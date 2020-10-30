Alphabet - stellar quarter, but some searching questions

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Alphabet's third quarter revenues have come in well ahead of analyst expectations at $46.2bn, up 14.0% year-on-year or 15% at constant exchange rates. That reflects strong growth in Google Search and YouTube advertising revenue, with Cloud and the Google Play store also doing well.

Operating profits of $11.2bn were also well ahead of expectations, up 22.2% year-on-year. Margins improved to 24% from 23%, reflecting a decline in Sales & Marketing expenses and relatively modest growth in General & Administrative expenses.

Alphabet shares rose 5.8% in after-market trading.

Alphabet is first and foremost an advertising business, think of it as the newspaper of the modern age. The general rule in advertising is that when times are good companies are eager to splash the cash and get products in front of customers, but when times are hard advertising budgets are a quick and easy cost saving.

That rule seemed to be playing out in at Google in the second quarter, when advertising revenues slipped 8.1%. However, the rulebook was thrown out the window in Q3, in what is a testament to the incredible strength of the Google franchise.

Where other marketing driven businesses are struggling as advertisers become more cost conscious, it seems some of the cash is in fact finding its way to the internet search giant. The 32.4% spike in YouTube advertising revenue is particularly notable, as marketing teams follow viewers from TV to phones.

Google's scale and dominant market share make it something of an internet staple. And when the ad taps turn back on, Google will be there waiting. With nearly half of US ad budgets being spent offline pre-Covid, and only 10% of shopping done digitally, there's plenty of room for growth too.

Over the years, core advertising profitability has given Alphabet the firepower to invest in side-projects like Waymo self-driving cars and Verily life sciences. These have the potential to bring significant profits, but are higher risk and unlikely to move the dial yet in any case.

A notable exception is Alphabet's investment in cloud networks, which provide on demand computing power and services to others. Rapid growth means the division raked in $12bn in revenue last year. However, growing the division requires significant investment, and capital expenditure has accelerated sharply.

Fortunately cash on hand stretches well past $100bn and Alphabet still generated a good amount of free cash this quarter. Capital expenditure is not under threat and the group should weather the current storm with some comfort.

Our main concern where Alphabet is concerned doesn't really have anything to do with the company itself. Its increasing dominance puts the group at the forefront of regulators minds, and there is an increasing willingness to act.

The recently launched anti-trust lawsuit in the US focusses on anti-competitive practices in Search, and particularly Alphabet's deal to put its search engine on Apple devices. Google has described the lawsuit as "deeply flawed", but whatever the outcome, the reality is tech giants are going to face increasing scrutiny going forward.

Alphabet has already racked up billions in fines, and there's scope for the landscape to fundamentally change. If the US election results in a clean sweep for the Democrats, many expect tech to be firmly in the new administration's firing line.

Despite the regulatory threat we still think there's more positives than negatives in Google. The group's valuation is some way ahead of its long run average, but bear in mind that profits will be depressed this year - which will make the shares look pricier. In the long run we think there's plenty more room to grow.

Alphabet key facts Price/Earnings ratio: 28.4

10 year average Price/Earnings ratio: 24.7

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 0% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Third Quarter Results

The core Google business, which includes Search, Youtube, Advertising, Android and Cloud saw revenues rise 14.4% and at $46.0bn accounted for almost all the group's revenue. Operating income in the division rose 17.2% to $12.6bn.

Other Bets - which includes things like Waymo, Google's self-driving cars business - reported revenues of $178m and an operating loss of $1.1bn (up 14.8% and 17.2% respectively).

Free cash flow in the quarter came in at $11.6bn, up from $8.7bn a year ago. That's partly down to a decline in capital expenditure, down 19.7% year-on-year to $6.7bn, particularly in the core Google business.

Net cash on the balance sheet now stands at $118.7bn, up from $115.1bn at the start of the year.

