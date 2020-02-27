Reckitt Benckiser - announces result of strategic review

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Reckitt has recognised a £5bn impairment charge against the value of the child nutrition business. Excluding this, full year operating profit was down 1.9% at £3.4bn, reflecting weaker margins from increased investment in brands.

The group also announced the result of its strategic review, and will spend £2bn over three years to "rejuvenate" its proposition.

A final dividend of 101.6p takes the final payment to 174.6p per share, up 2.3% on last year. The board now expects the dividend to remain at this level in the near term.

The shares fell 3.8% following the announcement.

Our View

Full year results (constant currency)

Underlying net revenue rose 0.8% to £12.8bn, broadly in line with market expectations, and includes a 0.8% rise in like-for-like sales.

Health saw lower volumes due to market share loss and retailers destocking. Improved pricing and mix of products failed to fully offset this, so sales declined 0.9% to £7.8bn. On an adjusted basis operating margins fell to 26.7% from 28.5%, and operating profit declined 7.7% to £2.1bn.

Issues in Infant Child Nutrition are being driven by a difficult Chinese market, including lower birth rates and increased domestic competition.

Within Hygiene Home sales rose 3.6% to £5.0bn, growth was broad based across all leading brands, including names like Finish and Lysol. Brands like Finish and Lysol did well. Operating profit rose 9.2% to £1.3bn.

The £2bn investment in the business will be funded by a combination of cost savings, a recurring £200m investment from 2020 and a one off transformation cost of £250m. Capital expenditure will also be higher for the next two years, at around 4% of net revenue.

Reckitt also said the dividend will be held at 2019's level until it rebuilds dividend cover (earnings per share divided by dividend per share) to around 2 times.

Given the non-cash nature of the child nutrition impairment charge, free cash flow improved slightly on last year to £2.1bn despite the weaker profitability. As a result net debt was broadly flat at £10.7bn.

During the year Reckitt agreed to pay £1.1bn "to fully resolve all federal investigations into the Group in connection" to the Indivior case in the US - this has now all been paid.

2020 is a "transitional year" and operating margins will be around 3.5 percentage points lower than 2019.

