June’s most bought UK funds in the HL Stocks and Shares ISA

Discover which UK funds HL Stocks and Shares ISA investors were buying in June.
Written by
Charlie Hutchence
Charlie Hutchence
Investment Writer
Published Jul 5, 2024

Important information - This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.

While the news is abuzz with the 2024 UK General Election, as investors we take a longer-term view. UK stock markets can easily adjust to different governments, even if there’s been uncertainty in the run up and after an election.

The UK has seen an uplift in investor confidence and interest in its stock market this year. Home to some world-class companies, a competitive income market and with a possible new 'British ISA' on the horizon, the UK offers some options for those who want to invest close to home.

There could be growth opportunities for investors who want exposure to the UK stock market. But it’s still important to invest across different countries, as well as industries and companies, to achieve a diversified portfolio.

Investments and any income from them can fall as well as rise in value, so you could get back less than you invest.

Get investing in the UK with a Stocks and Shares ISA

A Stocks and Shares ISA lets you invest up to £20,000 free from UK income and capital gains tax. Remember, tax and ISA rules can change, and any benefits depend on your personal circumstances.

This article has been written independently of our investment research team to offer some inspiration, but isn't personal advice or a guide on how or where to invest.

You should choose investments based on your own objectives and attitude to risk. If you're not sure whether an investment is right for you, ask for financial advice.

Where did HL's Stocks and Shares ISA clients put their money in June 2024?

The table below shows the most bought actively-managed UK funds (trying to beat the market) and UK tracker funds (trying to track the UK stock market) by HL's Stocks and Shares ISA investors in June 2024. This is by number of trades (minus sales).

Most bought active UK funds in June

Key Investor Information

Artemis Income

KII

Liontrust UK Growth

KII

Schroder Income

KII

Royal London UK Smaller Companies

KII

Man GLG Income

KII

Investors should note that Liontrust UK Growth and Man GLG Income hold shares in Hargreaves Lansdown plc.

Most bought UK tracker funds in June

Key Investor Information

Legal & General UK Index

KII

Legal & General UK 100 Index Trust

KII

Vanguard FTSE 100 Index

KII

HSBC FTSE 100 Index

KII

HSBC FTSE 250 Index

KII

Correct as at 1 July 2024.

How to pick investments for an ISA

Investing in funds won't be right for everyone. Only invest in a fund if its objectives align with your own, and there's a specific need for that type of investment within your portfolio. Investors should understand the specific risks of a fund before they invest and be investing for the long term (five years or more).

If you're looking for inspiration from our investment research team, take a look at their selection of three UK funds.

Or you can use our Wealth Shortlist.

It's designed to help investors build and maintain a well-balanced and diversified portfolio. We've put funds under the microscope to make sure the list only contains the funds that our in-depth analysis shows have the greatest long-term performance potential.

Looking for more UK investment ideas?

Whether you’re looking to invest in funds, shares or ETFs, discover the UK investment ideas our experts believe have the most long-term potential.

Get UK investment ideas
Already invested in the UK?

You may already be making the most of the investment opportunity in the UK right now, but it’s important to invest across different countries, as well as industries and companies. This can help you reap the benefits of diversification.

Learn how to build a portfolio

Leave day-to-day investment decisions to the experts

If you’ve got an HL Stocks and Shares ISA and want a team of experts to look after the day-to-day investment decisions, think about a Ready-Made ISA.

You can choose from four ready-made investments, which let you choose how to balance risk and potential returns.

All you'll need to do is check in on your investment from time to time to make sure it still meets your needs and objectives.

Find out more about our Ready-Made ISA

HL Ready-Made Investments are managed by our sister company Hargreaves Lansdown Fund Managers Ltd.

Charlie is a part of our writing team that covers investments and ISAs. He's passionate about the value of long-term investing and making your money work harder for you, using his writing to help our clients make the most of their money.

