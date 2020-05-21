Whitbread - full year flat, this year might be loss making

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Additional rooms helped Whitbread's full year underlying revenue rise 0.7% to £2.1bn. However, higher costs largely reflecting the national living wage and energy costs, meant operating profits fell 9.5% to £487m.

However, most of Whitbread's estate has been closed since the end of March, in line with government coronavirus guidance. In the 11 weeks to 14 May, total accommodation and food and beverage revenues dropped 75%. In the last 7 weeks that's worsened to 99%.

As a result of the hit to earnings Whitbread said it might not make a profit this year.

Whitbread will raise £1bn through a rights issue and all debt lending agreements have been waived for 18 months. These measures add to the group's liquidity. Whitbread said it can last 'many months of hotels being closed or at low occupancy'.

The shares fell 13.2% following the announcement.

Coronavirus update

Whitbread expects UK hotels to be closed or at low levels of occupancy until September 2020. In Germany, the group has tentatively reopened 16 hotels.

As a result of closures in the first half of this year, operating cash outflows of c.£80m per month are expected during the period of closure or low occupancy. However, in the first half Whitbread will see additional cash outflows of £100m from customer refunds and c.£130m capital expenditure on committed projects. These outflows will be partially offset by approximately £70m-85m of furlough benefits during the period to the end of August.

Whitbread has taken a number of actions to reduce costs which include: stopping all discretionary spending and capital expenditure, furloughing 27,000 employees, voluntary pay cuts by the board and senior managers and not paying a dividend this year - future dividends are dependent on COVID-19.

Whitbread previously guided that a 1% fall in revenue per available room (RevPAR) would lead to a £12 - 15m hit to profits. However, it now expects the impact to be more like £18m once restaurants are included.

At the start of March Whitbread had £503m in cash and undrawn credit of £950m. The group is also eligible to borrow from the UK Government's Covid Corporate Financing Facility if needed.

Whitbread plans to raise a further £1bn in cash through a rights issue. The group will issue one new share for every two existing shares at a price of £15, a discount of 47.2% to yesterday's closing price.

Full Year Update

Whitbread said additional capacity and a better second half, particularly in the fourth quarter where sales were ahead of the market, contributed to its revenue increase.

In the UK, revenue per available room fell 4.3% in the year to £46.91. That reflects a decline in occupancy levels and average room rate, despite an increased in Whitbread's overall estate.

Whitbread said Brexit led to a weak UK market and Premier Inn's performance was impacted more than the wider market due to its regional presence and proportion of domestic and business customers. However, the London market continued to perform strongly and Premier Inn outperformed the market here in the second half.

These conditions with higher costs, saw profits decline and also contributed to a decline in cash generated by the group. Funds from operations dropped from £902m to £706m in the year.

Following the distribution of Costa Coffee sales proceeds to shareholders and higher capital expenditure, Whitbread's finished the year with net debt of £323m.

Whitbread accelerated its Premier Inn expansion in Germany, where the number of open hotels now stands at 16 with a further 36 committed. This includes the group's acquisition of Foremost Hospitality Group on 28 February 2020 - which owned 13 hotels. Whitbread said it's seeing good levels of occupancy so far.

Premier Inn has a 49% share in a joint venture with Emirates in the Middle East, 2 new hotels were opened during the year, bringing the total to 10 hotels. Losses from this partnership totalled amounted to £1m, in-line with the prior year.

Hargreaves Lansdown's Non-Executive Chair is also a Non-Executive Director of Whitbread.

Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Thomson Reuters. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.