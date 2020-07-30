BAE Systems - coronavirus costs hurt half year profits

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Underlying sales rose 4% to £9.9bn at the half year, which ignores the impact of currency movements and recent acquisitions. However, underlying EBITA (earnings before interest, tax and amortisation) fell 11.0% to £895m. The decline reflects coronavirus disruption in Air and Maritime sectors, US commercial avionics and Power & Propulsion Solutions businesses within the Electronic Systems division in particular.

BAE remains mindful of the ongoing uncertainty, but currently expects full year underlying earnings per share to be a mid-single digit percentage lower than 2019. Underlying free cash flow is expected to be around £800m.

The group announced an interim dividend of 13.8p per share for the last financial year, after it was deferred earlier this year. An interim dividend of 9.4p in respect of the current period was also declared.

The shares rose 4.3% following the announcement.

View the latest BAE share price and how to deal

Our view

Coronavirus has hurt demand for BAE's commercial products, and costs have risen as the group tries to navigate the disruption.

However, we think the long-run attractions of BAE remain in play.

The group's primarily in the business of manufacturing and delivering heavy duty military equipment - think fighter jets and aircraft carriers. We had been concerned that the threat of recessions could see governments rein in their defence spending, but this doesn't seem to be the case. In fact a significant portion of existing defence contracts are deemed critical and look to be going ahead as normal. That gives the group great visibility over its multi-billion pound order book and revenues.

In fact, the threatening climate created by the pandemic could even see some governments choose to ramp up on their defence spending.

The Cyber & Intelligence business should be an important driver for future growth. The more tech-savvy warfare of the future is also behind BAEs efforts to bolster its second biggest division, Electronic Systems. This department produces "commercial and defense electronics for flight", as well as systems used in electronic warfare, surveillance and communications intelligence.

This area is set to be boosted by the $2bn acquisition of Collins Aerospace's Military GPS business, and Raytheon's Airborne Tactical Radios division. The deal will also increase exposure to American end markets and present an opportunity for cost savings.

We should point out cashflow is a thorn in BAE's side, and coronavirus isn't helping. There's also lingering tension with Saudi Arabia which could threaten a £10bn deal to sell The Kingdom a further 48 Eurofighter Typhoon jets. Against that background it was slightly surprising to see the dividend put back on the table, but the group seems to think it can stomach the cost.

In a time when scores of companies have scrapped the dividend, BAE's 5% yield shouldn't be knocked. However, investors should remember dividends are never guaranteed - and that's especially true in current conditions.

Overall BAE's provision of critical services to government customers means it's in a much stronger position than many. While uncertainty lingers around its commercial businesses, we can't rule out ups and downs in the near term, but we think BAE's long-run attractions remain in play.

BAE key facts Current forward 12m price to earnings ratio: 10.3

10 year average 12m forward Price/Earnings ratio: 10.8

Prospective yield: 5.0% We've introduced this section in response to recent survey feedback. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Register for updates on BAE Systems

Half year results (all figures underlying unless otherwise stated)

Air sales rose 8% to £3.6bn, helped by higher production activity on the Typhoon programme for Qatar and F-35 as expected. EBITA fell 18.7% to £356m because of higher costs associated with COVID-19.

The pandemic "impacted across all markets and countries in the Air sector", although a large number of employees are back working on sites in the UK. The business continued to operate in Saudi Arabia throughout the crisis, and the impact hasn't been significant in Australia. Looking ahead BAE is mindful that future defence spending could be lower as government budgets may have been impacted by coronavirus. The order backlog stands at £23.2bn (2019: £25.9bn).

US Platforms and Services saw sales increase £1.7bn, driven by increased US combat vehicle production. However profitability was affected by costs associated with coronavirus, including supply chain interruptions. Margins are also being held back because of the age of the Amphibious Combat Vehicle programmes. As a result EBITA was 10.4% lower at £121m. The order backlog rose to £6.5bn from £5.6bn.

Within Electronic Systems growth in the defence business was offset by declines in commercial business, meaning sales were flat at £2.2bn. Underling EBITA fell to £291m from £316m, reflecting the lower volumes of higher margin commercial business.

Lower demand for commercial products means the US workforce has been reduced by 250 people. BAE believes long-term demand for new aircraft remains, but the near term is being affected.

Maritime sales were broadly unchanged at £1.5bn, and higher costs meant EBITA fell 8.3% to £122m. The order backlog has reduced to £8.1bn from £8.7bn, reflecting the timing of some long-term contracts. The UK Ministry of Defence remains the division's biggest customer, and is currently working on a new naval ship programme which should complete this year. BAE said the outlook for Maritime is stable.

A good performance from the Intelligence & Security business meant overall Cyber & Intelligence sales rose 5% to £913m. EBITA more than doubled to £59m.

Free cash flow was much higher at £1.1bn, but net debt increased by £1.3bn to £2.0bn. The increase reflects the £1.0bn bond issue in April, with proceeds being used to pay down the pension deficit. BAE has access to £2.5bn in cash and cash equivalents.

The Airborne Tactical Radios business was acquired from Raytheon Technologies Corporation and completed on 4 May, and the acquisition of Collins Aerospace's Military Global Positioning System business is due to complete shortly.

Find out more about BAE Systems shares including how to invest

Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Thomson Reuters. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.