Legal & General - bumper profit growth, dividend up

Full year operating profit rose 12% year-on-year to £2.1bn. While growth was spread across all divisions the institutional retirement business delivered a particularly strong set of results.

The board recommended a final dividend of 12.64p per share, taking the full year payment to 17.57p, up 7%.

The shares were broadly flat in early trading.

Full Year Results

Legal & General Retirement (LGR) reported operating profits of £1.4bn, up 26.8% year-on-year. That reflects good growth in both the institutional and retail businesses.

LGR Institutional wrote £11.4bn of bulk annuities during the year, across 42 separate deals. The group retained its market leading position in the UK market, which hit another record high this year, with significant growth both in the US and overseas as well.

LGR Retail annuity sales rose 22% to £970m. The group has now more than doubled its UK annuity market share since 2016. Lifetime mortgage sales fell 19% year-on-year to £965m as competition increased, although the group maintained a 25% market share.

Operating profits in Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM) rose 3.9% to £423m. That reflects a 17.8% increase in Assets Under Management (AUM), now at £1.2trn, driven by £86.4bn of net inflows. International flows continue to account for the majority of new assets, with the group adding a contract to manage £37bn of the Japanese government pension fund. New assets from Defined Contribution pension schemes also grew strongly.

Legal & General Capital (LGC), which looks after the groups own investments, saw profits rise 12.7% to £363m. That reflects increased investment in direct real assets - particularly housing - with the group's traded investment portfolio also performing well.

Legal & General Insurance (LGI) saw profits rise 1.9% to £314m mainly thanks to improved US results. Lower yields on government bonds were a headwind, although gross written premiums increased 5.8% year-on-year.

Mortality releases in LGR fell from £433m last year to £155m this year - based on 2017 mortality tables.

Legal & General finished the year with a Solvency II ratio, a key measure of insurer capitalisation, of 184% (2018: 188%). That follows surplus capital generation from operations during the year of 9%. However, more recent estimates have seen the ratio fall to 174%.

Releases from continuing operations (gross cash profits) rose 15% to £1.6bn.

Return on equity fell from 22.7% last year to 20.4% this year.

Return on equity in the half was 20.2%.

