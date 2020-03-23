Ted Baker - majority of stores now closed

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Due to coronavirus the majority of Ted Baker retail stores and concessions are now closed. However, the group believes it's on track to reach pre-tax profit of £5-10m for the full year ending 26 January 2020, and online trading has been stronger year-to-date. The group is unable to provide guidance for 2021.

Ted Baker also announced the sale and leaseback of its head office. Net proceeds from the sale of £72m will be used to pay down debt.

The shares fell 14.3% following the announcement.

COVID-19 update

384 Ted Baker locations are closed out of a total 416 locations globally, representing 68% of sales. In the year-to-date online sales have increased 16%, but performance has been more varied over recent weeks.

There has been minimal disruption to supply chains with the majority of Chinese factories now operational.

In order to preserve cashflow the group's suspending all non-essential capital expenditure, stopping discretionary operating expenses and "severely" restricting travel. It's also exploring opportunities to reschedule or reduce payments with third parties including HMRC.

Ted Baker paid UK business rates of £6.2m last year, and welcomes the government decision to halt business rates for 12 months.

The group has increased its borrowing facilities by £13.5m.

Sale and leaseback details

Ted Baker has exchanged contracts for the sale of the entire issued share capital of Big Lobster Limited, for a cash consideration of £78.75m.

Big Lobster Limited is a wholly owned subsidiary of Ted Baker, and owns the group's head office: The Ugly Brown Building. The cash consideration represents a premium of around 39.1% to the last published book value of the property.

Ted Baker has agreed to lease The Ugly Brown Building for a short period, but at completion has the option to enter a long-term lease on part of the adjacent newly developed property: "Bowline".

The Short-Term Lease on The Ugly Brown Building will appear as a right of use asset worth £9.2m on Ted Baker's balance sheet, along with an associated lease liability of £9.2m.

If the group decides to exercise the option of a long-term lease on Bowline, the lease will last up to ten years. It will also receive £8m in reduced rent over the period. If the long-term lease isn't exercised, this will be paid as a cash sum once the short-term lease on The Ugly Brown building is complete.

Ted Baker founder Ray Kelvin, who owns 34.87% of the shares, has agreed to vote in favour of the sale, which still requires shareholder approval.

