McDonalds - COVID-19 hits Q1 as expected

McDonald's first quarter revenues fell 5% to $4.7bn and operating profits dropped 17% to $1.7bn. As recently announced, coronavirus is having a significant impact on McDonald's and as expected total comparable sales were 3.4% for the first quarter, masking a 22.2% decline in March.

Around 75% of McDonald's restaurants across the world remain operational, with most adapting to focus on Drive-thru, Delivery, and/or Take-away only.

McDonald's has taken a number of measures to improve liquidity, including increasing its cash position to $6.5bn through debt, suspending the buyback programme and reducing this year's capital expenditure programme.

The shares dipped slightly in pre-market trading.

Our View

First Quarter Results

In the first two months of 2020 comparable sales rose 7.2%. Reflecting growth of 8.1% in the US, 8.5% in International Operated Markets, driven by a rise in the number of customers and average bill value. In the International Developmental Licenced market (where the McDonald's brand is licenced to third parties) comparable sales rose 3.7%, impacted by restaurant closures in China.

However, in mid-march McDonald's experienced a significant decline in results, as governments and consumers responded to the pandemic. That led to a fall in comparable sales of 22.2% in the month. Sales in the US fell 13.4%, International Operated Markets dropped 34.7% and International Developmental Licenced sales fell 19.4%.

Within the $4.7bn revenue for the quarter, company operated restaurants contributed just over $2bn, 10% lower than the same period last year and revenue from franchised restaurants dropped 4% to $2.6bn.

These declines together with a 3% rise in total operating costs rose to just over $3bn, saw profits drop 17% and earnings per share fall to $1.47, down from $1.72 last year.

As at 30 April nearly all McDonald's restaurants in the US are operating through Drive-thru, Delivery, & Take-away only. It's a similar story overseas but with 45% remaining operational - largely reflecting European closures. 80% of international licensee restaurants are operational, China's nearly fully operational again but is seeing reduced demand. Just about all Japanese restaurants are open and 65% are in Brazil.

