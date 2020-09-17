Keywords - a good H1 but higher expectations for H2

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

First half revenues of €173.5m were 8% higher than last year, excluding the effect of acquisitions. Despite coronavirus disruption underlying margins nudged higher and underlying profit before tax was 18% ahead of last year at €21.7m.

Trading in the second half has started well with growth across all service lines and margins are expected to improve further. The group expects demand to be boosted by upcoming console launches.

Keywords plans to resume its dividend policy in 2021.

The shares were broadly flat following the announcement.

Our View

Keywords Studios key facts Price/Earnings ratio: 44.2

5 year average Price/Earnings ratio: 30.1

Prospective yield: 0.1% Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Half Year Results

All but one of the group's seven service lines reported organic growth over the first half, despite initial operational disruption from lockdowns and studios closure. The Localization service line was impacted by delays elsewhere and saw revenue fall. Overall revenue growth was concentrated in Game Development which saw revenues rise by just over 30%, and is now Keywords' largest service line.

Overall operating costs increased by 9.1% to €32.1m, but the group reported a reduction in certain costs including travel and marketing due to lockdowns - which boosted margins.

Keywords acquired Coconut Lizard (game development studio) in June for €1.7m, bringing total acquisition costs for the first half to €2.5m. So far in the second half the group has acquired west coast game developer, Heavy Iron, and European marketing business Maverick Media.

Free cash flow generated by the group was €11.6m, compared to a small cash outflow last year. That reflects higher profits and €3.4m of COVID-19 related government subsidies largely from the Americas.

At the end of the half the group had net cash of €101m, up from €17.9m net debt at the start of the year. That reflects the proceeds of a £100m share placing and organic cash generation.

