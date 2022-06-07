World Environment Day – 3 investment trust ideas to protect the planet

Sunday was the United Nations’ World Environment Day, a day for collective, transformative action on a global scale to celebrate, protect and restore our planet. Marked for nearly 50 years, the day is the largest global collaboration for environmental action.

The climate is warming too quickly for people and nature to adapt. Pressures like habitat loss mean that an estimated 1 million species are threatened with extinction. And pollution continues to poison our air, land and water. These planetary emergencies make this day even more significant.

An easy way investors can help preserve our natural environment for future generations is to invest in sustainable investment trusts.

Historically, investors have had a small selection of investment trusts to choose from that have an environmental objective. These would often focus on a renewable energy sector that’s otherwise inaccessible.

However, over the last decade, assets in ESG investment trusts have increased 55-fold. There are now lots of different areas of specialism to suit the growing number of investors motivated by more than just financial returns.

Here’s a look at three investment trusts that are investing to protect and restore our planet.

This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you, ask for financial advice. All investments can rise and fall in value, so you could get back less than you invest.

Investment trusts can sometimes invest in specialist areas like smaller companies, derivatives, and unlisted (private) companies which are higher risk. Investors should only invest in them if they have the time and knowledge to carefully select and monitor them, and as always, they should be held as part of a diversified portfolio.

For more details on each investment trust and its risks, please see the links to their factsheets and key information documents below.

Impax Environmental Markets

The UK’s largest environmental investment trust, Impax Environmental Markets, is committed to promoting prosperity, while protecting the planet.

The trust invests in small and medium-sized companies that have over 50% of their revenue generated by the sale of products and services in environmental markets. This includes sales in energy efficiency, renewable energy, water, waste and sustainable food and agriculture markets.

The trust has a real-world impact. In 2020, a £10 million investment into the trust would’ve: