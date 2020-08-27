WPP - a tough first half

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

First half net revenues fell 9.5% to £4.7bn and, despite a slight improvement in operating costs, operating profit fell 38% to £382m.

After taking into account £2.7bn in write downs to reflect lower projected future profitability, WPP reported an operating loss of £2.5bn.

WPP expect the second quarter of this year to be the worst, assuming there isn't a second wave or any further major lockdowns.

With £4.7 billion of liquidity thanks to the Kantar sale, WPP announced an interim dividend of 10p per share, down from 22.7p last year.

The shares rose 4.2% in early trading.

View the latest WPP share price and how to deal

Our View

When companies struggle marketing spend is often one of the first things to go in a bid to preserve cash. With businesses facing serious disruption or even zero revenue situations, preserving cash is paramount in this pandemic. As one of the world's largest marketing businesses WPP is at the sharp end of this trend.

Despite a good start to the year (China excluded), performance dropped across the group as lockdowns hit, - particularly in the second quarter. And while there are early signs of improvement, which WPP expects to continue if we avoid further lockdowns - trading remains volatile.

It's important to note that after a full year under CEO Mark Read's slimming strategy WPP entered the crisis in better shape than it had been for a while. Prior to Read, years of acquisition-led expansion left WPP in a sprawling state, but a significant disposals programme has left WPP leaner and with a healthier balance sheet.

That's provided an important source of resilience over the last few months of turbulence. With earnings taking a hit, net debt as a proportion of cash profits (EBITDA) has risen. It's higher than we'd like but not yet unmanageable, especially given WPP's £4.7bn in liquidity. This is something we'll be keeping a close eye on, as if disruption is prolonged even the best balance sheets will come under strain.

While WPP entered the coronavirus pandemic fitter, it was still trying to prove it could grow faster. Revenue growth was both sluggish and somewhat disappointing - particularly in the all-important North American region. That's reversed over the crisis, with North America weathering the storm the best. But as the real impact of the crisis on economies becomes clearer, it looks like growth may take a backseat for a while.

Over the longer term, the group's focus on using data and technology to help clients succeed in online makes sense. More than half of global media spend is in new channels and the way we consume content has changed dramatically. An industry leading first half for new business, suggests WPP's new offering is working, but it'll need a few more of those to prove its success.

Unsurprisingly the pandemic hit marketing budgets and WPP rather hard, and with economic recoveries fragile, we expect growth to be slow over the near to medium term. That being said we're encouraged to hear of new business wins and if that reflects a better client offering, digital in particular, WPP should be well placed to benefit as budgets return.

WPP key facts Forward Price/Earnings Ratio: 9.5

10 year average forward Price/Earnings ratio: 12.1

Prospective yield: 6.0% We've introduced this section in response to recent survey feedback. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Sign up for updates on WPP

Half Year Results

Net revenues and profits declined over the first half in all regions. The declines were driven by a deterioration in the second quarter reflecting the impact of global lockdowns.

North America, the group's largest region, fared the best with first half comparable revenues of £1.8bn down 6.1% and operating profits down 22.6% to £278m. This reflects a good performance prior to covid-19 and growth from agency VMLY&R and the PR division.

The UK was the worst performing region. Net revenues of £758m were 14.2% lower than last year and profits more than halved to £35m. This reflects significant drop off in Q2 over lockdown, with declines seen in all agencies and PR.

It was a similar story in Western Europe, where net revenues declined 11.7% to £920m and operating profits roughly halved to £44m. While the group's larger markets were hardest hit, business in Demark grew thanks to the technology centre in the region.

Net revenue in other regions fell 10.1% to £1.3bn and operating profits nearly halved to £88m. Weaker trends in Australia, India and Singapore, offset a better performance in Eastern Europe and recovery in China.

Marketing spend from consumer packaged goods, technology and pharmaceuticals businesses have held up well and made up over half of net revenue. Automotive, luxury, travel and leisure were hardest hit. WPP's agency work has suffered as companies cut costs and projects associated with identity and branding. The PR business also declined, but fared better as companies sought advice on how to talk to their clients.

WPP made cost savings of £296m in the first half and are on track to save £700 - 800m this year - 25% of which is expected to be permanent.

Free cash generated by the group remained negative at £825m, down from £513m last year. Net debt improved to £2.7bn, down from £4.3bn last year thanks to proceeds from the Kantar sale. In the year ending 30 June net debt to cash profits (EBITDA) averaged 2.1 times, above the target of 1.5-1.75 times.

Find out more about WPP shares including how to invest

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Thomson Reuters. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.