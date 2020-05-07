BT - dividend suspended, rebased from 2021

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

BT has decided to suspend the final dividend in response to the coronavirus pandemic and the need to invest in full fibre broadband and 5G in the UK. When the dividend is resumed it will be rebased to 7.7p per share, compared with 15.4p over the last few years.

BT's underlying full year revenue fell 3% to £22.8bn, reflecting the impact of regulation, strategic moves away from low margin products and declines in legacy products. Adjusted earnings per share fell 11% to 23.5p.

BT is not providing guidance for its coming financial year due to ongoing uncertainty associated with coronavirus.

The shares fell 7.2% on the news.

Our View

Full Year Results (figures on an underlying basis)

Full year Consumer revenue declined 2% to £10.4bn, and fell 4% in the fourth quarter. The group attributed the decline to a fall in voice only customers and to increased regulation, especially around international calls and mobile spend caps. Cash profits fell 5% to £2.4bn, reflecting similar dynamics. BT expects to see lower Consumer revenue next year thanks to the lack of live sport available.

Enterprise revenue for the full year fell 5% to £6.1bn and fourth quarter revenue fell 3%, as customers used less of BT's fixed phone lines. Cash profits fell 3% to £2.0bn, which reflects lower operating costs and divestments. The group has also made bad debt provisions for customers disrupted by COVID-19.

BT's Global business continued its move away from lower margin and legacy products. As a result revenue was down 8% to £4.4bn, but cash profits were up 5% to £634m. BT has renewed its agreement with Lloyds Banking Group, but expects lower order intake next year thanks to COVID-19 and fewer upcoming renewals.

Openreach revenues grew 1% to £5.1bn thanks to a higher rents in fibre-enabled products and Ethernet. However, this growth was offset by both regulated and commercial price reductions and higher compensation payments. Cash profits fell 3% to £2.9bn, due to higher business rates and salary costs.

Underlying net debt stood at £18.0bn, an increase from £11.0bn last year. This mainly reflects changes in accounting practices, without which net debt would only have been £500m higher than last year.

