Netflix - subscribers and cash flow better than expected

Netflix added 8.5m net new paid subscriptions in the fourth quarter, beating management's expectations of 6m, having added 8.8 net new paid subscriptions this time last year.

Operating income of $954.2m more than doubled year-on-year.

For 2021, Netflix expects cash flow to break even, which is the top end of previous guidance of -$1bn - break even. Combined with its available cash, the group said: "we believe we no longer have a need to raise external financing for our day-to-day operations".

The shares rose 12.0% in pre-market trading.

Our view

Our square eyes over lockdowns have helped Netflix announce checkmate on an issue that's long troubled analysts.

Rapid subscriber growth means cash flow is on the up, and external finance is apparently no longer needed to plug what was a cash sinkhole. We've said for some time the business model demands the group builds scale and spreads costs over a larger customer base. And that's exactly what it's doing.

The group's been helped by the pandemic - Netflix is now a necessity, rather than a luxury, for many of us. Couples with nothing else to do on date night, and parents with young eyes to occupy have no doubt leant heavily on the service. Hence why a massive 37m new paid subscriptions were added in 2020. But this trend feeds into a virtuous loop. The price hikes allow it to create better content, boost engagement and then shake more pennies from customer pockets, so the cycle goes on.

Continuing to keep margins and the cash flow statement moving in the right direction also relies on adding more users. That's why it's particularly encouraging to see 83% of paid subs came from outside the more saturated North American region last year. Crucially, Netflix has a head start on local language content in emerging markets.

There are some structural growth opportunities in Netflix's favour too. The pull of box office hits is much less potent these days - instead people are continuing to look for smash content from the comfort of their sofas. Either because they must, or because they'd rather not venture out. We think this could be a long-term behavioural shift.

But the streaming giant can't rest on its laurels. We are very encouraged by the news Netflix can now stand on its own two feet from a financing perspective. But keeping cash flow in a comfortable state will require keeping customers happy, and away from rivals. Competition is fierce, with the likes of Disney+ and Amazon as rivals.

The $11+bn a year needed for content means that if market share does start to ebb, the group's newfound financial confidence would rapidly disappear.

It's therefore crucial Netflix comes good on its claim that the production gap caused by coronavirus is manageable. Netflix is the digital version of our old, cluttered, DVD cupboards. When we were bored of what was in there, we went and bought new ones. In today's speak, that's buying a Hulu subscription instead. Managing that churn when viewers are no longer trapped at home will be no easy task.

We can't argue with Netflix's operational progress, and must admit it caught us somewhat off-guard. If the group can indeed deliver positive cash flows going forwards, then the lure of debt reduction and regular share buybacks will be considerable. That's a big "if" though, and rests heavily on Netflix's ability to protect market share in developed markets, and grow it in emerging economies.

Netflix key facts 12m forward Price/Earnings ratio: 53.8

10 year average Price/Earnings ratio: 132.9

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 0.0%

Fourth quarter trading details

Full year total net new subs were 37m, compared to 28m in 2019. 83% of paid net adds came from outside the US and Canada.

Average revenue per membership (ARM) was flat in Q4, with modest growth in North and Latin America while other regions were flat. Despite this, overall revenue came in slightly better than forecast at $6.6bn, and was up 21.5%.

Operating margins improved six percentage points to 14.4%, which was better than expected and driven by the higher revenue. For the year as a whole, operating margins rose five percentage points to 18%. For the 2021 financial year, the group's now targeting operating margins of 20%, which is one percentage point higher than previous guidance.

Marketing spending was 13.2% lower than Q4 in 2019, and general and admin costs were up just over 8%. Netflix spent $3.3bn on new content, compared to $3.9bn a year before. The full year content spend was $11.8bn, down from $13.9bn a year before.

Free cash flow for the quarter was -$284m vs. -$1.7bn in Q4'19, bringing full year free cash flow to +$1.9bn, compared to a $3.3bn outflow in 2019. At the end of the year, Netflix had net debt of $8.1bn, with undrawn credit of $750m and $8.2m of cash and cash equivalents.

