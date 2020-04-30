Royal Dutch Shell - dividend cut by 66%

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Royal Dutch Shell has cut their interim dividend from $0.47 per share to $0.16 per share. The board said it wouldn't be prudent to maintain the previous payout given current oil prices, economic uncertainty, uncertain demand and market volatility. The share buyback programme has also been suspended.

First quarter revenue fell 28.8% year-on-year to $61.0bn, and profit before taxes fell 93.4% to $623m. After tax the group made a loss of $23m, compared with a $6.2bn profit last year.

The shares fell 7.2% in early trading.

First Quarter Results

Total production fell 1% in the quarter to 3.7m barrels of oil equivalent a day (boepd). Meanwhile average global liquid prices fell 19% to $46.53 per barrel and natural gas prices fell 20%. Underlying profits fell 48% to $2.8bn.

Integrated Gas underlying profits fell 35% to $1.8bn, reflecting lower prices, losses on hedging contracts and adverse currency movements on deferred tax due in Australia. Production rose 12% thanks to fewer maintenance activities and ramp ups in Trinidad and Tobago and Australia.

Upstream also struggled with lower prices and asset write downs, especially in Brazil and the US. A similar currency issue affected deferred taxes in Brazil. The division generated an underlying loss of $863m, compared with a $1.6bn profit last year.

The Oil Products division made $2.2bn in underlying profits, up 81% on last year. This primarily reflects a $966m dollar gain on hedging contracts. Excluding such gains, underlying profits fell 6% to $1.3bn. This reflects lower refining margins, crude trading profits and unfavourable movements in deferred tax positions.

Underlying Chemicals profits fell 68% to $146m, reflecting weaker margins and higher costs. Headline Corporate costs reached $989m, partially offset by a gain resulting from a weaker Brazilian real on financing positions. Including such gains corporate costs were $453m.

Capital expenditure during the quarter fell 11.3% to just under $5.0bn, and gearing fell to 28.9% from 29.3% at the end of 2019. Organic free cash flow was $10.3bn during the quarter.

Shell intends to cut capital spending in 2020 from a planned $25bn to under $20bn. In addition, management intends to reduce operating spending by $3-4bn. Management highlighted coronavirus related uncertainties in the second quarter of the year, which may negatively impact results.

