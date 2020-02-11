Ocado - revenue up but fire means pre-tax losses widen

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Full year group revenue rose 9.9% to £1.8bn, which was broadly in line with market expectations. However, costs associated with the fire at the Andover Customer Fulfilment Centre (CFC) and spending associated with new international partnerships, meant pre-tax losses were -£214.5m, compared to -£44.4m last year.

The shares were unmoved following the announcement.

View the latest Ocado share price and how to deal

Our View

HL view to follow.

Register for updates on Ocado

Full year results

Retail revenues rose 10.3%, reaching £1.6bn. That was driven by a 10.7% year-on-year increase in orders per week to 325,000, offsetting a slight decline in average basket value to £103.18.

Underlying EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) from the division rose 16.3% to £35m. That reflects new accounting policies which means operating lease costs are no longer classed as an operating expense, as well as a 9.7% increase in other income, including supplier income.

The UK Solutions & Logistics division earned fee revenue of £109.9m, and cost recharges to partners of £473.3m, which resulted in a 7.8% increase in overall revenue. EBITDA of £84.8m was 25.6% higher than last year, but excluding the new accounting method, this would have been a 9.9% increase.

Within International Solutions, fees invoiced rose 38.4% to £81.4m, but revenue was flat at £0.5m. That's because fees aren't recognised as revenue until Ocado has delivered a working Ocado Smart Platform to the partner. Higher staff costs meant EBITDA losses more than doubled to -£62.1m.

Capital expenditure rose to £259.9m, and this is expected to rise to £600m next year as the group delivers more Solutions projects.

The group expects retail revenue growth of 10% -15% next year, with UK & International Logistics growing more slowly due to Morrrisons' temporary exit of facilities in Erith. Ocado also said "insurance proceeds related to Andover fire [are] to be received over time; expect business interruption losses to be covered."

The first international CFCs are expected to go live in the first half of next year, in Paris and Toronto.

Proceeds from the sale of 50% of the retail business to M&S offset the changes to accounting treatment of leases. Net cash finished the year at £142.4m, compared to £50.2m last year.

Find out more about Ocado shares including how to invest

Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Thomson Reuters. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.