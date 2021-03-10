Tullow Oil - cash in black thanks to asset sales

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Tullow reported full year revenues of $1.4bn, down 17.1% from a year earlier. The decline reflects a modest rise in sales volume during the year, to 74,600 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), offset by a 18.4% decline in average realised oil prices to $50.90 a barrel.

The group reported an after-tax loss of $1.2bn, an improvement on a $1.7bn loss reported in 2019. That was driven by significant asset impairments given the lower oil price, with free cash remaining in positive territory thanks to asset disposals.

The shares rose 4.2% in early trading.

Full Year Results

Full year production across the group averages 74,900 boepd in 2020, down 13.7% year-on-year. Lower production reflects field decline, partially offset by higher uptime on the Jubilee field.

The average oil price achieved during the year of $50.90 a barrel, reflects the benefit of oil hedges. Without these hedges the group would have achieved an average price of $42.90.

Underlying operating cash costs came in at $332m, or $12.10 a barrel. That represents a 9% per barrel increase year-on-year, and reflects lower production and increased operating costs related to the coronavirus. Depreciation, depletion and amortisation costs came in at $16.30 a barrel (2019: $22.00), as asset impairments related to lower oil price expectations reduced book value and associated depreciation.

Tullow reported impairments for the full year of $251m, with a further $987m in exploration write-offs, both driven by lower oil price expectations.

Capital Expenditure for the full year came in at $288m (2019: $490m) with $206m invested in development activities and $82m in exploration and appraisal.

Free cash flow for the full year came in at $432m, up 21.6% year-on-year. That includes $513.4m of proceeds from the disposal of assets in Uganda. Net debt at the year end stood at $2.4bn, down from $2.8bn a year ago, although gearing (net debt as a proportion of cash profits before exploration costs) rose from 2.0 to 3.0. The group has access to around $1.1bn in free cash and undrawn debt facilities.

2021 production is expected to come in between 60,000 and 66,000 boped, with 40,000 barrels hedged at $48.17 a barrel. Underlying operating cash flow is expected to be around $0.5bn at a $50 average oil price.

Tullow Oil key facts Price/Book ratio: 1.04

Ten year average Price/Book ratio: 2.96

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 0.0% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

