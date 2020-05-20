M&S - lockdowns and excess stock hurt full year profit

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Underlying full year pre-tax profit was £403.1m, down 21.2% on last year. That reflects an estimated trading impact from Covid-19 of £51.9m in March. M&S has also written down the value of Clothing & Home inventory and some stores because of the pandemic. Including these charges and extra costs, pre-tax profit was just £67.2m.

The group expects the impact of the crisis on sales and stock flow will last for at least the next twelve months. A number of actions are being taken to reduce spending and preserve cash, with a cash outflow expected in the first half. However, while trading has been weak in the first few weeks of the new financial year, it's been better than expected.

As previously announced no final dividend will be paid, and the board doesn't intend to pay a dividend for FY20/21.

The shares were broadly flat following the announcement.

Our view

Full year results

Group revenue declined 1.9% to £10.2bn, largely thanks to a weaker Clothing & Home performance.

Revenues in Food rose 2.1% to £6.0bn, including a 1.9% rise in like-for-like (LFL) sales. Food sales have been "resilient" since the coronavirus outbreak, but M&S didn't experience the same stockpiling behaviours as the supermarkets. Operating profit was 11.2% higher at £236.7 thanks to lower operating costs, which offset lower gross margins as the group continued to lower its prices.

The acquisition of 50% of Ocado Retail completed on 5 August, with M&S' share of profit totalling £2.6m in the 7 months to 1 March.

In Clothing & Home revenue fell 8.3% to £3.2bn, with March lockdowns having a negative impact of £78.1m. LFLs fell 6.2%. Online performance has not picked up as quickly as hoped and is now under new management. Operating profit fell 37% to £223.9m as operating margins fell to 7% from 10.1%. That reflects a depressed gross margin as costs increased and discounting was higher than expected.

The group has a lot of unsold stock for the current season, and is storing much of it for sale next year. This action has incurred write-downs in the value of that stock, as well as extra costs for storage and distribution.

In the International business revenue fell 2.5% to £944.6, excluding the impact of exchange rates. Operating profit fell 15.2% to £110.7m.

M&S bank income was down £10.2m to £16.8m. That reflects an increase in provisions for bad debt, because there's a higher risk of customers defaulting on their loans.

M&S plans to reduce costs by around £500m, including stopping all non-essential spending. Marketing and logistic costs will be lower in Clothing & Home, and technology spending is also being cut. Other plans to preserve cash flow are also expected to save £500m, and as such capital expenditure has been reduced to £140m for the year.

Despite lower profits, changes to rental terms meant net debt was £50.2m lower than last year at £4bn.

M&S will experience a cash outflow in the first half of the year, and therefore expects to draw £300m - £350m of its available credit this year. The group has access to a £1.1bn revolving credit facility, and the financial terms set by its lenders (known as covenants) have been relaxed. M&S also confirmed it's eligible to access the UK Government's Covid Corporate Financing Facility (CCFF), and therefore has access to a further £300m.

