What are Rishi Sunak’s green credentials?

There’s no question that new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s policies are a shade greener than his predecessor’s. But for those who see climate change as a key issue, some of his latest promises lack teeth. With that in mind, we unpack some of Sunak’s latest policies and how they align with a more climate-conscious future.

Improve energy efficiency

This is, perhaps, the most important feature of any plan to reduce energy usage. The average UK home loses around 3 degrees Celsius of heat every five hours. That puts UK homes among the least efficient in Europe. Between October 2022 and October 2024, the wasted energy coming from leaky structures around the UK is expected to cost around £13bn.

On the surface the plan has merit – Sunak’s said he’d like to cut energy demand by 15% by 2030. To achieve that, the government will spend an additional £1bn on a new plan to insulate homes in council tax bands A to D. This is on top of the £6bn announced previously, bringing the total spent on increasing efficiency to £13.6bn by 2028.

This is a step in the right direction – but there are a few hitches in the plan.

It’s unclear exactly how accessible these programmes will be. Government initiatives to bring the UK’s homes up to a higher standard have been criticised for having too much red tape, making them difficult to access and ultimately ineffective.

Plus, estimates suggest this won’t be enough to make a dent in the UK’s efficiency needs. The shortfall could be somewhere to the tune of tens of billions, a gap that’s unlikely to be plugged by private sector commitments alone.

A big part of the equation will be landlords, 70% of which own properties with an energy performance certificate rating of D or below. They’ll be required to bring their properties to C or above by 2025, but it’s unclear whether this will be financially viable. Instead, some are forecasting a sudden sell-off as they offload properties they can’t afford to update.

This begs the question of whether the government should consider linking stamp duty relief to efficiency improvements. Allowing homeowners to claim back stamp duty costs if they improve their home’s efficiency rating within two years of purchasing could help speed up the pace of retrofitting.

Ultimately, Sunak’s success or failure in improving the UK’s energy efficiency lies in the government’s ability to make these programmes accessible. In the absence of excess funding, reliable and easy-to-understand programmes are the next best thing.

Windfall tax

The windfall tax is the government’s way of forcing those who’ve profited from a buoyant environment to shoulder some of the high costs faced by the average household. In theory, it makes sense, but on paper it’s been somewhat messy.

Any company in any sector is tasked with delivering value for its shareholders. That means growing profits in the here and now, as well as in the future. For oil companies, profits today face a much larger tax rate than they might in, say ten years, when oil prices have come back down to Earth. With that in mind, they’re reinvesting their profits into the business in order to generate greater profits down the line when times are tough.

By reinvesting their profits, these companies are able to avoid the windfall tax, in some cases completely. The question from an environmental standpoint, is where are those profits being reinvested? If the answer’s into renewable or clean energy generation, then this windfall tax avoidance could be beneficial in the longer-term.

The trouble is lots of this investment was made in new oil and gas exploration projects. This isn’t necessarily the oil and gas companies’ fault – this kind of development has been encouraged by the government in order to improve Europe’s energy independence. However, it’s at odds with our transition to net zero, and it means there’s less funnelled toward helping lower-household bills.

Sunak’s government has attempted to tighten the rules around windfall tax avoidance. This means oil and gas companies will be able to offset their windfall tax commitments by 29% of their new investment spend, down from 80% previously.

However, it could be a missed opportunity to incentivise spending on cleaner energy techniques. Linking investment tax breaks to renewable projects would be one way to help push the industry forward into a more sustainable future.

Sunak’s stance on our changing energy mix

From an environmental standpoint, Rishi’s decision to reinstate a ban on fracking, has been a welcome development.

While there are benefits to the alternative natural gas extraction method, which involves blasting rocks with water and chemicals, it can be extremely detrimental to local eco-systems.

But there are still some ongoing debates on other ways to achieve energy independence.

As it stands, onshore wind farms are effectively banned. They can disrupt natural habitats and impact biodiversity, but the primary concern is one of aesthetics. Some of the best locations for these sites are coastal and upland areas whose value lies in their beauty, it’s understandable that local communities oppose them.

However, as the push for energy independence continues to grow, we could see Sunak relax this ban. Instead, he could allow onshore wind development as long as it comes with community consent.

Nuclear power is another sticking point. The government’s pledged to spend £700m for a 50% stake in the Sizewell C nuclear power plant in Sizewell, England. French-state utility EDF holds the remaining 50%.

It will take around a decade to get the plant up and running. But it’s touted as a way to improve the UK’s energy independence and wean the nation off its reliance on natural gas. Importantly, the new plant has been heralded as the first of many in a so-called ‘pipeline’ of clean, nuclear energy.

However, nuclear isn’t a silver bullet. Overreliance to get us to net zero is dangerous in its own right. While it doesn’t come with the same heavy emissions profile as fossil fuels, nuclear energy isn’t totally eco-friendly.

It’s resource intensive, requiring lots of water, and the potential damage from nuclear waste being improperly disposed is a significant threat. There are benefits to bringing the Sizewell plant online, but we’re apprehensive about too much focus on this aspect of the energy mix.

