Tullow Oil - production in line, 575m USD Uganda sale

First quarter production averaged 75,800 barrels a day, in line with the company's guidance. Average achieved oil prices during the quarter were $56 a barrel, thanks to a group's significant hedging programme.

Alongside the trading statement Tullow announced the sale of its entire Ugandan asset to Total for $575m, and the appointment of Rahul Dhir as chief executive.

Operations in the key West African oilfields have so far been unaffected by the coronavirus outbreak.

Tullow shares rose 42% in early trading.

Our View

Fate seems to have it in for Tullow.

The group has generally done a pretty good job of discovering and developing new assets, and after a pretty hairy time back in 2015/16 felt secure enough to start paying a dividend.

Enter a series of disappointing exploratory wells, the collapse of a farm-down deal in Uganda and finally an almighty oil price crash. Instead of a steady flow of dividends Tullow is back to cutting costs left, right and centre to preserve cash and keep debt under control.

The most important numbers at the moment, in our opinion, are the cash flow forecasts for next year. Cash is the money the bank the group actually has to pay salaries, service debt and invest in growth. Tullow reckons it can break even on a cash basis with oil at $35 a barrel, impressively low but still above the current $22 a barrel.

However, even that's been achieved through some pretty brutal cuts to capital expenditure. Under investing for a sustained period risks damaging the businesses long term prospects.

Fortunately Tullow has a few points in its favour in the short term. Production is well hedged over the next year or so - which should help it secure an above market price for its oil. Despite a sizeable debt pile the group also expects to have $700m of financial headroom in its borrowing facilities. Both of those will help it keep its head above water if the currently depressed oil prices remain short-lived.

The recent sale of the group's Ugandan assets is also a positive. The project has been problematic for some time, and the proceeds of the sale will provide a useful boost to the balance sheet at a crucial moment. The sale means newly appointed CEO Rahul Dhir will be taking over a company in better shape than the he might have expected.

Still, there's no getting away from the fact that the next few months will be tough for Tullow. The high fixed cost base and significant debt pile has always made the group a bit of a play on the oil price. In the current conditions we don't think there's much the company can do but batten down the hatches and try to weather the storm. If it's successful the share price could recover nicely but with the stock trading on just 0.4 times book value, the market is clearly pessimistic.

Full Year Results - 12/03/20

Total production during the year averaged 86,800 barrels per day (boepd), down 3.6% on last year. Together with lower oil prices that meant revenue fell 9.5% to $1.7bn. Profit after tax fell to a $1.7bn loss from a $85m profit last year, following significant writedowns in the value of some assets. Free cash flow remained positive.

The dividend has been suspended and at current oil prices free cash flow is expected to be significantly lower next year.

Lower production during the year reflects challenges in the group's offshore Ghanaian fields as well as decommissioning of UK assets. After accounting for hedges the group reported a realised oil price during the year of $62.40 a barrel (2018: $68.50).

Lower production meant underlying cash costs per barrel rose 11% year-on-year to $11.1.

The group reported significant non-cash write-offs and impairments following unsuccessful exploration wells in Guyana and the collapse of the Uganda farm-down deal. There were also reductions in long term oil price assumptions. Together these issues totalled $2bn and are the main reason for the group reporting a loss this year.

Free cash flow for the year fell 13.6% to $355m. Net debt during the year fell slightly to $2.8bn (2018: $3.1bn), although this still represents a small increase in total gearing.

Production guidance for 2020 has been set at 70-80,000 boepd with capex falling 30% to $350m, around 40% of this will be spent on assets in Ghana. Free cash flow is expected to be $50-$75m at $50 oil and break even at $45 oil. 60% of 2020 sales are hedged at $57 a barrel.

The group expects to have $700m of financial headroom at the end of March.

