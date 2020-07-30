Lloyds - bank makes a loss as bad loan expectations rise

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Lloyds reported a 16.0% decline in first half net income, coming in at £7.4bn. Operating costs showed a modest decline, however significant additional provisions for bad loans rose dramatically resulting in an overall loss before tax of £602m (2019: £2.9bn profit).

Lloyds has seen some signs of recovery, particularly among consumers, although low interest rates and a poor economic outlook are expected to weigh on performance for the rest of the year.

The shares fell 4.2% in early Â trading.

Our view

Lloyds key facts Price/Book ratio: 0.42

10 year average Price/Book ratio: 0.92

Prospective yield: 3.8% We've introduced this section in response to recent survey feedback. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Half Year Results

Loans to customers were broadly flat on the start of the year at £440bn, although down £3bn quarter-on-quarter. That reflects declines in most forms of consumer lending, including credit cards, mortgages and overdrafts, offset by a 20% increase in loans to smaller companies.

Net interest margin (the difference between what the bank charges on loans and pay depositors) fell to 2.40% in the quarter, from 2.89% in the same quarter last year. That follows the cut in the Bank of England base rate, steps taken to support customers and changes in the lending mix. As a result overall net interest income fell 10.9% to £5.5bn.

Other income declined 21.9% to £2.5bn, with reduced customer activity and a smaller automotive finance fleet both weighing on results. The banks also saw a decline in activity from larger corporate customers during the period and lower insurance sales.

Deprecation of the value of the bank's automotive finance fleet rose 11.2% to £526m, despite the fleet shrinking. This reflects a negative assessment of the residual value of vehicles given the economic environment.

Lloyds recorded impairments for bad loans of £3.8bn in the first half, including a £2.4bn charge in the second quarter. That compares with a £579m charge this time last year. The increase reflects the negative economic outlook, with actual defaults today continuing to perform well. Impairments were spread across both retail and commercial banking.

Operating costs fell 5% in the year, partly offset by higher conduct charges, with the result that overall costs fell 4% to £3.9bn. Lower revenue meant the bank's cost:income ratio rose 6.4 percentage points to 52.3%.

Lloyds CET1 ratio, a key measure of bank capitalisation, rose 0.6 percentage points year-on-year to 14.6%. That improvement was driven by the non-payment of last year's final dividend.

Lloyds now expects net interest margins to remain broadly stable at 2.40% for the rest of the year. Full year operating costs are expected to be below £7.6bn, with impairments of between £4.5bn and £5.5bn.

