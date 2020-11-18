SSE - COVID costs hit underlying results

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

SSE's first half adjusted operating profit fell 15% to £418.3m, and management estimates the COVID-19 impact to have been £115m. Full year COVID-19 costs are expected to be in the middle of the previously announced £150m to £250m range.

The board declared an interim dividend of 24.4p.

The shares were broadly flat following the announcement.

Our view

First Half Results (adjusted figures)

Operating profit in the Electricity Networks division fell 14% to £224.8m. This reflects a 5% increase in Transmission operating profit to £115.2m thanks to the timing of payments, offset by a 27% fall in Distribution profit to £109.6m, which management attributed to lower electricity demand thanks to COVID-19. SSE's investment in Scotia Natural Gas generated operating profits of £89.4m, down 12% on last year.

SSE Renewables' operating profit fell 6% to £141.6m, mainly due to poor weather conditions. As a result power generation was 428GWh behind management's plan. Lower power generation was partially offset by higher electricity prices.

Thermal Energy generated operating profits of £31.7m, a 15% fall on last year. This reflects moderating losses in Gas Storage and a 14% drop in Thermal Generation profits.

The Customer Solutions division swung from a £19.3m profit to a £10.8m loss, reflecting a stable performance from SSE Airtricity and loss in Business Energy due to lower demand and ineffective hedges.

Losses narrowed from £81.2m to £1.5m in Energy Portfolio Management. The Enterprise division made a £33.5m loss, compared with an £8.2m profit last year.

Since March SSE's net debt and hybrid capital has increased from £10.5bn to £10.6bn. Net debt is expected to fall to £9.5bn by March 2021 as the group sells assets.

SSE key facts Current 12m forward P/E ratio: 17.1

10 year average 12m forward P/E ratio: 12.4

Prospective yield: 6.1% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

