Nestle - sales up but Covid costs weigh on profit

Nestlé's organic sales, which excludes the impact of exchange rates, rose 3.6% to CHF84.3bn for the full year. That was mostly driven by volumes as prices only rose 0.4%. Sales improved in every region, but the growth mostly reflects performance in the Americas, Purina PetCare and Nestlé Health Sciences.

The group incurred CHF420m in Covid related costs, some of which negatively affected underlying operating profit. This fell 8.3% to CHF14.9bn.

For the new financial year, the group expects sales growth "towards a mid-single digit rate", with moderate improvements in underlying operating margins. A dividend of CHF2.75 per share was announced, reflecting a 5 centimes increase.

The shares were broadly flat following the announcement.

Our View

Full year results (underlying)

The pandemic meant there was increased demand for at-home consumption increased, with Purina PetCare, dairy, at-home coffee and Health Science products growing strongly. Out-of-home sales declined significantly, including confectionary and water sales. Overall, organic retail sales rose by high-single digits, while online sales rose 48.4% and now account for 12.8% of the group total.

Nestlé's largest division, the Americas, saw sales rise 4.8% to CHF34.0bn, reflecting a 4.1% increase in volumes. Purina PetCare contributed to growth in North America, especially online. There was strong sales growth across all the Americas, including Latin America and Brazil. Operating profits were CHF7.0bn, while operating margins stand at 20.5%.

Asia, Oceania and Africa was the weakest performer, with sales only rising 0.5% to CHF20.7bn, this was driven entirely by price increases. China saw a high single-digit decline in sales. Lower marketing spending failed to offset higher commodity and Covid costs, meaning operating margins fell to 22.2% from 22.5%. Operating profits were CHF4.6bn, compared to CHF5.0bn last year.

Europe, Middle-East and North Africa recorded its best organic growth for five years, with sales rising 2.9% to CHF20.2bn. Pet food, vegetarian and plant based products, and soluble coffee led market share gains. There was "strong momentum" in Russia, Germany, UK and Israel. Covid-19 costs were outweighed by the higher sales, reduced marketing spending and other cost cuts. This means operating margins are 18.6% (2019: 18.1%). Operating profit was CHF3.8bn.

Sales in the other businesses were boosted by Nespresso, and the USA is now Nespresso's largest market. There was particularly strong growth in Health Sciences, with high demand for health and immunity-boosting products. Overall, the division saw sales rise 7.9%, driven mostly by volumes. Operating margins improved to 19.6% from 18.7%, and operating profit now stands at CHF1.8bn.

Nestlé divested the Yinlu peanut milk and canned rice porridge businesses in China, and agreed to sell its regional spring water brands, purified water business and beverage delivery service in the U.S. and Canada in the year.

Adverse exchange rates meant free cash flow fell to CHF10.2bn from CHF11.9bn. The CHF6.8bn of share buybacks means net debt rose 15.5% to CHF31.3bn as at the end of 2020.

The group's mid-term outlook includes: "sustained mid single-digit organic sales growth. Continued moderate underlying trading operating profit margin improvement."

Nestlé key facts Price/Earnings ratio: 22.5

10 year average Price/Earnings ratio: 19.8

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 2.9%

