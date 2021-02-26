Pets at Home - Upgrade to full year profit expectations

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Pets' now expects full year profits to be around £85m, up from the £77m management expected back in early January. That includes the repayment of £28.9m in business rates relief.

The improved results reflect "strong and broad-based growth across all channels and categories".

Pets shares rose 1.4% in early trading.

View the latest Pets at home share price and how to deal

Our view

HL View to follow.

Register for updates on Pets at Home

Third Quarter Trading Update (21 January 2021)

Total group revenue rose 18.0% to £302.0m in the third quarter, with like-for-like revenue up 17.6%. That reflects retail growth both in store and online, and strong trading in December.

Guidance from 8 January 2021 is unchanged. New Covid related restrictions could affect trade, Pets' designation as an essential retailer and recent trading, means full year underlying pre-tax profit is expected to be ahead of previous guidance at £77m. That's after the repayment of £28.9m in business rate relief.

Retail revenue rose 17.5%, with like-for-like (LFL) revenue rising the same amount. In store, LFLs were up 12.3%, and rose to 19.3% in December. Online revenue benefited from Pets at Home's one hour Click & Collect service, which fed into a 70.7% increase in digital sales.

The vet business saw revenue rise 22.1%, and LFLs were up 17.8%. LFL fee income from the joint venture clinics rose 17.3%, boosted by new client registrations.

The number of "VIP" members has now reached 6.2m, a 12.0% increase. 26% of these members shopped both in store and online in the quarter, which is a 20% improvement on this time last year. The number of Puppy and Kitten Club members grew 47.2%. Puppy and Kitten Club members typically spend around 25% more than non-members across the group.

The number of customers signed up to a Vet Group health plan, or online subscription has reached 1.0m, and equate to £85m of recurring sales per year.

Pets at Home acquired The Vet Connection in November 2020, a provider of on demand, veterinary telehealth advice, triage and ancillary services for £15m in cash. As previously announced, the group sold its Specialist Hospital Division in December 2020 for a total consideration of £100m, £80m has been received in cash and £20m is deferred and contingent on certain conditions.

Including these proceeds, undrawn credit and existing cash balances, Pets at Home has total liquidity of £391.7m.

Pets at Home key facts Price/Earnings ratio: 22.5

Average Price/Earnings ratio since listing: 15.2

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 2.2% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Find out more about Pets at Home shares including how to invest

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.