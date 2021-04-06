BP - buybacks to return with net debt reduction ahead of schedule

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

BP expects to reach its net debt target of $35bn ahead of schedule. The target is expected to be met during the first quarter, rather than by the end of the year/start of the next financial year. BP intends to return 60% of surplus cash flow to shareholders through share buybacks, once the net debt target has been reached.

The improvement reflects $4.7bn of disposal proceeds, and a "very strong business performance" during the first quarter. Management now thinks full year disposal proceeds will be at the top end of the $4- $6bn target range.

More detailed first quarter results will be released on 27 April 2021.

BP shares rose 2.2% in early trading.

Our View

The world still runs on oil & gas - with the most recently available data showing oil & gas accounting for over 50% of total energy sources in 2019. The suspension of economic activity caused by coronavirus and national lockdowns has led to a corresponding nosedive in demand for oil & gas products. Oil prices collapsed as a result, knocking billions off BP's profits.

Lower prices mean lower revenues, which (despite the group's best efforts on cost savings) mean lower profits. Crucially, free cash flow - a measure of the money available to return to shareholders and pay debts - has also slumped into the red, with more cash leaving the business than coming in.

That led to a 50% cut in the dividend at the half year stage. Even at this reduced level, the dividend is at the cusp of what the group can really afford in our opinion.

Other than sustaining the dividend, getting the balance sheet back into good shape is the main order of business.

Disposals and the issue of $12bn in hybrid-debt means the group has made a start, it's encouraging to see BP nearing its net debt target ahead of schedule. But selling assets to pay down debt isn't a long-term strategy. Ultimately the group needs to generate significant positive free cash flow from the core business if it's to bring debt back into line for good.

Drastic cuts to capital expenditure should help ease the pressure for now, and $44bn of cash or easy to access debt facilities gives the group some breathing space. However, cutting investment up front endangers the long-term future - if new oil wells aren't brought online, eventually the group's fields will run dry. Longer term the group needs sustainably higher oil prices or lower operating costs, and ideally both, if the core Upstream business is going to get back into profit.

Unfortunately oil prices are outside the group's control. As things stand the price of Brent crude is comfortably above BP's current breakeven point of $42. However, it spent much of the last year considerably below that level, and the market remains volatile and unpredictable. Fortunately costs are something the group can influence, and it's doing just that with a target of moving the cash balancing point towards an oil price of $35 a barrel. Without investment though, that will not be enough to secure long term future growth.

$25bn of planned disposals between 2020 and 2025 won't make earnings growth any easier. However, BP plans to use the proceeds to fund a major step up in its low carbon energy investments, rising from $500m a year at present to $5bn a year by 2030.

The new strategy calls for a twenty-fold increase in renewable generating capacity, big increases in biofuel and hydrogen output, increased focus on its petrol station convenience offering and continued investment in electric vehicle charging. Meanwhile the carbon intensity of the group's remaining oil & gas assets will fall.

For all those efforts BP won't stop being an oil & gas company any time soon, and nor will the global energy mix be free of oil & gas products for years to come. The makes the oil price key to future success. Meanwhile investing in renewables will be expensive and in the short term will probably be a bit of a money pit. That could make the next few years tough for BP.

BP key facts Price/Earnings ratio: 10.7

10 year average Price/Earnings ratio: 12.3

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 5.25 All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Full Year Results

BP reported full year revenues of $183.5bn, down 35.1% year-on-year. That reflects the effect of lower production and lower oil prices on the Upstream business, and lower sales in Downstream as the pandemic affected demand for motor and aviation fuel.

Underlying profits fell from $10.0bn a year ago to a $5.7bn loss in 2020, as the revenue decline more than offset cost savings including 10,000 job losses.

The group announced a quarterly dividend of 5.25 US cents per share.

The Upstream division, which discovers and produces oil & gas, saw full year profits fall from $11.2bn a year ago to a $5.0bn loss in 2020. That reflects a 9.9% decline in production volumes, with the average selling price of the division's products falling 30.8%. Lower production largely follows certain asset disposals, with underlying production volumes down 3.5% due to reduced capital expenditure and hurricanes in the Gulf of Mexico.

Underlying profit in the Downstream division fell 51.9% to $3.1bn. Overall refinery availability actually improved on last year, but throughput still fell slightly and reduced demand due to the pandemic meant refining margins nearly halved. The effect was particularly dramatic in fuels where underlying profits fell 57.2% to $2.0bn, with retail fuel sales down 14% and aviation fuel sales down 50%. January retail volumes were down 20%, compared to an 11% decline in the fourth quarter.

Rosneft's underling profits fell from $2.4bn a year ago to $56m in 2020. That largely reflects lower oil prices, together with some currency and tax headwinds. Other Businesses and Corporate, which includes all of BP's renewable energy activities, saw losses improve - from a $1.3bn loss last year to a $1.0bn loss this year.

BP reported full year operating cash flow of $12.2bn, with Gulf of Mexico payments of $1.6bn. Capital expenditure totalled $14bn, of which $2.0bn was spent on acquisitions and investments. As a result the group saw a free cash outflow of $144m in the half.

BP has now completed 50% of its planned $25bn of disposals by 2025, with divestment proceeds of $5.5bn during the year. That reflects the sale of BP's Petrochemical business to INEOS and Alaskan assets.

Net debt fell by $6.5bn year-on-year to $39bn, representing a gearing ratio of 36.0% compared to 35.3% a year ago.

