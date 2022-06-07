We don’t support this browser anymore.
This means our website may not look and work as you would expect. Read more about browsers and how to update them here.

Skip to main content
  • Register
  • My watchlists
  • Help
  • Contact us
Category: Funds
  • A A A

    • World Environment Day – 3 investment trust ideas to protect the planet

    With World Environment Day on Sunday, we take a look at 3 investment trust ideas that could help protect the planet.

    Important notes

    This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.

    Tara Clee, ESG Analyst

    7 June 2022

    Sunday was the United Nations’ World Environment Day, a day for collective, transformative action on a global scale to celebrate, protect and restore our planet. Marked for nearly 50 years, the day is the largest global collaboration for environmental action.

    The climate is warming too quickly for people and nature to adapt. Pressures like habitat loss mean that an estimated 1 million species are threatened with extinction. And pollution continues to poison our air, land and water. These planetary emergencies make this day even more significant.

    An easy way investors can help preserve our natural environment for future generations is to invest in sustainable investment trusts.

    Historically, investors have had a small selection of investment trusts to choose from that have an environmental objective. These would often focus on a renewable energy sector that’s otherwise inaccessible.

    However, over the last decade, assets in ESG investment trusts have increased 55-fold. There are now lots of different areas of specialism to suit the growing number of investors motivated by more than just financial returns.

    Here’s a look at three investment trusts that are investing to protect and restore our planet.

    This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you, ask for financial advice. All investments can rise and fall in value, so you could get back less than you invest.

    Investment trusts can sometimes invest in specialist areas like smaller companies, derivatives, and unlisted (private) companies which are higher risk. Investors should only invest in them if they have the time and knowledge to carefully select and monitor them, and as always, they should be held as part of a diversified portfolio.

    For more details on each investment trust and its risks, please see the links to their factsheets and key information documents below.

    Impax Environmental Markets

    The UK’s largest environmental investment trust, Impax Environmental Markets, is committed to promoting prosperity, while protecting the planet.

    The trust invests in small and medium-sized companies that have over 50% of their revenue generated by the sale of products and services in environmental markets. This includes sales in energy efficiency, renewable energy, water, waste and sustainable food and agriculture markets.

    The trust has a real-world impact. In 2020, a £10 million investment into the trust would’ve:

    • Reduced CO2 emissions to the equivalent of 850 cars being taken off the road.
    • Water savings equivalent to the annual water consumption of 4,420 households.

      • One of the trust’s holdings, NIBE, manufactures a wide range of eco-friendly, energy-efficient solutions to decarbonise the way we heat our homes. Based on the cut in emissions from the type of heating systems NIBE’s heat pumps replaced in 2019 alone, the reduction was 228,000 tonnes of CO2 for the year. This is roughly the same amount as the total emissions from all buses, mopeds and motorbikes in the whole of Sweden.

      More about the Impax Environmental Markets investment trust, including charges

      Impax Environmental Markets Key Information Document

      JLEN Environmental Assets Group

      JLEN invests in a diversified portfolio of environmental infrastructure projects. The trust aims to pay investors a sustainable, progressive dividend every quarter, while sheltering the capital value of its portfolio.

      The trust has three key objectives: to promote the efficient use of resources, to develop positive relationships with the communities it works in, and to ensure effective, ethical governance across the portfolio.

      One of its investments is with the East London Waste Authority, a multi-site project that processes waste from four London Boroughs – Redbridge, Barking and Dagenham, Havering and Newham. The waste is biologically treated to produce solid recoverable fuel and other recyclables. The project successfully diverts around 96% of all waste received from landfill.

      Recycling our waste is vital in reducing our environmental footprint. Not only do landfills destroy biodiversity and natural habitats, the decomposition of organic mass in landfills is a major source of methane gas emissions. This is why waste and wastewater process is a key theme for JLEN Environmental Assets Group.

      More about the JLEN Environmental Assets Group investment trust, including charges

      JLEN Environmental Assets Group Key Information Document

      The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (TRIG)

      TRIG is a London-listed investment trust. Its purpose is to generate sustainable returns from a diversified portfolio of renewables infrastructure that contribute towards a net-zero carbon future.

      By investing in renewables, TRIG is helping to provide clean energy across the UK and Europe, through the construction funding of new greenfield infrastructure. The clean energy generated by the portfolio in 2021 was capable of powering the equivalent of 1.7 million homes for a year.

      Limiting the impact of climate change is core to what they do. At their East Anglia One offshore wind farm, a pilot project has been launched to help reduce carbon emissions. Using waste vegetable oil to help power crew transfer vessels, is predicted to reduce carbon emissions by 30%.

      TRIG also recognises nature loss as a systemic risk for the global economy. They’ve committed to preserve and improve the biodiversity at their sites and the surrounding ecosystems. At Garreg Lwyd, their onshore wind farm in Wales, the onsite ponds are home to a range of freshwater plant species, including protected species like the great crested newt. They have committed to proactive ecological monitoring and remedial works on the ecosystem.

      More about the Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited investment trust, including charges

      The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited Key Information Document

      Fund Insight: our weekly email

      Please correct the following errors before you continue:

        Existing client? Please log in to your account to automatically fill in the details below.

        Loading

        Your postcode ends:

        Not your postcode? Enter your full address.

        Loading

        Hargreaves Lansdown PLC group companies will usually send you further information by post and/or email about our products and services. If you would prefer not to receive this, please do let us know. We will not sell or trade your personal data.

        Our fund research is for investors who understand the risks of investing and that investing in funds isn't right for everyone. Investors should only invest if the fund's objectives are aligned with their own, and there's a specific need for the type of investment being made. Investors should understand the specific risks of a fund before they invest, and make sure any new investment forms part of a diversified portfolio.

        What did you think of this article?

      Important notes

      This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.

      Related Articles

      Mixed and total return sector review – a difficult year ahead?

      31 May

      Converting your funds – what investors need to know

      27 May

      Bond funds sector review – multiple headwinds drive yields upwards

      26 May

      Index funds vs ETFs – what investors need to know?

      23 May

      Asia & emerging markets review – an unpredictable year so far

      23 May

      Editor's choice – our weekly email

      Sign up to receive the week's top investment stories from Hargreaves Lansdown. Including:

      • Latest comment on economies and markets
      • Expert investment research
      • Financial planning tips
      Sign up

      Related articles

      Category: Funds

      Mixed and total return sector review – a difficult year ahead?

      We look at how different markets are coping and recovering from the pandemic, how mixed investment and total return sector funds have performed and share our outlook for bonds and shares.

      Josef Licsauer

      31 May 2022 7 min read

      Category: Funds

      Converting your funds – what investors need to know

      Everything you need to know about converting your funds.

      Bryony Hayes

      27 May 2022 4 min read

      Category: Funds

      Bond funds sector review – multiple headwinds drive yields upwards

      We look at the headlines gripping bond markets, share our outlook for bonds, and look at how some of our Wealth Shortlist funds have fared.

      Joseph Hill

      26 May 2022 5 min read

      Category: Funds

      Index funds vs ETFs – what investors need to know?

      We look at some of the key differences between index funds and exchange traded funds (ETFs).

      Alex Watkins

      23 May 2022 4 min read