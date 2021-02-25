BAE Systems-profits remain steady

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Full year sales, excluding the impact of exchange rate movements, rose 4% to £20.9bn. Underlying EBITA - which measures operating profit excluding interest, tax and amortisation payments, rose 1% £2.1bn.

For the new financial year, BAE expects sales growth of 5% - 7%, and underlying profits are expected to rise over 10%.

The group announced a final dividend of 14.2p per share, bringing the total for 2020 to 23.7p. The delayed dividend of 13.8p from 2019 was also paid in addition to this.

The shares rose 1% following the announcement.

View the latest BAE share price and how to deal

Our view

HL view to follow.

Register for updates on BAE Systems

Full Year Results (all figures underlying unless otherwise stated)

Sales in the Air division (37.9% of group revenue) rose 6% to £7.9bn, driven by F-35, Typhoon activity and continued progress on the Qatar Typhoon and Hawk aircraft programme. A strong second half helped offset earlier Covid-related challenges. Flat profit margins (return on sales) of 11.9% meant EBITA rose at a similar rate to sales, rising 6.1% to £941m. The group is continuing to manage its supply chain to mitigate the impacts of Covid-19, including the downturn in the commercial aircraft market.

Electronic Systems sales rose 2.7% to £4.6bn, half of which was driven by acquisitions. Covid lowered demand for commercial products, and sales for these rose around 3%. Commercial revenues are more profitable, so the declines in this area meant overall EBITA fell slightly to £684m (2019:£687m), despite the overall increase in sales.

US Platforms & Services saw sales increase 5% to £3.5bn, reflecting continued momentum in US combat vehicles. The pandemic resulted in delivery delays on most vehicle programmes, and there were "significant interruptions" and delays to Ship Repair. This hurt efficiency and made each transaction more expensive, bringing the return on sales down to 5.6% from 8%. This fed into a 27% decline in EBITA to £195m.

Increased construction activity on Dreadnought Class submarines drove a 4.5% uptick in sales to £3.3bn in the Maritime division. Overall efficiency improved as the Dreadnought Class submarines programme continued to advance, leading to a 0.8bps increase in return on sales to 9.4%. This helped EBITA rise 14.2% to £306m.

Cyber intelligence sales rose 4.6% to £1.8bn, driven by Government Services and US & Intelligence Security business, which offset declines in Financial services. Restructuring at Applied Intelligence was behind a 49.5% increase in EBITA to £136m.

Free cash flow more than halved to £367m due to a £1bn pension contribution. Excluding the impact of that contribution, free cash flow rose to £1.4bn (2019:£850m).

A £1bn bond issuance to fund the pension scheme and Electronic Systems acquisitions increased the group's net debt position to £2.7bn, from £743m in 2019. The group payed £1.7bn into its pension scheme in 2020 (2019: £461m).

The group's order backlog stands at £45.2bn (2019: £45.4bn) Air orders account for around half of this. The backlog represents roughly 80% of next year's expected sales.

BAE key facts Price/Earnings ratio: 10.2

10 year average Price/Earnings ratio: 11.0

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 5.1% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Find out more about BAE Systems shares including how to invest

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.