certain materials, or limiting use of dangerous chemicals. By adopting sustainable practices, companies can remain compliant with these regulations, and avoid potential fines and penalties.

Sustainable companies are also better positioned to adapt to future regulatory changes. As the world continues to address a range of environmental and social challenges, it's likely that governments will introduce more stringent regulations, including a possible tax on carbon. Companies that aren't aligned with a more sustainable future could see their business models become unviable, and their assets become worthless.

Enhanced innovation and creativity

Sustainability is one of the key driving forces for innovation. Sustainable companies are also often at the forefront of driving new and more efficient technologies, products and services.

Electric car company Tesla is a great example. It's one of the most innovative companies on the planet, and it's all come from a drive to develop a more efficient method of transportation.

The company's leading the charge on a number of innovations. This includes autopilot, a system which allows Tesla vehicles to drive themselves under certain conditions, a network of high-speed charging stations, and solar roof tiles for residential and commercial buildings.

Considering sustainability in your portfolio

If you want to make sure sustainability is considered in your portfolio, but you don't have the time or expertise to analyse individual companies, a responsible investment fund could be a great solution.

There are a number of funds available on our platform whose managers consider their investments' sustainability credentials, alongside the usual financial analysis. We look at one in more detail below.

Remember, investing in funds isn't right for everyone. Investors should only invest if the fund's objectives are aligned with their own, and there's a specific need for the type of investment being made. Investors should understand the specific risks of a fund before they invest, and make sure any new investment forms part of a diversified portfolio.

Case Study – FP WHEB Sustainability

FP WHEB Sustainability is an impact fund. It aims to make a positive difference to the environment and society through the way it invests.

The team behind the fund focuses on nine sustainable investment themes. They range from resource efficiency and sustainable transport to education and wellbeing.

Chart showing FP WHEB Sustainability fund theme breakdown

Source: WHEB Group, to 30/11/2022.

Impact funds measure the positive effect they have. For instance, owning £10,000 of the fund throughout 2021 was associated with:

Generating 4MWh of renewable energy

Avoiding three tons of carbon dioxide emissions

Treating 190,000 litres of waste water for reuse

Providing a day of tertiary education

Helping three people receive healthcare treatment and saving £2,500 of costs through more efficient healthcare systems

This fund looks very different to the broader global stock market, so we expect it to perform differently too. The fund's focus towards small and medium-sized companies and flexibility to invest in emerging markets adds risk.

Annual percentage growth Nov 17 -

Nov 18 Nov 18 -

Nov 19 Nov 19 -

Nov 20 Nov 20 -

Nov 21 Nov 21 -

Nov 22 FP WHEB Sustainability 4.40% 9.39% 17.77% 16.49% -14.46% IA Global 2.85% 12.77% 13.47% 19.18% -7.66%

Past performance isn't a guide to the future. Source: Lipper IM, to 30/11/2022.

