Investing insights

Most bought shares in the HL Stocks and Shares ISA in March 2024

Discover which UK and US shares HL Stocks and Shares ISA investors were buying in March 2024.
Written by
Charlie Hutchence
Charlie Hutchence
Investment Writer
Published Apr 4, 2024

Important information - This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.

ISAs have undergone a lot of change since they were introduced in 1999, but for investors they still offer a key tax advantage. You don’t have to pay UK income or capital gains tax on investments in an ISA.

Something to bear in mind if you’re planning on using this tax year’s remaining ISA allowance, or looking ahead to next tax year.

The most bought UK shares give a flavour as to what UK investors might buy if they were to use a proposed British ISA. While the US shares show that there’s still strong interest in technology and the US stock market.

Read on to discover the most bought large-cap UK and US shares by HL's ISA investors in March 2024.

This article has been written independently of our investment research team to offer some inspiration, but isn't personal advice or a guide on how or where to invest.

You should choose investments based on your own objectives and attitude to risk. If you're not sure whether an investment is right for you, ask for financial advice. Remember, ISA and tax rules can change, and any benefits depend on your personal circumstances.

Learn more about Stocks and Shares ISAs including charges

Where did HL’s ISA clients invest in March 2024?

The tables below show the most bought shares by number of trades (minus any sales) in the largest UK and US companies by HL’s Stocks and Shares ISA investors in March 2024.

Most bought shares March 2024 (number of buys, minus sales)

UK shares (FTSE 100 and FTSE 250)

Rolls Royce Holdings Plc

BAE Systems Plc

Legal & General Group Plc

M&G Plc

Phoenix Group Holdings Plc

Rio Tinto Plc

Greggs Plc

British American Tobacco Plc

Aviva Plc

HSBC Holdings Plc

US shares (S&P 500)

Nvidia

Tesla

Advanced Micro Devices

Microsoft

Apple

Super Micro Computer

Alphabet

Amazon

Micron Technology

Berkshire Hathaway

Correct at 2 April 2024.

How to pick investments for an ISA

Investing in an individual company isn’t right for everyone because if that company fails, you could lose your whole investment. If you cannot afford this, investing in a single company might not be right for you. You should make sure you understand the companies you’re investing in and their specific risks and be investing for the long term (five years or more).

It's also important not to put all your eggs in one basket. Spreading your money and diversifying, gives you access to more opportunities and can reduce risk. If you’d like to trade US shares, remember you need to complete a W-8BEN form first.

Find out more about diversification

If you're looking for inspiration from our investment research team on where to invest your ISA this tax year, explore our latest ISA investment ideas.

Or you can use our Wealth Shortlist.

It's designed to help investors build and maintain a well-balanced and diversified portfolio. We've put funds under the microscope to make sure the list only contains the funds that our in-depth analysis shows have the greatest long-term performance potential.

Leave day-to-day investment decisions to the experts

If you’d rather have a team of experts look after the day-to-day investment decisions, consider a Ready-Made ISA.

You can choose from four ready-made investments, letting you choose how to balance risk and potential returns.

All you'll need to do is check in on your investment from time to time to make sure it still meets your needs and objectives.

Find out more about our Ready-Made ISA

HL Ready-Made Investments are managed by our sister company Hargreaves Lansdown Fund Managers Ltd.

Make the most of this year’s ISA allowance

It's quick and easy to open an ISA and once you’ve read the important information about our ISA, it takes just minutes online.

As long as you meet the deadline of 11:59pm on 5 April, you could still make the most of this year’s £20,000 ISA allowance.

You can add cash to the account and choose where to invest later if you’re not sure where to invest.

Before you apply, please make sure you're happy with our terms and conditions (including Tariff of Charges) and key features. Then all you need is your debit card and National Insurance number to hand.

Article history
Published: 4th April 2024