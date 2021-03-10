Inditex - profits down but dividend intact

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Net sales fell 24.5% to €20.4bn for the full year, ignoring the effect of exchange rates. This was lower than the market expected. That reflects store closures in lockdowns, which offset strong growth online. Cash profits (EBITDA) fell 40% to €4.6bn.

New Spring/Summer collections have been well received by customers, and online sales in the first quarter have continued to rise sharply. As at 8 March 2021 15% of global stores remain closed.

The group announced a dividend of €0.70 a share, in line with the policy to pay out at least 60% of profits.

The shares were broadly flat following the announcement.

Our View

2020 was an incredibly tough year, and blew a hole in Inditex's sales and profits. Uncertainty persists, but we still think Industria de Diseno Textil (as it's formally known) is one of the better placed bricks-and-mortar retailers.

Despite the last year's challenges, Covid-19 has provided a structural tailwind for the world's largest retail fashion chain. The huge boost to online shopping probably here to stay. Inditex was ahead of the curve here, and the successful integration of its online and physical store inventory won't just help sales, it could also help profits, once we see sales pick up. Exactly when that will be remains uncertain.

The integration helps what is already one of Inditex's key assets: a tight supply chain. This means it traditionally hasn't had to tie up lots of money in excess stock, and it can react to changes in fashion trends quickly. Its single inventory model digitally tracks items, and means local stores can be used to fulfil online orders. This reduces processing time and costs. Being able to offer the flavour of the month faster than peers means Zara - which accounts for the majority of sales - has become a go-to shop. That helps support more premium price tags.

Efficiency is also being boosted by the group's optimisation plan. As well as the online/store integration and digital investment, the project includes closing smaller stores and focussing on bigger ones in prime locations. We should also note the group has a net cash position of over €7bn, which is likely the envy of many competitors.

We're supportive of Inditex's strategy, but there are some things to be mindful of.

More recent trading has been a bit weaker than the market expected, although we think expectations were a little optimistic. The tougher economic climate may be behind this, and could be pushing customers to less expensive rivals. Inditex's fashion has a relatively high price point, and economic crises aren't traditionally when customers choose to slide up the value chain.

With lockdowns starting to unwind, it will be important to see if the group can continue to reverse negative sales trends in the coming months. Operating margins have been seriously damaged by store closures, so it's important we see tills ringing, loudly, and sooner rather than later. That's especially true because at the time of writing the shares change hands for a fair amount more than the ten-year average. That means there's pressure on trading to keep moving in a positive direction, or the share price could fall.

Longer-term we think the group is in a great position thanks to its scale and unique business model. In the nearer-term though we can't rule out ups and downs, and the priority from here is how quickly trading normalises as the world slowly starts to reopen.

Inditex key facts Price/earnings ratio: 27.7

10 year average Price/earnings ratio: 24.4

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 3.4% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Full year results

Net new space in prime locations fell 5% in the year. The optimisation plan continues to gather pace, with 111 openings and 96 refurbishments. Store closures are on track, with 751 closing in 2020. The group now operates 6,829 stores.

Zara is still the biggest brand, making up 69.3% of net sales, despite the brand's net sales falling 27.8% to €14.1bn last year. High fixed costs meant pre-tax profit fell faster than sales, declining 71.2% to €971m. It's a similar story at the next largest brand, Pull&Bear (7% of net sales). Net sales fell 27.7% to €1.4bn, pre-tax profit was down 68.4% at €95m.

Across all brands, online sales rose 77% (ignoring the impact of exchange rates), and accounted for €6.6bn of sales. The number of active Inditex apps reached 132m. The group also announced the integration of its physical and online stores is complete. The single inventory model and electronic inventory tagging system (which automatically identifies which sizes and items need restocking when shipments reach the stores) are working across all brands. The singular inventory model contributed to €1.2bn in online sales.

Operating expenses fell 17% to €6.8bn, reflecting sharp reductions in personnel and rental expenses. However, the group recognised €394m of one-off costs relating to the pandemic. Operating margins fell from 16.9% to 7.4%.

Inditex had a net cash position of €7.6bn as at the end of January 2021, compared to €8.1bn at the same time last year.

Total annual capital expenditure between 2020-2022 will be about €900m (€713m was spent in 2020). This plan includes about €1bn of digital investments over three years. Inditex said online sales are expected to ''continue growing at a significant rate''.

