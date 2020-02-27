British American Tobacco - Still growing despite falling volumes

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Full year underlying revenue rose 5.6% to £25.8bn at British American Tobacco (BATS). That reflects increased prices in traditional tobacco products, partially offset by lower volumes, and rising vapour and heated tobacco sales. Underlying operating profits rose 6.6% to £11.1bn.

The dividend rose 3.6% to 210.4p for the year as a whole.

The shares were broadly flat in early trading.

Our view

Full Year Results

Total cigarette volumes fell by 4.7% in the year to 668bn sticks, with larger contractions in the US, Europe and North Africa offset by better results in emerging markets. Revenue from traditional combustible tobacco products rose 4.6% to £23bn. BATS saw its share of the global tobacco market in key markets rise by 0.3 percentage points.

Total new category sales rose 32.4% to £1.2bn. Both vapour and heated tobacco sales performed well, up 23.4% and 22.7% respectively. However Modern Oral was actually the star performer, with sales of the tobacco free nicotine pouches rising 273.1% - albeit to just £129m.

Operating profits benefited from increased efficiencies across all categories, which funded the increased marketing spend in new categories and supported underlying margin gains. However, the group reported a number of exceptional costs including legal cases, impairments and restructuring costs totalling £2.1bn which hit reported numbers.

BATS reported operating cash conversion of 97%, with free cash flow after paying the dividend of £1.9bn. As a result net debt fell 3.9% to £41.7bn. The ratio of net debt to cash profits (EBITDA) fell to 3.6 times.

The group expects global cigarette and heated tobacco volumes to fall by 4% next year, with the US down 5%. However, despite that headwind the group expects to report 3-5% revenue growth with continued operating margin improvements.

