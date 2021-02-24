Reckitt Benckiser - sales strong but Nutrition business weighs

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Like-for-like (LFL) revenue rose 11.8% to £14.0bn for the full year, reflecting strong volume-driven growth in Hygiene and Health. However, Covid-19 disruption means Reckitt has downgraded the value of its Infant Child Nutrition (IFCN) business. This resulted in a non-cash impairment charge of £985m. Excluding this, underlying operating profit rose 0.7% to £3.3bn

The group expects LFL revenue growth of 0 - 2% for the new financial year. It also expects a 0.4 - 0.9 percentage point reduction in underlying operating margins, slightly better than forecast.

A final dividend of 101.6p takes the full year payment to 174.6p - in line with last year.

The shares rose 1.7% following the announcement.

Our View

Reckitt's portfolio of brands includes Lysol and Dettol, and in the current environment, that's working pretty well.

Sales have enjoyed a bumper performance. This came at an opportune time, with performance rather lacklustre pre-pandemic. Crucially, heightened hygiene awareness is here to stay. That should make for recurring revenues in the Health and Hygiene divisions (77% of group revenue), which feeds into Reckitt's ability to pay dividends. Remember no dividend is guaranteed.

The jumpstart comes as Reckitt is looking for ways to propel sustainable, long-term sales and profit growth. Digital marketing has lowered the barriers to entry for launching a new brand, leading to an influx of market-share-stealing smaller companies and fierce price competition.

Reckitt's solution is a £2bn investment in improving and sharpening its proposition. Deep pockets should give the group an edge- cooking up superior products is what supports brands' premium price tags, which should ultimately underpin margins. Reckitt seems to be making genuine headway on improving supply chains and stock availability already - both crucial if you want to grow sustainably.

The group's also offloading the Scholl brand and buying a US pain killer company. These deals make sense to us, and highlight Reckitt's efforts to streamline its focus. We think all these actions are good moves, but turning a machine of Reckitt's size around takes time, and comes with execution risk.

And it's not enough to solve Reckitt's biggest headache - Infant Child Nutrition. The $18bn acquisition of Mead Johnson (MJN), a baby formula specialist, raised eyebrows back in 2017. It marked entry into unfamiliar markets and unfamiliar products. Another round of impairment charges last year was unwelcome, but not all that unexpected. And lower birth rates are expected to act as a drag as we head into next year. We welcome the strategic review of the Chinese business. Getting rid of this, if that's the outcome, would relieve some of the weight from the division's ankles.

Despite strong growth from other areas of the business, Nutrition's going to hold group revenue back to unexciting 0-2% revenue growth this year.

Net debt is still a little higher than we'd like, at 2.4 times underlying cash profits, but this isn't unmanageable. It's also being helped by the excellent work being done on working capital, which helps free cash flow.

The pandemic means Reckitt items are a must have in households all over the world, and we're genuinely impressed by the turnaround progress so far. We think there's long-term opportunity. The priority now is keeping the turnaround spinning, so Reckitt can harness the momentum the pandemic's provided. That's a big task, and we can't rule out ups and downs along the way.

Reckitt Benckiser key facts Price/Earnings ratio: 18.7

10 year average Price/Earnings ratio: 18.8

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 2.9% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Full Year Results (constant currency)

Within Hygiene (42% of net revenue) brands like Finish and Lysol did very well because of the pandemic. Volumes increased 17.7%, while prices rose 1.8% - resulting in like-for-like (LFL) revenue growth of 19.5% to £5.8bn. This created increased efficiencies of scale, which offset larger investments, including into e-commerce. Underlying operating profit rose 21.3% to £1.5bn.

Health (35% of net revenue) was boosted by demand for Dettol. Sexual wellbeing products did well in the second half because of relaxed social distancing rules. Despite a weak cold and flu season, which affected Nurofen and Strepsil sales, overall LFL revenue rose 12.1% to £4.9bn. However, "significant" investments as part of the turnaround and efficiency plans meant underlying operating margins declined, so there was a 0.2% fall in underlying operating profit (£1.3bn).

Nutrition (23% of net revenue) saw underlying operating profits fall 34.3% to £462m. That reflects flat LFL growth, and one-off charges which affected margins. The disappointing performance was driven by Greater China, which was impacted by restrictions on cross-border trade activity between Hong Kong and the mainland, and a competitive price environment.

The infant formula business in China, which is about 6% of group revenues, is under strategic review.

On a geographical basis, there was LFL growth in all regions, but the leader, by some margin, was North America, which rose 23.2% and now accounts for 30.8% of group revenue. Group eCommerce sales rose 56% in the year, and now make up about 12% of net revenue.

Free cash flow rose 42.3% to £3.1bn, a record for the group and reflecting improved working capital practices. Net debt declined from £10.7bn, to £9.0bn, and has fallen to 2.4 times underlying cash profits (2019: 2.9).

Reckitt announced the sale of its Scholl business, with the deal set to complete in the third quarter of the year. The group's also agreed to buy US pain relief brand, Biofreeze, and this should complete in Q2. Both deals are subject to regulatory approvals.

The group said its turnaround plans are on track, with £745m invested in 2020. Efficiency plans are ahead of schedule, meaning cost savings 2020 -2022 have been upgraded to £1.6bn, from £1.3bn.

Looking ahead, the group's focused on rebuilding dividend cover to two times. And the medium-term outlook of mid-single digit organic revenue growth, and a mid-20's margin by the mid-2020s, is unchanged.

