Legal & General - dividends intact despite pandemic disruption

Legal & General's full year operating profits fell 3% to £2.2bn, or 4.2% to £2.0bn once the effect of one-off mortality releases is removed. That reflects pandemic related disruption in Legal General Capital and increased claims in Legal & General Insurance.

Cash released from continuing operations fell 5% to £1.5bn.

The group announced a full year dividend of 17.57p per share, in line with 2019. The group restated its ambition to grow the dividend by low to mid-single digits from 2021.

The shares were broadly unmoved following the announcement.

Full Year Results

Legal & General Retirement - Institutional reported operating profit of £1.3bn, up 9.5% year-on-year, with a net release from operations of £712m. The division wrote £8.8bn of pension risk transfer business during the year, down 22.4% year-on-year. However, the group maintained its UK market position and saw a 42% increase in US volumes.

Legal & General Retirement - Retail saw operating profit rise 13.3% to £400m, with net releases of £220m. Individual annuity sales fell 6% to £910m, reflecting decisions to delay retirement until after the pandemic. Legal & General grew its share of the annuity market to 20.9%. Lifetime mortgage volumes fell 18% to £791m.

Legal & General Investment Management reported operating profits of £404m, up 2.5% year-on-year, with releases from operations of £342m. That reflects a 6.9% increase in assets under management to £1.3trn, following £22.5bn of net inflows across both DB and DC pensions. In particular the group reported a 14% increase in workplace pension customers.

Legal & General Capital reported operating profits of £275m, down 24.2%, with net releases of £224m. The decline reflects the pause in housebuilding activities during the pandemic, while the value of some of the group's physical assets were also marked down. The group increased the size of the direct investment portfolio by over 9% to £3.1bn during the year, with investments in clean energy, UK housing and SME finance.

Legal & General Insurance reported £189m of operating profit, down from £314m a year ago. Net releases remained broadly flat at £258m. The profit decline reflects the affect of COVID-19 on mortality claims in the US and UK. Gross written premiums rose 4% year-on-year, led by strong new business growth.

The group reported a Solvency II ratio of 177%, down from 184% a year earlier, with a surplus of £7.4bn (2019: £7.3bn).

Legal & General key facts Price/Book ratio: 1.54

10 year average Price/Book ratio: 1.74

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 6.6% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

The Author holds shares in Legal & General.

