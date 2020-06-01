Balfour Beatty - still operating through the crisis

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Around 83% of Balfour Beatty's UK and US construction sites are now open, albeit at lower levels of productivity as the group implements social distancing procedures. Balfour retains £452m of net cash and £375m of undrawn debt facilities.

Given the level of uncertainty the group is unable to provide guidance on future performance.

The shares rose 2.7% in early trading.

Our view

Trading Update

Of the 83% of US and UK Construction sites that are open around 17% are experiencing significant disruption due to availability of employees, subcontractors or materials. This has been a particular problem in Scotland, where stricter lockdown procedures are in place, and London, due to public transport disruption. In the US, Washington State and Florida have been severely affected. There have been minimal impacts in Hong Kong, although productivity had reduced.

Employees in the Support Services business have largely been designated as a key workers, and the division has shown good resilience despite some disruption.

Infrastructure Investments has generally continued to function as normal, although maintenance has been disrupted in the US military housing business. The group has not disposed of any material Infrastructure Investments.

The order book increased by 20% compared to the start of the year to £17.4bn. This reflects £3bn of contracts related to HS2, $450m of contracts in the US and a $750m contract relating to Hong Kong International Airport.

