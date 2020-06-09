The most popular SIPP investments during the Covid-19 crisis

A SIPP (Self-Invested Personal Pension) can be a great option for anyone who wants to take control of their pension and where it’s invested.

With the HL SIPP you can choose from thousands of investment options, including funds, shares, bonds, ETFs and more.

The stock market has been pretty rocky in the last couple of months due to the impact of Covid-19. But we think most of our pension investors have generally been staying level-headed rather than panicking – some have even seen the falling market as an opportunity, though as always, it could fall again in future.

But what exactly have people been investing in during the pandemic?

Below we take a look at the most popular trends and investments our SIPP investors have been trading in, since the UK went into lockdown.

This article is provided for your interest but is not a guide to how you should invest. The investments will not be suitable for everyone and you should choose investments that fit your circumstances and attitude to risk. As retirement approaches, it’s usually wise to consider less risky investments. More details on the risks can be found in the Key Investor Information Document for each fund.

Remember the value of investments can fall as well as rise so you could get back less than you invest. If you are unsure an investment is suitable for your circumstances, please ask for financial advice.

Investor trends

Between 23 March 2020 (when the UK went into lockdown) and the end of May, pension investors have mostly been buying more collective investments, such as funds, ETFs and investment trusts. The most popular sector for SIPP investors in these collective investments has been Global, accounting for 41% of buys.

Interestingly, passive investments, such as tracker funds, were more popular with younger investors than older. In fact, 37% of collective investment buys went into passive funds for those under 30, compared to 22% for the over 60s.

Both active and passive investments have their place when building a portfolio, but the greater use of passive investments by younger investors may represent the more simple requirements of saving for retirement when it’s a long way away. It may also mean that investors have tended to switch towards income investments as they get older, and the options for income from passive investments are limited.

Another trend is that HL drawdown investors throughout this period have been twice as likely to have bought investment trusts compared to those who were building up their pension (18% versus 9%).

These investments are based on net trades (value of buys minus sells) between 23 March and 31 May 2020 and are in alphabetical order.

Most popular funds

*Please note these funds currently hold shares in Hargreaves Lansdown PLC.

Most popular FTSE 100 shares

