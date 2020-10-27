HSBC - bad loans moderate, with income stabilising

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

HSBC reported an 11% decline in third quarter revenues, now at $11.9bn. That was driven by the effect of lower interest rates on interest income, with revenues from lending down 14.8%.

That in turn led fall 36% in profit before tax tear-on-year, which came in at $3.1bn. That was largely driven by the lower revenues, with impairments for bad loans in the quarter some 11% lower than the same period last year.

The board "will consider whether to pay a conservative dividend for 2020", with any decision to be announced alongside full year results in February.

HSBC shares rose 5.7% in early trading.

View the latest HSBC share price and how to deal

Our view

While the headline moves in revenues and profits aren't pretty, third quarter results were actually better than analysts had expected.

In particular, the relatively modest provisions for bad loans stand out to us - with impairments in this quarter lower as a percentage of overall loans than in the same period in 2019. We suspect government support, both in the UK and internationally, is holding off defaults to some degree. But the bank reckons the longer-term economic outlook has also improved.

The other piece of good news is that capital ratios are improving. That's down to the fact the bank is still generating profits, and those profits aren't being paid out as dividends. As a result the bank is better capitalised today than it was at the start of the year.

However, we remain nervous about longer-term income growth.

Lower interest rates look like they're here to stay. And lower interest rates mean lower net interest margins (NIM - the difference between what the bank can make on loans and pays for funding), making lending less profitable. The pain from a lower NIM will mount as fixed loans roll-off. Meanwhile reduced economic activity is also biting in the trade finance and commercial banking businesses.

Planned cost savings are helping to soften the blow to some extent and the bank has upgraded its target. However, at some point that tailwind will run out.

Fortunately HSBC has a large investment banking arm, which is providing some short term relief. This division makes a substantial chunk of revenue through fees rather than loan interest - so is less influenced by global interest rates. Turbulent financial markets have led to a spike in trading and hedging activity, which is been good news for revenue. In the near-term it will help the group mitigate headwinds impacting the rest of the business.

The bank is also heavily exposed to emerging Asian economies, particularly China, and there are some signs these markets are recovering reasonably well from the coronavirus shock. Certainly the region performed better than others in the first half - although US/China tensions are potentially very disruptive.

While we remain conscious of the risk of a second wave of infections, an Asian focus could prove an advantage over more domestically focused rivals. The bank is looking to actively rotate assets out of lower returning markets, such as the US, into higher growth market - and will provide an update on exactly where it sees future growth at the full year.

Also at the full year we'll find out what the group plans to do regarding dividends. Regulators forced the dividend to be cancelled this year, but the board have suggested a "conservative" dividend could be on the cards for the full year.

We would warn investors strongly against expecting a return to the old normal however. Analysts are forecasting a full year dividend of $0.28 in 2021, some 6.7% below what was paid in 2019, and honestly that seems ambitious to us. Recently appointed CEO Noel Quinn will be reviewing the bank's medium term financial targets at the full year, and we wouldn't be surprised if he rebased the dividend at the same time.

Overall HSBC is proving resilient, but like all banks its fortunes will rise and fall along with the wider economy. If we emerge from the crisis with subdued economic growth then HSBC will struggle along with the rest, especially with interest rates stuck on the floor. However, a diverse product range, global customer base and cost saving opportunities do provide some options rivals lack.

HSBC key facts Price/Book ratio: 0.4

10 year average Price/Book ratio: 1.0

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 6.2% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Register for updates on HSBC

Third Quarter Results

Loans and advances to customers increased 2.2% on last quarter, sitting a little above $1trn. However, net interest margins (the difference between what the bank charges borrowers and pays depositors) declined from 1.56% a year ago to 1.20% at the end of this quarter. That follows the decline in central bank interest rates worldwide and meant net interest income fell 14.8% to $6.5bn, mostly driven by declines in the retail bank.

Impairments for bad loans during the quarter came in at $0.8bn, $0.1bn lower than this time last year. That reflects stabilising credit conditions after a difficult first two quarters.

At a divisional level; Wealth & Personal Banking saw net operating income fall 12.7% to $5.4bn (largely down to lower interest income on loans), Commercial Banking fell 16.7% to $3.2bn, while Global Banking & Markets rose 2.8% to $3.6bn (driven by a strong result in the global markets trading business).

Reported operating expenses fell 1% year-on-year. That reflects cost saving initiatives as well as lower performance-related pay, and is despite an increased restructuring charge.

The bank's CET1 ratio, a key measure of banking capitalisation, finished the quarter at 15.6% - up from 14.7% at the start of the year and 15.0% a year ago. That reflects profits generated in the quarter, the non-payment of dividends and the continued reduction in Risk Weighted Assets in less profitable areas.

HSBC reported a return on average tangible equity of 2.9%, down from 6.4% a year ago.

The bank expects global interest rates to continue putting pressure on net interest income - with significant geopolitical risk in the relationship between the US and China and Brexit. However, the bank's provisions for bad loans are currently trending towards the lower end of the $8bn-$13bn guidance. The bank also expects to beat its previous targets for cost savings and Risk Weighted Asset reductions.

Find out more about HSBC shares including how to invest

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.